Rep. Greene (R-GA) refuses to answer whether interfering with an election makes someone an enemy of the Constitution.

While on the stand during the hearing to determine if she had any involvement with the January 6 insurrection and violated the Constitution, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) repeatedly avoided answering questions posed to her in an Atlanta courtroom.

When asked if she agreed that someone who tries to unlawfully interfere with the process of counting electoral votes was an enemy of the Constitution, Greene questioned if the Constitution defined it that way. When pressed further about what her understanding was about someone breaking the law in a way that would interfere with vote counting, rather than answer, Greene asked, “You mean interrupting Congress? … Like when the Democrats interrupted Congress and had a sit-in on the house floor and stop Congress?” When asked if it was her understanding if the 700 people charged for interfering with the lawful process of counting the votes in the Electoral College were enemies of the Constitution, Greene replied, “I don’t know.”

The judge will present his findings to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who will ultimately make the decision about whether Greene is qualified to appear on the Republican ballot for Georgia's May 24th primary.