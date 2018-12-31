Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Nancy Pelosi Are on the Same Page

As the government shutdown begins its second week and federal employees and members of the armed forces await final word about paychecks and benefits, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries found the time to call a thing a thing.

In the aftermath of the Super Saiyan Tangerine’s decision to begin a partial government shutdown after Democrats in a lame-duck session rightfully balked at his demands for border wall funding, armed services members have taken to social media to shed light on the financial turmoil Trump’s whims have unleashed on the troops he promised a raise.

Then why are we shutdown? Why is an entire branch of our armed forces being forced to work with ZERO PAYCHECKS? USCG may be getting one final paycheck 31DEC BUT after that they are responding to SAR calls and more with ZERO pay to its members. — alex (@nanoBEERS) December 30, 2018

And yet the year ended with you taking paychecks away from 800,000 fed workers and lying to armed forces about a pay raise. But take a victory lap for sure. — WillyPWriter (@WillyPWriter12) December 29, 2018

Provided the checks come early in 2019, they won’t be growing, even as the cost of living surely rises. With a freeze on pay raises for federal employees, budgets will tighten as work picks back up nationwide. After initially announcing the freeze in August, citing the government’s inability to foot the bill for non-performance based raises, President Trump promised to look into the matter. He looked into it, and came away with the same decision.

Yesterday, during an appearance on ABC News’ This Week, New York’s 8th congressional district representative laid the issue plain.



Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on government shutdown negotiations: "What Donald Trump and the Republicans want to do is waste $5 billion in tax payer money on an ineffective, medieval border wall that is a 5th century solution to a 21st century problem" https://t.co/BxmoVXvCTk pic.twitter.com/j4ISDQsaSi — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 30, 2018

Citing a plan that would “waste $5 billion in taxpayer money on an ineffective, medieval border wall that is a 5th-century solution to a 21st-century problem,” Jeffries decried Trump’s decision to “hold the American people hostage.”

“Our responsibility is to manage public money,” Jeffries said. “[W]e are not willing to pay $2.5 billion or $5 billion in wasting taxpayer dollars on a ransom note.”

Nancy Pelosi’s plans to restart government operations are reportedly bereft of dollars for Trump’s wall, according to Politico. The end has yet to come, but Democrats, for once, appear to be saying and doing the right thing.

