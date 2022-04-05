Rep. Fred Upton - another Donald Trump Republican impeacher - announces his retirement

WASHINGTON – A fourth House Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump is leaving Congress.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., one of ten House GOP members who supported impeaching Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection, told colleagues in a floor speech that "even the best of stories has a last chapter" and "this is it for me."

Trump quickly took credit for Upton's refusal to seek re-election, while Upton supporters and other Republicans said his decision stemmed from redistricting and not the ex-president's backing of a challenger.

"UPTON QUITS!" Trump crowed in a written statement. "4 down and 6 to go. Others losing badly, who's next?"

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton

Upton followed the retirement footsteps of three other House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump and later decided opted against seeking re-election: Reps. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, John Katko of New York, and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, the highest ranking Republican to vote for impeachment, is still seeking re-election, but faces a Trump-backed challenger in an August primary.

Trump has also vowed revenge on the other GOP impeachment supporters: Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Dan Newhouse of Washington, Peter Meijer of Michigan and David Valadao of California.

Other Republicans said retirements had more to do with the fact that members like Upton found themselves running in new and more difficult congressional districts.

Upton's new district included another House Republican incumbent, Rep. Bill Huizenga, who had Trump's endorsement.

In a speech to the House, Upton cited his work on jobs, the economy and COVID vaccines. He did not mention Trump or impeachment.

"As I reflect back, there have certainly been more highlights representing the wonderful and diverse corner of Southwest Michigan," Upton said. "These folks are truly the salt of the earth and I love ‘em all – even a few that don’t always love me!"

Republican strategist Doug Heye said not everything in Republican politics is about Trump.

"Every 10 years, district lines change and members retire," Heye said. "We know this."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump impeachment voter Rep. Fred Upton to retire