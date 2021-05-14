Rep. Greene's combative behavior could spark ethics review

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, with Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., back left, and former OMB Director and President of Citizens for Renewing America Russ Vought, as they express their opposition to "critical race theory," during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and fellow Republicans arrive for a meeting to consider a replacement for Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was ousted from the GOP leadership Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Republicans will vote Friday morning for a new chair for the House Republican Conference. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 2

Congress Republicans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, with Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., back left, and former OMB Director and President of Citizens for Renewing America Russ Vought, as they express their opposition to "critical race theory," during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN SLODYSKO
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year before her election to Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene searched for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at her Capitol office, taunting the New York Democrat to “get rid of your diaper” and “talk to the American citizens,” as shown in video unearthed Friday by CNN.

“I am an American citizen. I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect from me through the IRS,” Greene says through the mail slot of a locked door. “I am a woman. I am a female business owner and I'm proud to be an American woman. And I do not support your socialist policies.”

The Georgia Republican continued: “If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens." Two men appear along with her in the video, also mocking Ocasio-Cortez and her staff through the mail slot.

The release of the since-deleted video, which was initially broadcast in February 2019 on Facebook Live, came the same week that Greene followed Ocasio-Cortez off the House floor, shouting that the Democrat supported “terrorists” and doesn’t “care about the American people,” as first reported by The Washington Post. She has been challenging Ocasio-Cortez to a debate on Twitter, entreaties that Ocasio-Cortez had been ignoring.

Asked Friday about the “context” of the 2019 video, Greene told reporters, “Walking around and talking to members of Congress who serve the taxpayers that, now we’ve got taxpayers aren’t even allowed to come talk to us, that’s the context."

The incidents add to a portrait of the activist-turned-lawmaker who has shown little interest in governing, but has instead used her platform to float conspiracy theories, push Donald Trump's false claims about a stolen 2020 election and further her own notoriety. Her combativeness toward colleagues has only grown after an unprecedented rebuke where the House stripped her of committee assignments, effectively ending her ability to shape legislation.

Another confrontation Friday involved a member of her staff.

Rep. Eric Swalwell said a staffer for Greene yelled at him to take his mask off after stepping off the House floor, an unusual of breach of decorum. Though the CDC has relaxed mask-wearing guidelines for those who have been vaccinated, many lawmakers continue to wear them, and they are still required on the House floor.

"I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor. An aide with @mtgreenee yelled at me to take my mask off. No one should be bullied for wearing a mask,"' Swalwell tweeted. “So I told the bully what I thought of his order."

On Twitter Friday, Greene said she had witnessed the confrontation and claimed, “No one yelled.”

Greene's behavior has alarmed some members of Congress, where feelings remain raw after the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters intent on overturning the outcome of the 2020 election.

“This is a woman that’s deeply unwell and clearly needs some help," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters Friday. “Her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now” and the “depth of that unwellness has raised concerns for other members, as well.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Greene’s behavior was “beyond the pale” and raised the possibility of an ethics investigation.

“This is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States and is a cause for trauma, and fear among members, especially on the heels of an insurrection,” Pelosi said Thursday..

Yet so far, Republicans have shown little appetite for punishing Greene. They rallied around her in February after some of her past comments came to light, including her endorsement of calls to assassinate leading Democrats. That left it to Democrats, who were joined by 11 Republicans, in voting to strip her of her committee assignments.

As a congressional candidate, Greene posted a photo in 2020 of herself with a gun next to images of Ocasio-Cortez and fellow Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Before her election, she also supported Facebook posts that advocated violence against Democrats and the FBI. One suggested shooting Pelosi in the head. In response to a post raising the prospect of hanging former President Barack Obama, Greene responded that the “stage is being set.”

In one 2018 Facebook posts, she speculated that “lasers or blue beams of light” controlled by a left-wing cabal tied to a powerful Jewish family could have been responsible for sparking California wildfires.

And in February 2019, Greene appeared in an another online video filmed at the U.S. Capitol, arguing that Omar and Tlaib weren’t “really official” members of Congress because they didn’t take the oath of office on the Bible. Both women are Muslim.

Recommended Stories

  • Over 85 Asian and LGBTQ Groups Band Together to Oppose COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

    More than 85 Asian and LGBTQ organizations have expressed their opposition to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, claiming that the legislation relies on “anti-Black” law enforcement responses. The bill, which passed the Senate in April, responds to the surge in reporting of anti-Asian incidents amid the COVID-19 pandemic by mandating the "expedited review of hate crimes and reports of hate crimes." Their claims: The organizations believe the bill "contradicts Asian solidarity with Black, Brown, undocumented, trans, low-income, sex worker and other marginalized communities whose liberation is bound together."

