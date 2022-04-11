Rep. Fite awarded child protection award

Rep. Charlene Fite

The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas has awarded Rep. Charlene Fite the 2022 Senator Percy Malone Child Protection Award. The award is presented annually to a person who has made an impact improving the lives of children in Arkansas. She was presented the award at the CACar Child Protection Luncheon held April 1 at the Governor’s Mansion in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month, according to a news release.

Fite serves as the chairperson of the House Committee on Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs. During the 2021 legislative session, Fite introduced HB1499 to change the way Arkansas supports child abuse victims. Her bill progressed through the Senate and was enacted by the governor as Act 975. This important legislation streamlines multidisciplinary teams comprised of child maltreatment investigators, prosecuting attorneys, medical and mental health professionals, and child advocacy centers (CAC) to best support the needs of child victims of abuse and neglect.

“Rep. Fite is a champion for children and helping them through support for the work of CACs. She was wise and invaluable as the lead sponsor through the Committee hearing and presentation before the House of Representatives of our bill.

"She excelled in the Senate Committee hearing and made plain the purpose and wisdom of the CAC legislation to extend our ability to grow and expand our mission of service to children in need of CAC. I am forever grateful to Rep. Fite for her enduring commitment to help children,” said the first lady of Arkansas, Susan Hutchinson.

In Arkansas, there are more than 65,000 calls to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline yearly, including physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect, sexual exploitation, or abandonment. Child abuse effects both genders, all ethnicities, and crosses all socioeconomic levels. To report child abuse in Arkansas, call 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD or 1-800-482-5964

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas is a non-profit organization that supports child advocacy centers. CACs are community-based facilities, which use a multi-disciplinary approach to reduce trauma to child victims of physical abuse, sexual abuse, or neglect. There are seventeen CACs across Arkansas, and in 2021, they offered services to over 11,200 children from all of Arkansas’ 75 counties.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Rep. Fite awarded child protection award