Rep. Eric Swalwell spent 2 days trying to get the Magellan sub to help look for the missing Titanic submersible, his spokesperson says

Rep. Eric Swalwell / Titan submersible AP Photo / OceanGate

Eric Swalwell spent two days on the phone trying to aid search efforts for the Titan submersible.

His communications director told Insider he was working to deploy the Magellan sub for the job.

The missing sub was ultimately found in a "debris field" at the bottom of the ocean, implying it imploded.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell spent days last week trying to help the search for the missing Titanic submersible, his communications director confirmed to Insider.

Swalwell spent two days on the phone pushing for rescue efforts for the missing vessel, which lost all communication with its mother ship over an hour after it set out on its mission to the Titanic shipwreck on Sunday, June 18, his representative told Insider.

Swalwell was pushing to deploy the deep-sea Magellan submarine to search the area where the Titan went missing, roughly 12,500 feet deep, the communications director said.

A friend of Hamish Harding, who tragically died when the sub ultimately imploded, spoke to People about Swalwell's efforts to help the five missing men.

"This was really more of an effort for me to try and help the family get answers faster," Tracy Ryan told People.

After a comprehensive four-day search for the missing vessel, the Titan was found in multiple pieces on the ocean floor, less than a mile from the Titanic shipwreck. The US Coast Guard said that the sub likely imploded and all five passengers on board are presumed dead.