  • Dennis Schroder with a buzzer beater vs the Indiana Pacers

    Dennis Schroder (Los Angeles Lakers) with a buzzer beater vs the Indiana Pacers, 05/15/2021

  • John Harbaugh says that WR Rashod Bateman is ‘as advertised’

    The Baltimore Ravens drafted Rashod Bateman with the 27th pick in the 2021 draft. John Harbaugh said Bateman has been "as advertised"

  • Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Rep. Adam Schiff on 'Face the Nation'

    Guests on Sunday Talk Shows, May 16: "Face the Nation"; "Meet the Press"; "This Week"; "Fox News Sunday"; "State of the Union"; "60 Minutes" and more

  • Northern Ireland Protocol 'dead in the water', senior ally of Boris Johnson says

    The Northern Ireland Protocol is “dead in the water”, a senior ally of Boris Johnson has said as the Government gave the European Union two months to make the system work. Ministers are increasingly worried about the way that the European Union is enforcing checks when goods move from Great Britain and Northern Ireland. There are fears among senior figures that unless the EU eases checks in time for when the marching season reaches its peak on July 12, tensions could flare. A Government source said: “The marching season is a date whereby you would want to have a material improvement in what is happening. “We need a bit of movement by then because that is when we risk seeing the kind of disruption and the protests that we had recently.” The terms of the Protocol, signed as part of the UK’s exit from the European Union, are designed to stop goods originating from Great Britain passing into the Republic of Ireland without any checks. However the UK Government estimates the EU is carrying out 20 per cent of all its external border checks at the so-called ‘sea border’ in the Irish Sea. One UK source said EU officials were halting shipments of own-brand loaves of bread being transported from a Sainsbury's supermarket in Liverpool to a sister store in Belfast, even though there are no Sainsbury’s shops in the Republic. Lord Frost, Boris Johnson’s Brexit negotiator, and his team are examining the idea of ‘mutual enforcement’ of border checks, in which either side enforces checks at the same level as the other, effectively removing them. However the EU is said not to want to engage. Officially the Government still wants to make the protocol work, with insiders insisting that Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, does not want to rip up a treaty just six months into Brexit, although nothing is ruled out. One source said: "If they don't make improvements in the next period of time obviously we are going to have to consider other options." The replacement of Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster with the more hardline Edwin Poots on Friday has increased jitters in Number 10. Senior allies of Mr Johnson are increasingly pessimistic with one describing the protocol to The Telegraph as “dead in the water”. The senior ally added: “The Northern Ireland Protocol does not work. It contravenes the Good Friday Agreement in many ways. It is damaging. “It is not a workable agreement. Whatever you think about Arlene Foster, she was a moderate. And it is always dangerous when you start losing moderates from these key positions.”

  • Republican governors learn to navigate the party's anti-trans bills

    Some Republican governors have found themselves at odds with their own party over a record number of bills targeting transgender children.Why it matters: Social conservatives see a winning issue in bills to restrict trans students' participation in sports and access to health care, but the sudden push has met resistance even from some staunch conservatives.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) vetoed a bill to criminalize gender-affirming care for trans kids last month, calling it an "extreme" government overreach. The state's GOP-controlled legislature later overrode his veto.Hutchinson told Axios he was concerned about the harm the bill could cause and also wanted to send a message to his Republican colleagues that they need to get back to a restrained government."This one, it was important to draw the line ... it's the most extreme law in the country," he said. Although he vetoed the health care bill, Hutchinson signed two measures on trans students' participation in sports. The health care legislation "was not theoretical, it was very real, and that's the difference in those two bills," he said.Hutchinson acknowledged that "no one has cited an example of where trans athletes have tried to compete [in the state]" — which has been a liability elsewhere.North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) vetoed a bill that would ban K-12 trans students from playing sports on teams that align with their gender identity, saying: "There is no evidence" to suggest fairness in sports is in danger. "To date there has not been a single recorded incident of a transgender girl attempting to play on a North Dakota girls' team," he said in a veto statement. His office declined to comment further.South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) initially opposed a bill in her state to ban trans students from playing women's sports, citing "vague" language and the threat of a lawsuit from the NCAA. She later used executive orders to enact a modified version of the ban.Her initial opposition met with blowback on the right, and "planted some doubts among social conservatives" about her strength as a potential 2024 presidential contender, the N.Y. Times' Jonathan Martin writes. Between the lines: Anti-trans bills are "just an election strategy in general to instill fear in others, whatever that 'other' is," said Dan Zwonitzer, a Republican member of the Wyoming House, who came out as gay several years ago. "That's a great political tactic to help win elections. It just sucks that you're the target."Two freshman Republicans in the state legislature said at the beginning of their session that trans youth in junior high sports are Wyoming's most important issue, Zwonitzer told Axios."Half of us did that awkward look at each other, like, 'where's this coming from?'" he said. "All of a sudden this year, it is seemingly the new battleground issue." The other side: Former Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican whose son is transgender, told Axios that Republicans may be misreading the politics of the issue.“Doing the right thing to support trans youth does not mean that you will be handed a political death sentence," she said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Rep. Greene is 'deeply unwell' -AOC

