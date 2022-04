The Fiscal Times

Back in February, Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott released a 11-point policy agenda for the GOP that stirred some controversy by, among other things, calling for all Americans to have some “skin in the game” by paying federal income taxes. The plan also proposed to have federal legislation to sunset after five years, saying, “If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.” The Scott plan wasn’t exactly well-received, even among fellow Republicans. "Let me tell you what would not be a