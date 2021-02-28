Rep. Gosar criticizes ‘white racism’ after speaking at event whose organizer called for white supremacy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ashley Terrell
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

‘This is the era of America first, not some reincarnation of neocon control,’ Gosar said

Rep. Paul A. Gosaer (R-Arizona) said during a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday that he opposes “white racism,” hours after speaking at Friday’s America First Political Action Conference.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) speaks during a panel discussion about the Devaluing of American Citizenship during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) speaks during a panel discussion about the Devaluing of American Citizenship during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Friday’s conference was organized by 22-year-old Nick Fuentes, who rallied with fellow rioters on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, according to The Washington Post.

“I want to tell you, I denounce when we talk about white racism. That’s not appropriate,” Gosar said and CPAC.

Read More: US is ‘gravely concerned’ by reports of abuses in Ethiopia conflict

During Friday’s event, Fuentes scolded pro-Trump Republicans for betraying the former president’s agenda and said the “White demographic core” is in need of better protection by the country. While speaking on Saturday at the CPAC panel, Gosar distanced himself from Fuentes’s remarks.

“There’s no room for violence,” Gosar said in response. During his speech, Gosar spoke about social media censorship and about politicians who don’t prioritize the needs of the country first.

“I suggest that senators and members of Congress that fail to put America first should be held accountable at the ballot box. This is the era of America first, not some reincarnation of neocon control,” Gosar said.

Read More: Johnson & Johnson’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

People took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Gosar’s comments including politics reporter Will Sommer who tweeted, “Rep. Paul Gosar spoke tonight at AFPAC, an event run by white nationalists. Right after Gosar, organizer Nick Fuentes said “white people are done being bullied,’ and praised the Capitol riot as ‘awesome.'”

California Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted, “Dear Representative @DrPaulGosar: Did you claim a health or pandemic safety reason for not being in DC for the COVID relief bill vote in order to speak at a conference with ties to white nationalism? Asking for a friend.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Rep. Gosar criticizes ‘white racism’ after speaking at event whose organizer called for white supremacy appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump declares he has no interest in starting a new party

    Just a few weeks after leaving office, former President Donald Trump was back in the spotlight on Sunday. At the beginning of his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, he asked the enthusiastic crowd if they missed him already before telling them that he'll "continue to fight right by your side." He then dismissed reports that he was thinking about breaking off from the Republican Party and striking out on his own. "I am not starting a new party," he said, claiming the idea was "fake news." Instead, Trump predicted the GOP will "unite and be stronger than ever before." "We are not starting new parties ... we have the Republican Party" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/PkumgJ6xqF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureThe forgotten nuclear threatRon DeSantis has strongest showing of any potential non-Trump candidate in CPAC 2024 straw poll

  • Hyatt calls hate symbols 'abhorrent' after CPAC stage compared to sign used by Nazis

    Hyatt Hotels Corp called symbols of hate "abhorrent" on Sunday after the design of a stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference at one of its hotels drew comparisons to a Norse rune used by Nazis during World War Two. High-profile Republicans including former President Donald Trump are attending the four-day event in Orlando, Florida, as conflict rages between Trump allies and establishment politicians trying to distance the party from him. A photo of the CPAC stage went viral on social media on Saturday, with thousands of Twitter users sharing posts comparing its distinctive design to an othala rune, one of many ancient European symbols that Nazis adopted to "reconstruct a mythic 'Aryan' past," according to the Anti-Defamation League.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz on CPAC joint event with tech CEO who helped organize ‘Patriot Caravans’ to Capitol protest

    A joint event at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday afternoon featured Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla alongside Jeff Brain, a tech CEO whose site was used to organize “caravans” to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protests. The appearance comes as Democrats continue raising questions about the role Republican members of Congress played in the violence that took place at the Capitol that day.

  • RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says despite GOP divisions over Trump impeachment, the party 'overwhelmingly' agrees on most issues

    Ronna McDaniel told CBS that GOP voters would determine the fate of Trump's influence in the party, but party voters still supported his agenda.

  • Jim Jordan: Not sure GOP can work with 'radically left' Dems, pans 'Lincoln Project' folks who oppose Trump

    Jordan spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of his CPAC speech Sunday.

