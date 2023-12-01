Rep. George Santos expelled from Congress; Tenney and Stefanik vote to keep him

Dec. 1—WASHINGTON — George A.D. Santos is no longer a congressman after the House of Representatives cast a historic vote Friday to expel him.

Santos, who has been embroiled in controversy almost since he was elected about a year ago, has been investigated by federal authorities and the House Ethics Committee under suspicion of a number of federal financial crimes, including misuse of campaign funds, falsification of federal election financial documents, theft and credit card fraud using a donor's financial information.

He hasn't been convicted of any crimes, and the Ethics Committee hasn't formally adjudicated him guilty either, leading to many in his party voting against measures to expel him.

On Friday, all but two Democrats voted in support of a measure to expel Santos, while Republicans were almost evenly split on if he should be ousted. His fellow New York representatives in both parties were almost all unified in expelling Santos, with three exceptions.

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, and Claudia L. Tenney, R-Cleveland, both voted against expelling Santos. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-Manhattan, did not vote on the measure. Santos himself voted against his expulsion.

Tenney had said in previous votes that she believes his ouster should only come if he is convicted, an outlook she explained in a detailed statement shared Friday afternoon.

Tenney said the details shared in the House Ethics Committee report on Santos were damning, revealing a pattern of lies, falsehoods and inappropriate use of donated funds, which she said will "more than likely lead to a conviction of Santos in a court of law before a jury of his peers."

"However, Santos has not been afforded Constitutionally guaranteed due process, which includes the right to offer a defense and cross-examine the evidence against him, which must be provided to every citizen," she said.

Stefanik, who once prominently supported Santos with fundraising assistance and an endorsement, and was also asked to cooperate in the federal probe into his conduct in January, has not responded to requests for comment on Santos. A spokesperson for Stefanik did not reply to a request for comment Friday about her continued support of Santos.

In a statement Stefanik shared on her personal account on X, formerly Twitter, she said no member of Congress has been expelled without a conviction on their record, and voted no because she wanted to keep that precedent.

"I have said from the beginning that this process will play out in the judicial system, which it currently is," she said.

Santos' Long Island Republican colleagues all voted in support of the measure to expel him, as did Hudson Valley Rep. Mike R. Lawler, R-Pearl River, and Marcus J. Molinaro, R-Tivoli.

In a statement sent before the vote Friday, Molinaro said he supported the measure to kick Santos out of Washington because of the report issued by the House Ethics Committee, which showed evidence that Santos had committed a number of crimes.

"The final product was thorough, fact-based and a confirmation of what most of us knew," he said. "George Santos stole from his campaign, filed false reports with the federal government, lied repeatedly and egregiously to the voters and his colleagues. This was a fraud of epic proportions."

Molinaro said he believes expelling a member of Congress should be a high bar, but that the allegations and evidence against Santos have met that level and exceeded it.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Lawler said he has been consistent on his view that Santos should be removed from Congress.

"As I said from the very beginning, George Santos was unfit to serve," he said. "He defrauded voters, donors and his colleagues. He had to go. Today's vote was about putting country and the institution above all other considerations. Good riddance."

According to the publicly available House Ethics Committee report, there is ample evidence that Santos used campaign funds for personal expenses, including gambling trips to Atlantic City, luxury clothing, debt payments and for subscriptions to a website best known for hosing adult video content.

Federal prosecutors in New York have also filed 23 felony charges against Santos, alleging he solicited donations for a fake Political Action Committee or PAC, and that he stole a donor's credit card number to transfer thousands of dollars to his own bank account.

Friday's vote makes Santos one of only six House representatives ever expelled from the chamber, most of whom were kicked out after the start of the Civil War when their states seceded from the union. The two most recent expulsions, and the only other ones not connected to the Civil War are Michael J. Myers of Pennsylvania, who was expelled in 1980 when he was caught on tape accepting a bribe, before he was convicted, and James A. Traficant Jr., of Ohio, expelled in 2002 after he was convicted of 10 felony counts including taking bribes, filing false tax returns and racketeering.

Tenney said she is concerned about expelling Santos while he remains unconvicted of any crimes. "This premature and politically charged action erodes due process, which all members of Congress and public office have taken an oath to uphold," she said,

In her statement Friday, Tenney criticized Democratic representatives for supporting the measure to oust Santos.

"For example, former Democrat Ways and Means committee chair Charlie Rangel was found guilty of 11 counts by the Ethics Committee in 2010 and was censured but not expelled," she said.

She pointed to the case of Rep. Jamaal A. Bowman, D-Manhattan, who was charged with falsely pulling a fire alarm during deliberations to avoid a government shutdown and the ongoing fraud and bribery charges against Sen. Robert "Bob" Menendez, D-N.J., as examples of Democratic legislators who were not expelled after being accused of serious crimes while in office.

She also criticized Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., who has been a frequent Republican target over his vocal and consistent criticism of former President Donald J. Trump. Schiff has repeatedly accused Trump of fraud and abuse of official power, leading one of the impeachment trials against the president, and Tenney accused him of lying without punishment in that case. Schiff is not accused of a crime, and Democrats and Trump critics generally believe his position that Trump abused his office as president.

Tenney also has been a vocal critic of President Joseph R. Biden, accusing him of abusing his office and taking bribes related to his son Hunter Biden and his interactions with Ukraine, although evidence to support these allegations has been lacking.

"In the name of consistency and transparency, I implore the Ethics Committee to take up an investigation into these glaring acts of deceit and harm to the American people," Tenney said.

Now that Santos is out, his 3rd Congressional District constituents will see a special election declared within 10 days, scheduled for between 70 and 80 days later. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, who by law was notified of the vacancy and is the one responsible for calling the special election, issued a short statement on Friday afternoon.

"I am prepared to undertake the solemn responsibility of filing the vacancy in New York's 3rd District by scheduling a special election," she said. "The people of Long Island and Queens deserve nothing less."