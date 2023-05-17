Rep. George Santos Ticks Off Twitter Users With Parasite Warning

Republican Rep. George Santos’ PSA about ticks got mockingly flipped back on the New York congressman on Twitter.

On Monday, serial fabulist Santos cautioned constituents that “tick season is here” and linked to a Newsday story about the blood-sucking parasites.

PSA: Tick Season is here! Warm winters make for aggressive tick seasons, so make sure you and your family are protected. Learn more here:https://t.co/II82rNP0HA — Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) May 15, 2023

The warning was sound. Ticks can transmit various diseases.

But tweeters still feasted on the post, given Santos’ not guilty plea last week to 13 federal charges, including allegations he pocketed campaign cash and received unemployment benefit he wasn’t entitled to, and his agreement with public prosecutors in Brazil which saw him avoid prosecution for forging stolen checks in 2008.

Speaking of things that are annoying and everyone wants gone, George Santos! Just resign already — Concerned Citizens of NY-03 (@CCNY03) May 15, 2023

Surgeon General Santos, keep up the comedy. — Joe Bob (@AmazonDSWorker) May 15, 2023

And take it from George, he knows all about parasites. — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) May 15, 2023

Who would you rather have as your representative: — Bernard Sullivan ⭐ (@bernardsull) May 15, 2023

Tick is a metaphor for George Santos. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) May 15, 2023

You’re a parasite, George — Neil (@neilgallowglas) May 15, 2023

Hmmm....a tick talking about ticks? — Helen T. May 🟧 (@justmehelen1) May 15, 2023