  • Border Democrat Henry Cuellar warns Biden about immigrant fallout

    A Democratic lawmaker representing a border district warned the Biden administration against easing up too much on unauthorized immigrants, citing their impact on his constituents, local hospitals and their potential to spread the coronavirus.Why it matters: Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios he supports President Biden. But the moderate said he sees the downsides of efforts to placate pro-immigrant groups, an effort that threatens to blow up on the administration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."You just can't say, 'Yeah, yeah, let everybody in' — because then we're affected down there at the border," Cuellar told Axios on Saturday.The big picture: Border crossings are rising. Hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley area are already busy. The Border Patrol has less capacity than normal.Cuellar hopes the administration continues using a Trump-era public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and families, at least during the pandemic. Activists have called for Biden to end the use of the policy, called Title 42.He said smugglers will likely use the shift in immigration tactics from the Trump to the Biden administration to convince migrants to come to the U.S. "The bad guys know how to market this," Cuellar said.Some immigrants are being allowed into the country without getting a COVID-19 test first — a concern for some non-governmental organizations caring for them, Cuellar said.He complained about a contradiction between releasing some unauthorized immigrants into border communities while keeping legal, cross-border travel closed. Many local businesses depend on Mexican shoppers for 50% to 75% of their sales, he said.Cuellar is not the first Texas Democrat to warn the Biden administration of the impact of growing numbers of immigrants on border communities. Facing the weather emergency in Texas, Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano targeted the president in a video this month: "I am pleading and requesting with you to please put a halt to any measures regarding the release of immigrants."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • CPAC Speaker Angela Stanton King Promotes QAnon From Stage

    NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty ImagesA speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory from the event’s main stage on Sunday, shortly before Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at the conservative movement’s premiere annual event. Former congressional candidate Angela Stanton King, who has frequently boosted the conspiracy theory on social media, called for an investigation into whether QAnon’s bizarre claims about a cabal of cannibal-pedophiles controlling the world and a mysterious figure named Q giving hidden messages to Trump supporters are real.“Let’s address it,” King said. “So we know in this election, there were some things going on in regards to the conspiracy theories with Q, right? And I think, me as a person, before I ever got into the conservative movement, I’ve always been an advocate even if it’s for abused children or it’s for those people that are incarcerated. So I think that any allegations coming forward in regards to any type of abuse when it comes to children deserves to be investigated, it deserves to be made aware of.”The CPAC crowd applauded King’s call for an investigation into the claims made by QAnon believers, which include allegations that Democratic Party leaders and Hollywood celebrities sexually abuse children and drink their blood to stay young. QAnon supporters believe in a moment called “The Storm,” in which they anticipate Trump will order mass arrests or executions of his political opponents.QAnon Incited Her to Kidnap Her Son and Then Hid Her From the Law“I think that, you know, once we find out, you know, whether this is true or not, then we can move on, but we at least have to be able to address it,” King said, claiming that the media had tried to “cancel” her for her beliefs in QAnon.CPAC speaker Angela Stanton-King is straight up promoting QAnon pic.twitter.com/BLGyeqajes— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021 King, who served two years in prison over an auto-theft ring and was pardoned by Trump in 2020, once stormed out of an interview after being confronted over her support for QAnon. A positive mention of QAnon from the CPAC stage marks another inroad into the GOP for the conspiracy theory, which has been linked to murders and other crimes. A number of QAnon believers took leading roles in the U.S. Capitol riot, breaking into the building and menacing police officers.The FBI considers the conspiracy theory, which has also been praised in the past by newly elected Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO), as a potential source of domestic terrorism.The CPAC panel King appeared on was already embroiled in controversy, after scheduled speaker “Young Pharaoh” was dropped from the program over tweets attacking Jewish people.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republicans sued over proxy voting in the pandemic. Now they're using it to speak at CPAC.

    Nearly two dozen Republicans attending CPAC in Florida have designated a proxy to vote on their behalf, citing the "ongoing public health emergency."

  • Ted Cruz engages in an online spat over Biden's HHS secretary nominee who sued the Trump administration more than 100 times

    Cruz and Princeton historian Kevin M. Kruse had a back-and-forth over the qualifications of Xavier Becerra, Biden's nominee to lead the department.

  • The DOJ says it will appeal after a Trump-appointed judge struck down a federal eviction moratorium

    Justice Department attorneys on Saturday said they would appeal a Trump-appointed judge's ruling that the federal eviction moratorium is unlawful.

