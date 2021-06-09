Rep. Gohmert asks if federal agencies can change the orbits of the Earth and the moon

During a hearing of the House Committee on Natural Resources on Tuesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, asked Jennifer Eberlien, an official from the U.S. Forest Service, if the Forest Service or the Bureau of Land Management could alter the orbits of the Earth or the moon to help fight climate change.

Video Transcript

LOUIE GOHMERT: And I understand from what's been testified to, the Forest Service and the BLM, you want very much to work on the issue of climate change. I was informed by the immediate past director of NASA that they have found that the moon's orbit is changing slightly. And so is the Earth's orbit around the sun. We know there's been significant solar flare activity.

And so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon's orbit or the Earth's orbit around the sun? Obviously, that would have profound effects on our climate.

JENNIFER EBERLIEN: I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert.

LOUIE GOHMERT: Yeah, well, if you figure out a way that you in the Forrest Service can make that change, I'd like to know.