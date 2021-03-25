Rep. Greene agrees not to block critics from Twitter account

Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks past the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and a Los Angeles-based political action committee have reached a settlement that bars the Georgia Republican from blocking anyone from her public Twitter account or other social media while she's in office.

Greene also agreed to pay $10,000 to cover legal fees for MeidasTouch LLC, which plans to donate the money to two nonprofit groups, according to Ben Meiselas, the PAC's co-founder and a lawyer whose clients have included former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The deal was approved last Friday, he said.

“This was a swift and impactful resolution we are proud of,” Meiselas said in an email.

A telephone message seeking comment on the settlement was left at Greene's Washington, D.C., office Thursday.

Greene doesn't acknowledge any wrongdoing in the agreement, which says all parties reached the deal to avoid “the risk, inconvenience and expense of litigation.”

MeidasTouch sued Greene in February, contending that she violated its First Amendment rights by blocking it from one of her Twitter accounts after the PAC posted critical comments.

MeidasTouch bills itself as being “dedicated to exposing and opposing anti-democratic politicians.” It has posted numerous videos, many of them excoriating former President Donald Trump, and has more than a half-million Twitter followers.

Greene is a Trump supporter who in the past promoted violence against Democrats and conspiracy theories about QAnon and the 9/11 attacks, prompting the House to remove her from two committee assignments last month.

Although it wasn't her formal congressional Twitter account, MeidasTouch said Greene uses it as a “de facto" official account, sharing her positions and doing fundraising drives. The postings generate thousands of replies, according to the lawsuit, which calls it “a kind of virtual town hall in which Greene and her aides use the tweet function to communicate news and information ... and members of the public use the reply function to respond."

The lawsuit said a federal appeals court several years ago ruled in a case involving Trump that a political figure can't use Twitter's blocking function to bar critics from using a social media account that is “otherwise open to the public at large."

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, was sued in a similar case that she later settled.

Under Greene's settlement, the lawmaker restored MeidasTouch's access to her account and agreed that while she's in office, she won't block the PAC or any member of the public from social media accounts that she or her aides use for communicating or fundraising in her role as a congresswoman.

Recommended Stories

  • City of London grasping that EU will be closed for financial services, says lawmaker

    The is a growing realisation that Britain should not wait for unlikely European Union access for financial services but get on with building a more competitive City of London, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday. Britain left the bloc's orbit in December and its new trade deal with the EU does not include financial services. Jonathan Hill, the former EU financial services commissioner who authored a report this month into easing UK listing rules, said he does not expect Brussels to grant any significant access to the City.

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • British meat, seafood exports to EU recovered in February: government official

    Britain's meat and seafood exports to the European Union recovered in February from the January slump that followed the country's exit from the EU's single market and customs union, a government official said on Thursday, citing preliminary data. Additional checks and paperwork for British exports since the end of the Brexit transition period on Dec. 31 have led to delays and crippling costs for many businesses, putting mounting pressure on the conservative government that ushered in Brexit to find solutions. Britain's goods exports to the EU in January slumped 40.7% from December, with a 64% fall in exports of food and live animals, according to the Office for National Statistics.

  • Trump pictured entertaining guests maskless at Mar-a-Lago days after COVID outbreak caused its partial closure

    It comes days after Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was forced to close due to an outbreak of COVID among staff.

  • Zuckerberg blames Trump, not Facebook, for the Capitol attack

    In an interview with Reuters six days after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg infamously downplayed her company’s role in the day’s horrific events, which left five people dead. “I think these events were largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate and don’t have our standards and don’t have our transparency,” Sandberg said at the time, touting Facebook's very recent and far from thorough efforts to remove QAnon, conspiracies and violent militias. At Thursday’s hearing with the House Energy and Commerce committee, lawmakers circled back to Sandberg’s denial, but Facebook still didn't have a good answer.

  • 2 brothers were charged over the Capitol Riot. One yelled a Proud Boys slogan as he broke in, prosecutors say.

    Matthew Leland Klein and Jonathanpeter Allen Klein were accused of destruction of government property and entering a restricted building.

  • Tom Homan: Biden 'sold out this country and our national security'

    Thomas Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), argues that the current migrant surge is 'what open borders looks like.'

  • This is My House, review: who lives in a house like this? Isn't it obvious?

