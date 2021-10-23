Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Chilling Voicemail Sent To Him By Tucker Carlson Fan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) shared a threatening voicemail he received from a viewer of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show in which the caller spewed racist, homophobic and sexist epithets and talked about the lawmaker and his family being chopped up and fed to dogs.

It was “the Tucker Carlson effect,” “Swalwell wrote on Twitter.

“Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family. And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing,” he said.

Speaking Friday to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Swalwell said this particular threat — out of the hundreds he receives — was different because the caller at the start of the message “identified that he had just” watched Carlson’s show.

Swalwell said he’d “personally, eyeball-to-eyeball” and via text message asked Carlson not to lie about him on his widely watched show because of the sinister threats that often resulted. In July, Swalwell declined to call Carlson or appear on his program, drawing the TV personality’s ire.

Carlson has not commented on the voicemail. But Swalwell suggested the Fox host “knows his followers will be inspired and radicalized and aim their vitriol at whoever he is attacking that day.”

“I think in a sick way (Carlson) derives pleasure” from knowing his viewers will act on his words, the California Democrat added.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Race for the Case: Week 8 college football picks from Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde

    The College Football Enquirer’s “Race for the Case” breaks down the biggest matchups of Week 8.

  • Florida school district considers easing mask mandate

    Some schools in Florida might be able to ease their mask mandates by the end of October.

  • How Rich is Fox News’ Tucker Carlson?

    Tucker Carlson, 52, has the distinction of being the most-watched and possibly one of the most polarizing personalities on cable news. With nearly three million viewers as a conservative political...

  • CDC director: U.S. may change definition of "fully vaccinated" as boosters roll out

    Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday the U.S. "may need to update" its definition for what it means to have full vaccination against COVID.The big picture: The CDC and the FDA have officially approved boosters with every authorized vaccine in the U.S. for people who meet specific requirements. Walensky explained that since not everyone is eligible for a booster, the definition has not been changed "yet."Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Pa. Rep. Kelly faces ethics scrutiny over stock purchase

    A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” that the wife of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly used nonpublic information gained through her husband's position in Congress to purchase stock last year, a likely violation of federal law and House rules. The company had threatened to shut down a plant in Kelly's district unless the Trump administration took action that would help make it more competitive, steps the administration took after Kelly, a Republican, and others intervened. The ethics office has recommended that subpoenas be issued for Kelly, his wife, Victoria, a senior staffer and former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross because they declined to be interviewed or participate in the investigation.

  • Rude shoppers are fueling America's crippling labor shortage

    Some retail and restaurant workers say abusive customers are one of the main reasons they quit retail work. Many won't return to the industry.

  • Oprah Will Interview Adele in a Concert Special on CBS

    Oprah will interview Adele. Here's how to watch and stream the CBS special, which will have a preview of "30" and air on November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

  • Trading of Trump-linked SPAC halted multiple times, after it surges as high as 216%

    Trading of Digital World Acquisition Corp. was halted multiple times on Friday morning after shares jumped as high as 216%, following news of a deal with former President Donald Trump.

  • Daily Crunch: Trump SPAC’s market cap approaches $4.7 billion

    Looking ahead, not only do we have earnings from Facebook and Alphabet and Microsoft and Robinhood next week, but our super-great SaaS event is taking place on Wednesday. Public markets welcome Trump SPAC: Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new media company announced yesterday that it would go public via a SPAC-led transaction. Today, investors spent quite a lot of money bidding up shares in the blank-check company that will take Trump Media and Technology Group public.

  • Phunware stock was up 1,000% on Friday. What the heck is Phunware?

    This tiny, money-losing Trump-linked software company has a stock that is surging, but what's behind all this PHUN?

  • Cheney's Consultants Are Given an Ultimatum: Drop Her, or Be Dropped

    WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a confidant of McCarthy’s dating to their youthful days in California politics, has conveyed this us-or-her message to Republican strategists in recent weeks, prompting one fund

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a screaming match with Rep. Cheney over 'Jewish space lasers' comment

    "I can't remember exactly what she said. But they got into a back and forth about Jewish space lasers," Rep. Jamie Raskin told the NY Daily News.

  • China says ‘no room’ for compromise or concessions over Taiwan after Biden’s comments

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China's longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.

  • Every Day, Biden Smells Like More of a Loser

    Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via GettyWith a hint of confusion in his eyes and a whiff of failure in the air around him, Joe Biden is watching his approval ratings continue to plummet to the point where just 42 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.Which makes sense, since at least so far Biden really doesn’t seem very good at this whole being president thing despite dreaming of and preparing for it for decades. With his staff trying to hide him from the press, and his pencha

  • These are Africa’s most powerful passports

    Traveling around the world is known to be a difficult affair for holders of African passports due to restrictive visa rules. Now a new global passport index is offering a different take on the ranking of passports. The Global Passport Index, released this week by Global Citizen Solutions, a London-based investment migration consultancy firm, looks beyond visa-free access to offer a ranking that gives a more rounded view of life aspects.

  • Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick paid out his first voter fraud bounty to a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who caught a Republican voting illegally

    The poll worker who received the prize said he was told he only received the minimum reward as larger ones were reserved for "bigger fish."

  • Kevin McCarthy calls Steve Bannon subpoena 'invalid'

    Ahead of a scheduled House vote to hold Steve Bannon, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump, in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued that subpoena is “invalid.”

  • Bannon, Trump and the Insurrectionists Are Winning—For Now

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesNine months after an armed invasion of the Capitol left members of Congress cowering in closets, the insurrectionists are winning the battle over holding them to account.Look no further than Steve Bannon, soon to be held in contempt for treating a subpoena from the select committee investigating the attack like an invitation to a garden party he could not so respectfully decline. He’s thumbing his nose at the law and playing the odds that

  • Trevor Noah Predicts Donald Trump Will Use His New Social Media Platform In 1 Wild Way

    "The Daily Show" host imagined the ex-president won't take long to deviate from posting "truths" on Truth Social.

  • US cleans up Biden's 'commitment' to defend Taiwan from Chinese invasion

    The Biden administration is again playing cleanup after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense in the event of an invasion by mainland China -- despite decades of policy that leaves that an open question.