  • Ron DeSantis has strongest showing of any potential non-Trump candidate in CPAC 2024 straw poll

    Unsurprisingly, former President Donald Trump won the Conservative Political Action Conference's 2024 presidential straw poll Sunday, and he did so handily, garnering 55 percent of the vote. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was the only other potential candidate to reach double digits at 21 percent. It's unclear if Trump will run, but many Republicans, including some of Trump's fiercest critics, think he is the overwhelming favorite for the nomination right now if he does enter the ring. So, CPAC conducted a second poll without Trump. DeSantis led the way in that one at 43 percent, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) at 11 percent. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence, who declined an invitation to the conference in Orlando, didn't gain much traction. #CPAC2021 poll w/o Trump Ron DeSantis: 43%Kristi Noem: 11%Don Jr: 8%Mike Pompeo: 7%Ted Cruz: 7%Tucker Carlson: 3%Josh Hawley: 3%Nikki Haley: 3%Ivanka: 3%Rand Paul: 2%... and Mike Pence: 1% — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 28, 2021 The polls, of course, come with many caveats attached. The election is a long way away, straw polls aren't the most reliable predictive method, and the CPAC conference is not necessarily representative of the larger Republican Party, which many analysts consider to be at a Trump-inspired crossroads right now. It's also worth noting that DeSantis' strong showing may be partly tied to the conference taking place on his home turf. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureThe forgotten nuclear threatAn eyewitness account of atrocities in Tigray

  • Donald Trump at CPAC: Ex-president tears into Biden and his Republican critics

    Trump did not declare a 2024 presidential candidacy in his CPAC speech, but he did hint at a run while alluding to his false claims of voter fraud.

  • Eric Shawn: Mike Pompeo calls Biden Khashoggi release 'reckless,' and 'a political stunt'

    The former secretary of state says the administration wants to curry favor with Iran at the expense of Saudi Arabia and Israel.

  • More than a dozen Republicans ditched a vote on the $2 trillion COVID relief bill to attend CPAC

    CPAC proved such a draw, conservative Republicans chose the conference over their constituents. Why it matters: More than a dozen House Republicans voted by proxy on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in Washington so they could speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC. And Sen. Ted Cruz skipped an Air Force One flight as President Biden flew to Cruz's hometown of Houston to survey storm damage.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe proxy votes were particularly strident, given the GOP sued to stop the practice when Democrats created it to allow safe voting during the coronavirus pandemic.And Cruz's diversion to Florida — which, he joked, wasn't as nice as his much-maligned trip to Cancún — cost him the same facetime that Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) got when he flew with the president to Texas.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday: "There was neither an invitation nor a request for him to attend. There are a number of members of both parties attending and joining the president on the trip."Cruz's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The big picture: CPAC attracted a bevy of Republicans across four days, some simply looking for the party limelight and others positioning themselves for the 2024 presidential campaign.All had to tread the fine line between advancing their own interests and paying homage to former President Trump, who delivered Sunday's closing address.The lure of thousands of attendees — and near gavel-to-gavel coverage on Fox News — prompted some to put their personal politics ahead of constituent responsibilities.At least 13 Republicans in Congress who were scheduled to speak at CPAC requested colleagues cast their votes by proxy — a voting procedure allowing House members to vote remotely during the pandemic. Reps. Ted Budd and Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Matt Gaetz and Greg Steube of Florida, who were all scheduled to speak at the conference Friday, requested colleagues to vote on their behalf."I am unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency, and I hereby grant the authority to cast my vote by proxy to the Honorable Scott Franklin (FL-15), who has agreed to serve as my proxy," Gaetz wrote in his explanatory letter.Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Mark Green of Tennessee, Darrell Issa and Devin Nunes of California, Ronny Jackson of Texas, Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado all voted by proxy after being listed as scheduled speakers, CNN reported.A spokesperson for Budd told Yahoo News the congressman still opposes the procedure but was forced to use it because "Democrats rearranged the House schedule with extremely late notice." Budd also donated his day's salary to the North Carolina Restaurant Workers Relief Fund, the spokesperson said.Background: Republicans have been the leading critics of proxy voting, despite their embrace of it over the last few days.Last May, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), 20 other House Republicans and four constituents filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of proxy voting. It was dismissed, but McCarthy filed an appeal.The same day, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) urged his conference to forgo proxy voting if members couldn't appear for an in-person vote.“They are encouraged to submit their vote positions for the Congressional Record rather than utilizing the Democrats’ proxy voting scheme,” he wrote.More than a dozen Republicans did not vote on May 27, including Rep. Don Young, effectively disenfranchising the entire state of Alaska. Overall, more than 9 million constituents were not represented on a vote to amend the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978.Republicans aren't alone in some questionable uses of the procedure. Democratic Reps. Charlie Crist and Darren Soto of Florida attended a rocket launch in their home state after requesting to vote by proxy last Congress. While the launch was canceled due to inclement weather, McCarthy blasted the two by posting a copy of their proxy letter next to the photos of Crist and Soto at the event.Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect Jen Psaki's comment about Ted Cruz neither asking nor being invited on President Biden's trip to Texas.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump Hits ‘RINO’ Critics, Hints at Possible 2024 Bid in CPAC Speech