    "This is a woman that's deeply unwell, and clearly needs some help," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters when asked about Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.The Washington Post this week reported two of its journalists witnessed Green aggressively confronting Ocasio-Cortez this week.U.S. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Green committed "verbal assault and abuse," and may have violated ethics rules of the U.S. House of Representatives.Greene already has been sanctioned by the House for making incendiary remarks, including promoting violence against Democrats.The Republican on Friday said voters in her district wanted her to debate policy with New York progressive, accusing Ocasio-Cortez of promoting "socialism.""I know for a fact what socialism will do to our country," Green told reporters. "The American people know it. The American people want to see a debate."Greene has voiced support for unfounded conspiracy theories including the "QAnon" one that holds that elite Democrats are part of a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles and cannibals.She has since distanced herself from some of her remarks.A CNN reporter on Friday shared since-deleted footage on Twitter purporting to show Green in 2019 - before she was elected to Congress - harassing Ocasio-Cortez through the mail slot in the Democratic representative's office door.

  • The CDC says fully vaccinated people can go without a mask: What does this mean for kids?

    Those who are unvaccinated still need to wear a mask to protect against COVID-19.

  • Cairn Energy sues Air India to enforce $1.2 billion arbitration award - court filing

    Cairn Energy has sued India's flagship carrier Air India to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitration award that it won in a tax dispute against India, according to a U.S. District Court filing reviewed by Reuters. The move ratchets up pressure on India's government to pay the sum of $1.2 billion plus interest and costs that the British firm Cairn was awarded by an arbitration tribunal in December. The body ruled India breached an investment treaty with Britain and said New Delhi was liable to pay.

  • Booming podcast industry comes of age with Ambies awards show

    The newly formed Podcast Academy this weekend hands out its first awards, the Ambies, for the best in a booming industry that has room for everyone from Prince Harry and Kim Kardashian to a student with a smart phone. "People can try it without having to invest a lot of money, whereas if you want to make a TV show you can't just go do that," said Donald Albright, chairman of the Podcast Academy. The Podcast Academy on Sunday will hand out statuettes in 23 categories ranging from sports and true crime to spirituality and comedy.

  • Oklahoma bucks red-state trend, extends early voting

    On Election Day last year, state Rep. Jon Echols was mortified to see a 3 1/2-hour line to vote in his district, which stretches from the edge of Oklahoma City's urban core into suburban neighborhoods that give way to wide stretches of rural land. A nation like the U.S. — with “real, free and fair elections,” Echols said — shouldn't make people wait so long to participate in democracy. “We should all be humiliated that we had that," Echols said.

  • Arizona audit divides wobbling state GOP

    State Senate Republicans' audit of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County has others worried the party is marginalizing itself ahead of the midterms.

  • What is going on with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene? Here is what happened this week

    This week Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly made headlines after confrontations on Capitol Hill.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney ‘wouldn’t be surprised' if McCarthy was subpoenaed by Jan. 6 commission

    Rep. Liz Cheney speaks to ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl in the wake of her ouster from GOP leadership. Catch more of the interview Sunday on “This Week.”

  • Scott Peterson is found guilty of murder, sentenced to death: Part 10

    Peterson was found guilty of first and second-degree murder in the case of Laci Peterson and his son, almost two years after his wife disappeared. He was sentenced to death by lethal injection.

  • Florida COVID update for Saturday: 3,319 cases, 57 deaths. Hospitalizations decline

    Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 3,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 57 new deaths. Of these, 56 were residents.

  • ‘Donald Trump is still the leader’ of the GOP: Political analyst

    ABC News’ Trevor Ault speaks with ABC News’ contributor Sarah Isgur about the future of the Republican Party.

  • Rangefinders make major debut at PGA Championship

    Rangefinders will make their major debut at next week's PGA Championship, aimed at speeding the pace of play even as several top golfers worry it will do nothing or cause slowdowns instead.

  • Kyle Trask looks the part of a Bucs quarterback at rookie minicamp

    TAMPA ― Quarterback Kyle Trask looked the part. In his first Bucs’ rookie minicamp practice Friday, he was the man — the only man ― under center. Trask spit out every play. He tried to read every defense. He made every throw during the less-than-90-minute practice. Most were on target. Trask made one egregious mistake. He underthrew an out route (or receiver Jaelon Darden ran the wrong depth) ...

  • Does Donald Trump Know He Could Be Arrested This Year?

    Former president Donald Trump’s ongoing criminal investigations may finally be catching up to him. While there are currently three active criminal investigations (and 29 civil suits) regarding the former president, it’s the one headed up by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. that we should have our eye on, according to both former US Attorney […]