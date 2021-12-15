Rep. Gallego says Biden wrong on Nord Stream 2

Zachary Basu

Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, a Democrat who led a congressional delegation to Ukraine this weekend, tells Axios that President Biden is wrong to allow the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to move forward while Russia is threatening to invade Ukraine.

Why it matters: Gallego views Nord Stream 2 as "interlinked" with the security situation in Ukraine. The Putin-backed pipeline would bypass Ukrainian gas infrastructure and deliver Russian energy directly to Germany, eliminating one of Kyiv's last deterrents against an invasion.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Gallego said Biden is "incorrect" in thinking he can balance the U.S.-Germany relationship with the security risks the pipeline poses to Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

  • "Nord Stream 2 is going to be another weapon in the toolbox of Russia, and we need to stop it before it really gets going," Gallego said during a phone interview.

The big picture: Gallego and other members of the delegation — Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.), Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) and Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) — are calling on the president to move faster to send lethal military aid to Ukraine.

  • Gallego said the people of Ukraine have "the will to fight, the capabilities and the skills" to fend off Russia, but the U.S. must provide them with Javelin and Stinger missiles, drones and other equipment.

  • Maximum deterrence "means we have to kill some Russians," Gallego said on CNN Sunday, while he was still in Kyiv. "They only understand pure power. And we have to give the Ukrainian army and special forces the ability to do that."

State of play: Biden waived sanctions on the operator of Nord Stream 2 this spring to preserve the U.S. relationship with Germany, which pledged to take action if Russia used energy as a "weapon" to achieve its political goals.

  • Bipartisan members of Congress have aggressively pushed for the U.S. to reimpose sanctions as Russia threatens Ukraine, but both the Biden administration and Germany have been reluctant to undo their deal.

  • Senior Biden officials have even lobbied Democrats in Congress against including Nord Stream 2 sanctions in the annual must-pass defense bill.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 years at helm, Kim Jong Un's nukes are still 'magic wand'

    As Kim Jong Un marks 10 years in power this week, the world still doesn't quite know what to make of the North Korean leader. Since taking over supreme leadership a decade ago, Kim has presented many faces to an insatiably curious world, but while the image shifts perhaps the most telling way to consider Kim is through his persistent pursuit of a nuclear weapons program meant to target America and its allies. Crushing U.N. sanctions over that weapons build-up and pandemic-related difficulties may be giving Kim the hardest moment of his rule, observers say, but those weapons are no closer to being wrenched away by outside negotiators than they were when Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, died on Dec. 17, 2011. “Nuclear weapons are a magic wand for North Korea,” said Kim Taewoo, former head of Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification.

  • Feds scramble to assess security flaw that threatens 'hundreds of millions' of devices

    The government’s cyber defenders have no indication that hackers have breached any federal agency using a recently disclosed vulnerability in Apache logging software, a Biden administration official said.

  • Blinken to Senate: Confirm ambassadors for the sake of U.S. national security

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a plea on Tuesday to the U.S. Senate to speed up the confirmations of President Joe Biden's nominees to the post of ambassador, saying delays hampered efforts to tackle foreign policy challenges. Biden has pledged to restore U.S. leadership in the world through diplomacy, after four years of a unilateral approach espoused by his predecessor Donald Trump, and having Senate-confirmed nominees is crucial in achieving that goal. "This is a huge problem," Blinken told a news conference in Jakarta, the first stop on a Southeast Asia trip that will cover Malaysia and Thailand. "For the sake of our national security, the Senate must act," he said.

  • Cruz offers to swap Nord Stream 2 sanctions vote for ambassador nominees

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said on Tuesday that he has made an offer to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to drop his hold on some of President Biden's ambassador nominees in exchange for a vote on Nord Stream 2 pipeline sanctions.Cruz, speaking to reporters, said he had made an offer to Schumer and had spoken with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday."I have an offer on the table," Cruz said. "It's in Schumer's hands.""I...

  • Ethiopia civil war: How PM Abiy led fight-back against rebel advance

    Abiy Ahmed has thwarted a rebel advance on the capital a year into a brutal civil war.

