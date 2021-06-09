  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Gohmert asks if federal agencies can change the orbits of the Earth and the moon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During a hearing of the House Committee on Natural Resources on Tuesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, asked Jennifer Eberlien, an official from the U.S. Forest Service, if the Forest Service or the Bureau of Land Management could alter the orbits of the Earth or the moon to help fight climate change.

Video Transcript

LOUIE GOHMERT: And I understand from what's been testified to, the Forest Service and the BLM, you want very much to work on the issue of climate change. I was informed by the immediate past director of NASA that they have found that the moon's orbit is changing slightly. And so is the Earth's orbit around the sun. We know there's been significant solar flare activity.

And so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon's orbit or the Earth's orbit around the sun? Obviously, that would have profound effects on our climate.

JENNIFER EBERLIEN: I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert.

LOUIE GOHMERT: Yeah, well, if you figure out a way that you in the Forrest Service can make that change, I'd like to know.

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Gohmert asks whether federal agencies can fix climate change by altering orbit of the Earth and moon

    During a Tuesday hearing of the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Louie Gohmert seemed to float a novel idea for solving the climate crisis: changing the orbits of the Earth and moon.

  • ‘The Dumbest Guy in Congress’ Asks U.S. Forest Service If It Can Change Moon’s Orbit

    Why didn't we think of that?

  • Bill Nye to Congress: 'I'm scared too' about climate change

    Testifying before the House Committee on Homeland Security on Tuesday, Bill Nye told lawmakers that he was "scared too" about climate change, and that the U.S. needed to "invest in a big way" to solve the problem.

  • Texas nurses refusing vaccine face losing jobs

    Supporters of some Houston nurses who are fighting a COVID-19 vaccine requirement at their hospital rallied with them on Tuesday. The nurses face losing their jobs. (June 9)

  • Texas Republican asks: can we fix the moon’s orbit to fight climate change?

    ‘I’d have to follow up with you on that one,’ says forestry official Jennifer Eberlien to bizarre question from Louie Gohmert Louie Gohmert asked: ‘Is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit, or the Earth’s orbit around the sun?’ Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP The Texas Republican congressman Louie Gohmert has asked a senior US government official if changing the moon’s orbit around the Earth, or the Earth’s orbit around the sun, mi

  • US may fall short of Biden's July 4 vaccination goal

    The U.S. is on pace to fall short of President Joe Biden's aim to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

  • Virgin Orbit's next launch at the end of June will be streamed live on YouTube

    Virgin Orbit is getting ready to launch its next mission to space, with a target window at the end of this month. This will be the first time Virgin Orbit is flying after its first successful orbital launch in January, and it's carrying seven small satellites on behalf of clients including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Royal Netherlands Air Force. It's also going to be the first time everyone can watch along live as Virgin Galactic makes the trip to space, since the company is streaming the mission via YouTube.

  • AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general

    The Texas bar association is investigating whether state Attorney General Ken Paxton's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud amounted to professional misconduct. The State Bar of Texas initially declined to take up a Democratic Party activist's complaint that Paxton's petitioning of the U.S. Supreme Court to block Joe Biden’s victory was frivolous and unethical.

  • Closed cold case murder tied to ousted Tennessee governor

    A former Tennessee governor's administration helped fund a contract murder of a key federal witness decades ago while embroiled in the state's largest political scandal, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday. The new details revealed for the first time Wednesday have elements that ring of a movie: a trusted ally of union boss Jimmy Hoffa gunned down after testifying about a corrupt governor selling prison pardons and a gunman who donned a wig and blackface to throw authorities off the scent. Investigators in Hamilton County, which encompasses Chattanooga, have been chipping away at the 42-year-old cold case of Samuel Pettyjohn since they renewed their investigation in 2015.

  • Police did not clear protesters from Lafayette Park for Trump photo op, inspector general finds

    An inspector general's report says police cleared Lafayette Park near the White House so contractors could install new fencing.

  • Biden drops Trump attempt to ban TikTok, WeChat

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of TikTok and WeChat - and ordered a new review of security concerns posed by those apps and others.Last summer, former President Donald Trump had attempted to block new users from downloading the apps, and ban other technical transactions, that Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat both said would effectively block the apps' use in the United States. The courts halted Trump’s orders, which never took effect.Trump had claimed that TikTok - which has over 100 million users in the United States - and WeChat posed national security concerns, arguing that users’ personal data could be collected by the Chinese government.TikTok and WeChat have denied the allegation.Biden's executive order directs the Commerce Department to make recommendations, within 120 days, to protect U.S. data acquired or accessible by companies controlled by foreign adversaries. Biden's new order also directs Commerce to "evaluate on a continuing basis" any transactions that (quote) “pose an undue risk of catastrophic effects on the security or resiliency of the critical infrastructure or digital economy of the United States."A White House official said a separate U.S. national security review of TikTok launched in late 2019 remains ongoing.

  • Watchdog finds clearing of protesters from park wasn't for Trump photo op

    Law enforcement used pepper balls and chemical irritants to disperse protesters from Lafayette Park, located outside the White House.

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis 'will lose’ in Supreme Court over anti-trans law: HRC president

    Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David said Florida Gov. DeSantis "will lose" what would be a high-profile trial in the Supreme Court over the state's law barring trans girls from playing sports.

  • A unique solar explosion has scientists stunned and excited

    The Sun is one of the big reasons why we’re all here today. Without it, life likely wouldn’t have taken root on Earth — or, at the very least, the type of life that covers our planet today simply wouldn’t have been possible. That said, there’s still a lot we don’t know about our star …

  • Astronomers discovered a new planet with an important similarity to Earth

    Exoplanet discoveries used to be nothing but a dream for scientists, but new telescope technology and more advanced observation techniques have made the task of finding planets outside of our solar system easier than ever. In fact, so many new exoplanets are being found these days that scientists have to pick and choose which ones …

  • Why you should care that Idaho lieutenant governor wants task force records kept secret

    It’s important that reporters have the ability to verify information from the government and help the public hold it accountable, writes opinion editor Scott McIntosh.

  • Turkey optimistic about Erdogan-Biden meeting at NATO summit -minister

    Turkey is hoping that a meeting between President Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden at next week's NATO summit will yield positive results, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding the meeting would be "critical". Biden and Erdogan will meet to discuss Syria, Afghanistan and other regional issues next week and will also discuss the "significant differences" between Washington and Ankara in their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office, the U.S. national security adviser said on Monday.

  • Scientist hedges on ‘smoking gun’ comment supporting Wuhan lab leak theory

    Dr David Baltimore now says he ‘should have softened the phrase “smoking gun”’

  • Army Corps rushes to fix hurricane levees ripped out to build Trump’s wall

    Brigadier General says they had ‘sense of urgency’ to close gaps in levees

  • U.S. Attorney General defends backing Trump claim in defamation case

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended a decision by the Justice Department to continue to defend Donald Trump against a lawsuit by a writer who accused him of raping her decades ago and defaming her during his presidency. The Justice Department, which Garland leads, has been criticized https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-defending-presidency-not-trying-save-trump-recent-legal-moves-2021-06-08 by some Democrats over decisions to continue to back positions taken by the Republican Trump administration in pending litigation. Writer E. Jean Carroll in a lawsuit alleges Trump defamed her when he called her a liar over her rape allegations, and said he could not have raped her because she was not his "type."