    Welcome to This is My House, an excellent Channel 4 daytime show. Hang on, no. It’s on BBC One at 9pm. Surely that can’t be right? Nine o’clock is for weary detectives investigating murders, not Stacey Dooley poking around a stranger’s drawers and asking: “What day is bin day?” I’m getting ahead of myself. This is the format: four people show us around a house, but only one of them is the actual homeowner. The other three are imposters. A panel of celebrity experts – Bill Bailey, Judi Love, Emily Atack, Jamali Maddix and, finally, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (who is here but, confusingly, not a fixture on the panel) – have to deduce which of them is telling the truth. It’s a fun idea for an entertainment show. We were introduced to four people claiming to be Fern Maxted, showing us around a barn conversion near Ashford, Kent. They were given a series of challenges – interacting with the family dog; fixing a favourite drink for a mute and struggling-not-to-laugh Mr Maxted – and had to be as convincing as possible. The vibe was more Come Dine with Me and Four in a Bed than Through the Keyhole, with the contestants sniping at one another. But there is a flaw, and I’m not talking about Dooley, a Marmite character with whom you may or may not want to spend an hour of your evening. The success of each episode relies on the casting of the three fakers. Here we had a wildly OTT American, Fern 1, who kept saying obviously fake things (she had bought the house sight unseen after being inspired by Cameron Diaz in The Holiday and was disappointed that Ashford wasn’t in the Cotswolds – I mean, come on); a young woman, Fern 3, who looked wildly out of place and blurted out in a panic that she babysat a child called Tracey (as one of the other Ferns noted, no child has been called Tracey for about 30 years); a man, Fern 4, who said Fern was short for Fernando, and who was 100 per cent showbiz. And then there was Fern 2, a woman who looked and sounded exactly like someone who would live in a gleaming temple to Mrs Hinch complete with a “Me Time” bath board and kitchen-top Heineken dispenser, and who at one point licked a stain on the sofa to prove that it was peach yoghurt. So I knew she was the real Fern, you knew she was the real Fern, and the panel knew it within five minutes but gamely pretended otherwise. Future episodes might make it trickier. As the estate agents would say: nice property, needs work.

  • Firing of Fort Worth teacher who tweeted Trump about ‘illegal students’ upheld by court

    Georgia Clark can appeal the decision with the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin within 30 days.

  • Two Members of Congress Evoked the Founders to Argue DC Statehood. Only One Made a Lick of Sense.

    Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota came up short. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, less so.

  • Kudlow: Biden's tax hikes 'will shut off supply side of economy'

    FOX Business host Larry Kudlow argues President Joe Biden's tax increase will do 'great damage' to the U.S. if passed.

  • Facebook, Twitter must do more to stop COVID-19 anti-vaxxers, U.S. states say

    Attorneys general for 12 U.S. states on Wednesday accused Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc of doing too little to stop people from using their platforms to spread false information that coronavirus vaccines are unsafe. In a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the Democratic attorneys general said "anti-vaxxers" lacking medical expertise and often motivated by financial gain have used the platforms to downplay the danger of COVID-19 and exaggerate the risks of vaccination. They called on both companies to enforce their own community guidelines by removing or flagging vaccine misinformation.