  • Son of Panama ex-president pleads guilty to money laundering

    A son of Panama's former president, Ricardo Martinelli, pleaded guilty Tuesday in New York to laundering $28 million in connection with a massive bribery scheme involving a global construction conglomerate. Ricardo Martinelli Linares, 42, was extradited to the U.S. last week from Guatemala in a case involving the Brazil-based company Odebrecht S.A. Odebrecht’s scheme involved the payment of more than $700 million in bribes to government officials, public servants, political parties and others in Panama and other countries. U.S. prosecutors say the Martinelli Linares brothers laundered money from bribes that were directed to a close relative of theirs, identified only as a high-ranking government official in Panama from 2009 until 2014.

  • Ukraine allows foreign forces to join planned 2022 military drills

    Ukraine's parliament approved on Tuesday a draft law that allows foreign troops to take part in military exercises on the territory of the former Soviet republic in 2022, a move likely to infuriate Russia. According to the draft law, submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine plans to hold 10 large military exercises next year. Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO, has stepped up military cooperation with Western countries amid an increase in hostile activity by Russia and its proxies that has raised the risk of open war between the two neighbours.

  • U.S. COVID death toll tops 800,000

    The recorded number of coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 800,000 on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Why it matters: The figure comes amid fear that the newly-discovered Omicron variant, which was detected in the U.S. earlier this month, may drive up cases further. The U.S. went from 700,000 deaths to 800,000 in just over two months. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A senior Biden administration official said Tues

  • Report: Yasiel Puig was accused of sexual assault by 2 other women in 2017

    Puig hasn't played an MLB game since 2019.

  • Wall Street could crumble under the weight of a ‘carbon bubble,’ these groups warn

    If Wall Street were a country, it would be the fifth-largest emitter of atmosphere-warming carbon emissions, between Russia and Indonesia, a new report says.

  • Current Mortgage Rates -- December 14, 2021: Most Rates Drop, 5/1 ARM Falls Substantially

    With a 5/1 ARM, you're guaranteed the same interest rate for five years, after which your rate can adjust once annually. Should I lock in my mortgage rate now? A mortgage rate lock guarantees you a specific interest rate for a certain period of time -- usually 30 days, but you may be able to secure your rate for up to 60 days. You'll generally pay a fee to lock in your mortgage rate, but that way, you're protected if rates climb between now and when you close on your home loan.

  • Zendaya Simply Will Not Stop Wearing 'Spider-Man'-Themed Outfits

    She dressed in a custom web dress by Valentino Haute Couture.

  • The CW Expands on DC Comics Content With New 'Gotham Knights' Series

    Just as WB Games Montréal is developing a video game for Gotham Knights, the CW is now expanding...

  • Boeing delivers 34 aircraft in November, picks up Southwest order

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday that it handed over 34 airplanes to carriers in November, while adding 109 jets to its 737 MAX order tally. The delivery tally - closely scrutinized by investors as deliveries generate much-needed cash during the coronavirus crisis - compares with 27 planes in October, and seven in the year ago period when Boeing was in the throes of the 737 MAX safety crises. Again in November, Boeing failed to deliver its advanced carbon-composite 787 Dreamliner, which remains mired in inspections and retrofits likely to keep the jets sidelined until April 2022. Boeing also turned over one P-8 maritime patrol aircraft to Norway, Boeing said.

  • ‘What the hell is this?’: Golf course employee shares bizarre tip she got from customer

    ‘The audacity,’ one person commented in response to man’s behaviour

  • Zendaya and Tom Holland Turn Heads at the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' World Premiere

    Tom Holland and Zendaya may as well be the king and queen of the red carpet. The duo served looks...

  • Supreme Court asks U.S. government for views on Bayer weedkiller case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration for its views on whether the justices should hear Bayer AG's bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Bayer in August filed a petition with the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the German pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to take up the matter is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • Cornell University was forced to shut down its campus and move to 'alert level red' after COVID-19 cases spiked

    Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack said evidence of the Omicron coronavirus variant was present in a number of positive tests.

  • Senator sees debt limit increase as model to pass voting legislation

    Sen. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is frustrated that the Senate found a way to pass a debt limit increase without Republican support but not voting legislation.

  • Mary Trump Taunts Cousin Don Jr. Over Jan. 6 Texts To Meadows Instead Of His Dad

    Donald Trump's niece mocked her cousin's messages to the former White House chief of staff.