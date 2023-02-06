Rep. George Santos denies sexual harassment claim by prospective aide

George Santos on Monday denied groping and sexually harassing a prospective congressional aide during a job meeting in the Republican representative’s Washington office last month.

“It’s comical,” Santos said on CNN. “Of course I deny that claim.”

Santos said he “100%” denies the claim and questioned why the man continued to push to be hired after the incident.

“Let me make it clear: If there were any part of that that were true ... he wouldn’t have begged for a job,” Santos said.

The denial came three days after former volunteer aide Derek Myers filed a police report and an ethics complaint against Santos, saying he made improper advances.

Myers said he was alone with Santos in his office on Jan. 25 when the Long Island lawmaker “proceeded to take his hand and move it down my leg into my inner-thigh and proceeded to touch my groin.”

Santos, who is gay, asked Myers if had a profile on Grindr, a gay dating app. The lawmaker then asked Myers if he wanted to come home with him, noting that his husband was out of town.

Myers said he rejected Santos’ advances and sought to get him to return to a discussion about constituents’ concerns.

Myers had previously been told he would receive a permanent job offer but it was later rescinded, he said.

Santos, who flipped a Democratic-leaning seat in the midterm elections, may have trouble convincing anyone that he is telling the truth about Myers given his pattern of lies about virtually every aspect of his life.

The self-styled conservative gay son of Brazilian immigrants admitted lying about working for big-time investment banks, attending college and even being a star volleyball player.

He faces investigations into his murky campaign finance filings and a homeless veteran’s claim that Santos scammed him out of $3,000 in donations earmarked for his dying dog.