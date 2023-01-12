Rep. George Santos' Offer To Resign Has People Buzzing About The Number 142

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said Thursday that he’s willing to resign from Congress if a certain number of people ask him to do so.

However, the figure he initially offered caused a lot of confusion and speculation among Twitter users.

Various state and local GOP leaders in New York called on the truth-challenged congressman to “immediately” resign Wednesday, but he refused to do so.

On Thursday, he took a different tack and told reporters, “If 142 people ask for me to resign, I’ll resign.”

🇺🇸 — NEW: VIDEO: Reacting to Republican colleagues calling for his resignation, Rep. George Santos told reporters - "If 142 people ask for me to resign, I'll resign."



pic.twitter.com/Kd4ZROerCj — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) January 12, 2023

Since that’s not such a huge number in a country of 333 million people, some critics of Santos saw an opportunity for low-effort, high-reward grassroots action.

I’m a constituent, so count me in among the 142 people telling @Santos4Congress to resign. https://t.co/J1P4Eu2jgs — Joshua Sauberman • זאוברמן (@JoshForNY) January 12, 2023

Pretty sure we can make that happen. https://t.co/4GND1mYLCn — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) January 12, 2023

Where do I sign? https://t.co/VDUcGq2Frx — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) January 12, 2023

You can count me as #6. Anyone else want to join? We can get to 142. https://t.co/dkmXIdj0oS — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) January 12, 2023

Others speculated on what, precisely, might be the significance of the seemingly humble number 142...

That's.... a little less than a third of the House... a little less than two thirds of the GOP conference... definitely less than the 212 Democrats who I'm sure would say he should go https://t.co/5tMQucpzvj — bryan metzger (@metzgov) January 12, 2023

Can someone get the tarot card and crystal ball girlies to the hill to figure out why Santos says his magic resignation number is “142 people” https://t.co/dqTHYBvBiA — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) January 12, 2023

Mathematically, 142 represents 2/3 of the Republicans in the House. — Phil Elliott (@Philip_Elliott) January 12, 2023

142 is the answer to the facebook riddle “If there are 34 people in the garden and you kill 30 of them how many are left in the garden?” #142. #GeorgeSantos solved the riddle — Scott Ferson (@scottferson) January 12, 2023

Two-thirds of House GOP conference would be... 148? Maybe he's bad at math? (which would be surprising for a ex-Goldman guy) — Jonathan Nicholson (@JNicholsonInDC) January 12, 2023

That was the number of people serving under him when he commanded the sub that sank the Indianapolis. https://t.co/25c5sAVmEh — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 12, 2023

That’s how many golden globes he won — Chris Wilson-Smith (@thechrisws) January 12, 2023

...only to be frustrated.

I can't find any version of this that makes sense — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 12, 2023

Santos later clarified that he’d had a different, much larger number in mind ― 142,000 people, the number of votes he got when he ran for Congress. But he did not offer any more details.

Santos later clarifies to “142,000.” “That’s the vote count I got to get elected. When all 142,000 of them tell me, I’ll go.” https://t.co/cLk8xEOSsS — Nancy Vu (@NancyVu99) January 12, 2023