    Former president Trump disavowed speculation that he would start a third party on Sunday, in his first public speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. Trump also spent much of the speech slamming the Biden administration’s immigration policies and calling out the so-called “Republicans in name only,” who supported his impeachment and criticized his fomenting of the Capitol Hill riot. “We need Republican leaders with spines of steel, we need strong leadership,” Trump said. “We cannot have leaders who show more passion condemning their fellow Americans than they have ever shown for standing up to democrats, the media, and the radicals who want to turn America into a socialist country.” Trump then listed all seven senators who voted to impeach him, saying “the Democrats don’t have grandstanders like Mitt Romney, little Ben Sasse, Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, [and] Pat Toomey.” The former president also named the ten House lawmakers who voted to impeach, singling out “the warmonger, a person that loves seeing our troops fighting, Liz Cheney, how about that.” “Hopefully they’ll get rid of her with the next election,” Trump said. “Get rid of them all.” While he trained much of his fire on fellow Republicans, he also attacked President Joe Biden on the grounds that he is turning the U.S. into a “sanctuary nation.” While administration officials have warned migrants not to attempt to cross into the U.S., illegal border crossings from Mexico rose in recent weeks. Some migrants have cited the perception of more lenient immigration policies as the reason for crossing. “We did such a good job,” Trump said of his immigration policies. “Nobody’s ever seen anything like we did, and now [Biden] wants it all to go to hell.” Trump added, “Joe Biden has triggered a massive flood of illegal immigration into our country…We’re one country, we can’t afford the problems of the world, as much as we’d love to.” “Joe Biden’s decision to cancel border security has singlehandedly launched a youth migrant crisis that is enriching child smugglers, vicious criminal cartels, and some of the most evil people on the planet,” Trump said. “The Biden administration has put the vile coyotes back in business.” Since Trump’s defeat in November, some Republicans have supported the creation of a third party as a vehicle for the former president. However, Trump began his speech by mocking the notion that he would split off from the Republican party. “You know they kept saying, ‘he’s going to start a brand new party.’ We have the Republican Party: it’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before,” Trump said. “I am not starting a new party. That was fake news,” the former president added. “Wouldn’t that be brilliant? Let’s divide our vote so that we can never win.” However, Trump indicated he could run for president in 2024, and again implied that he had not lost the election to Biden. “Actually as you know they just lost the White House,” Trump said, referring to Democrats. “I might even decide to beat them for a third time.” Circling back to claims of election fraud, Trump called to advance policies to strengthen election integrity. Trump has refused to publicly concede losing to Biden, instead alleging that Democrats stole the election via widespread voter fraud. However, allies of the former president failed to prove the allegations in court, and in some cases did not challenge the legality of enough votes to change the results of the election. “Our election process is worse than that, in many cases, of a third world country,” Trump said, complaining that “The Supreme Court didn’t have the guts or the courage to do anything” regarding his fraud claims.

  • Congresswoman’s husband takes heat for displaying decal of militia tied to Capitol riot

    An Illinois state official who is the spouse of a Republican congressperson is facing backlash for displaying a symbol representing a group that was connected to the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building last month. State Rep. Chris Miller, the husband of Congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois, is facing backlash for having a decal of Three Percenters, an armed far-right group, on his truck the Jan. 6 day that pro-Trump supporters rioted the federal complex.

  • Trump will call out Biden, discuss ‘America First’ agenda during CPAC speech: senior adviser

    Trump senior adviser Jason Miller previews the former president’s address and discusses his future in the Republican Party.

  • Why QAnon are pinning their last desperate hopes on Trump emerging as president on March 4

    QAnon's most devout followers believe bizarrely that former President Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 19th President on March 4, 2021.

  • Supreme Court could put new limits on voting rights lawsuits

    Eight years after carving the heart out of a landmark voting rights law, the Supreme Court is looking at putting new limits on efforts to combat racial discrimination in voting. The justices are taking up a case about Arizona restrictions on ballot collection and another policy that penalizes voters who cast ballots in the wrong precinct. The high court's consideration comes as Republican officials in the state and around the country have proposed more than 150 measures, following last year’s elections, to restrict voting access that civil rights groups say would disproportionately affect Black and Hispanic voters.

  • Fact check: False claim that Pelosi travels weekly on 200-seat Boeing airplane

    Claims that House Speaker Pelosi routinely travels to San Francisco in a 200-seat Boeing aircraft date back to 2007 and are false.