Rep. George Santos stays in Congress after beating back expulsion vote

U.S. Rep. George Santos on Wednesday beat back a bipartisan effort to be removed from the House of Representatives for what some of his colleagues call a “question of right and wrong.”

The bid to oust the New York Republican failed by a wide margin of 213-179, far short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

“I came into this world alone. I came into this body alone. I’ll go out alone,” Santos said moments after the vote.

Republicans voted overwhelmingly against expelling Santos, with just 24 GOP lawmakers supporting the push to oust him.

But even 31 Democrats voted to allow Santos to remain in Congress, apparently unwilling to break the long tradition that only a lawmaker who has been convicted of a crime should be expelled.

The vote unfolded after a handful of fellow GOP lawmakers sent a letter to colleagues calling it a moral issue to oust Santos for being a serial liar who is facing a mushrooming federal fraud trial.

The letter was signed by first-term New York Republican Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams.

“This issue is not a political one, but a moral one,” the lawmakers wrote. “Plain and simple — this is a question of right and wrong.”

All the lawmakers represent districts that voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, putting them in political peril in 2024.

The expulsion hit a roadblock late Tuesday when the House Ethics Committee unexpectedly issued a highly unusual statement saying that it would give members an unspecified update on its probe into Santos later this month.

The statement gave ammunition to Republican leaders hoping to stall any vote on expelling Santos for as long as possible.

D’Esposito said he might try again to expel Santos after the ethics committee reports back to the House.

Newly minted House Speaker Mike Johnson opposed expelling Santos before he is found guilty of any crime.

Johnson, R-La., sought to tie the question of expelling Santos to the narrow Republican edge in the House: “We have no margin for error.”

But the five endangered Republicans who want to expel Santos pushed back against that argument: “Congress must … ensure accountability for those who have taken advantage of the American people – regardless of political party.”

Santos was recently hit with a superseding federal indictment accusing him of additional campaign finance and fraud charges.

He says he’s innocent of all charges and vows to fight to stay in Congress and run for reelection despite the local Nassau County Republican Party opposing such a run.

Fellow Republicans from suburban New York districts fear Santos could drag down all of them as Democrats use him as a poster boy for GOP corruption.

D’Esposito and fellow Republican critics of Santos launched a similar effort to expel him in the spring.

But they caved after ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pushed to hand the Santos case to the Ethics Committee for a probe. Nothing has come of that investigation so far.