  • Many QAnon followers report having mental health diagnoses

    Data indicates QAnon believers may be more likely to be mentally ill. AP Photo/Jacqueline LarmaQAnon is often viewed as a group associated with conspiracy, terrorism and radical action, such as the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. But radical extremism and terror may not be the real concern from this group. QAnon followers, who may number in the millions, appear to believe a baseless and debunked conspiracy theory claiming that a satanic cabal of pedophiles and cannibals controls world governments and the media. They also subscribe to many other outlandish and improbable ideas, such as that the Earth is flat, that the coronavirus is a biological weapon used to gain control over the world’s population, that Bill Gates is somehow trying to use coronavirus vaccinations to implant microchips into people and more. As a social psychologist, I normally study terrorists. During research for “Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon,” a forthcoming book I co-authored with security scholar Mia Bloom, I noticed that QAnon followers are different from the radicals I usually study in one key way: They are far more likely to have serious mental illnesses. Significant conditions I found that many QAnon followers revealed – in their own words on social media or in interviews – a wide range of mental health diagnoses, including bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety and addiction. In court records of people arrested in the wake of the Capitol insurrection, 68% reported they had received mental health diagnoses. The conditions they revealed included post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, paranoid schizophrenia and Munchausen syndrome by proxy – a psychological disorder that causes one to invent or inflict health problems on a loved one, usually a child, in order to gain attention for themselves. By contrast, 19% of all Americans have a mental health diagnosis. Among QAnon insurrectionists with criminal records, 44% experienced a serious psychological trauma that preceded their radicalization, such as physical or sexual abuse of them or of their children. The psychology of conspiracy Research has long revealed connections between psychological problems and beliefs in conspiracy theories. For example, anxiety increases conspiratorial thinking, as do social isolation and loneliness. Depressed, narcissistic and emotionally detached people are also prone to have a conspiratorial mindset. Likewise, people who exhibit odd, eccentric, suspicious and paranoid behavior – and who are manipulative, irresponsible and low on empathy – are more likely to believe conspiracy theories. QAnon’s rise has coincided with an unfolding mental health crisis in the United States. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of diagnoses of mental illness was growing, with 1.5 million more people diagnosed in 2019 than in 2018. The isolation of the lockdowns, compounded by the anxiety related to COVID and the economic uncertainty, made a bad situation worse. Self-reported anxiety and depression quadrupled during the quarantine and now affects as much as 40% of the U.S. population. Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up their phones with messages referring to the QAnon conspiracy theory at a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Feb. 21, 2020. Mario Tama/Getty Images A more serious problem It’s possible that people who embrace QAnon ideas may be inadvertently or indirectly expressing deeper psychological problems. This could be similar to when people exhibit self-harming behavior or psychosomatic complaints that are in fact signals of serious psychological issues. It could be that QAnon is less a problem of terrorism and extremism than it is one of poor mental health. Only a few dozen QAnon followers are accused of having done anything illegal or violent – which means that for millions of QAnon believers, their radicalization may be of their opinions, but not their actions. In my view, the solution to this aspect of the QAnon problem is to address the mental health needs of all Americans – including those whose problems manifest as QAnon beliefs. Many of them – and many others who are not QAnon followers – could clearly benefit from counseling and therapy. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sophia Moskalenko, Georgia State University. Read more:Why white supremacists and QAnon enthusiasts are obsessed – but very wrong – about the Byzantine EmpireNearly two centuries ago, a QAnon-like conspiracy theory propelled candidates to Congress Sophia Moskalenko receives funding from Office of Naval Research (grant N000 14-21-275485). Any opinions, findings, or recommendations expressed here are those of the author and do not reflect the views of the Office of Naval Research, the Department of the Navy or the Department of Defense.

  • Suspension of Suez Canal traffic deepens global container crunch

    The suspension of traffic through the Suez Canal has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers, shipping sources said. Container shipping companies, carrying products ranging from mobile phones and designer goods to bananas, have been struggling for months with disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a surge in demand for retail goods that led to wider logistical bottlenecks around the world. In the latest challenge, more than 30 container ships are unable to sail after the 400-metre (430-yard) Ever Given boxship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking transit, the sources said.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell asks if Fox News is 'in on' a conspiracy against him, despite being one of the biggest advertisers on the network

    In a radio interview, Lindell compared the 2020 election to a world war and wondered whether Fox News was conspiring against him.

  • Cravey Boats have dropped anchor at White Castle

    I’ve never eaten enough gravy to warrant the purchase of a gravy boat, but all that changes today: White Castle has released a new limited-edition Cravey Boat, and I’ll buy just about anything White Castle tells me to. The Castle catered my wedding, helped get me nominated for a James Beard Award, and has guided me through some of my most trying times. Those steamy, sumptuous sliders have changed my life for the better, so just imagine what owning a Cravey Boat could do for me. Why, if I add a boat or two of White Castle Gravy to my daily diet, perhaps I could become President of the United States! Such is the power of The Crave.

  • Liberal candidates cost Democrats votes in key 2020 races, a post-election study suggests

    Officials from the think tank Third Way said the findings should serve as a lesson for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Lawyer who bilked disabled clients out of hundreds of thousands is suspended in NC

    The North Carolina State Bar found that lawyer Patrick Megaro took advantage of intellectually disabled, wrongfully convicted half brothers.

  • Coca-Cola boycotted over Georgia voting rights bill

    The legislation aims to increase voter ID laws in the state

  • The Suez Canal Is Still Blocked. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    The risk associated with shipping parts across the globe could encourage companies to manufacture more goods, and obtain more components, closer to home.