Rep. George Santos files paperwork to run for reelection in 2024

It's official. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is one step closer to running for reelection.

The scandal-plagued Santos filed paperwork Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission to run for reelection in New York's 3rd congressional district in 2024.

This comes after the FEC last month required Santos to make a decision on running for reelection by Mar. 14. The paperwork doesn't mean that Santos is automatically running for in 2024 but it does allow him to raise money.

Santos has faced criticism from both Republicans and Democrats over allegations he lied about his campaign last year.

Santos filed the paperwork while in the midst of congressional investigations.

Last month, the House Ethics Committee voted to investigate Santos over allegations about his 2022 midterm campaign.

The panel will create a subcommittee of two Republicans and two Democrats looking into whether the New York congressman engaged in "unlawful activity" last year.

The members of the subcommittee are chairperson Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio and Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., the top Democratic member.

Florida Republican Rep. John Rutherford and Maryland Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland are the two remaining members.

What's the latest on George Santos?

Santos has recently been accused by a former roommate of masterminding a 2017 credit card skimming operation in Seattle. The allegations, first reported by Politico, detailed Santos' roommate learning how to clone ATM and credit cards from the future congressman.

Since being sworn-in with the 118th Congress, Santos has faced public pressure and calls for his resignation. He's facing scrutiny for multiple allegations: Santos lied about his resume and mother's death, kept unscrupulous campaign finance records, was involved with a fund that federal regulators called a Ponzi scheme.

Brazilian law enforcement authorities are also looking into fraud charged against Santos' for allegedly using a stolen checkbook in 2008.

Santos has resisted calls to resign but did step down from his House committee seats at the end of January.

