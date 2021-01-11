Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was prepared to fight back at Capitol: ‘If it’s on, it’s on’

April Ryan

EXCLUSIVE: The Brooklyn, New York congressman describes to theGrio’s April Ryan the moment he decided to take off his suit jacket and tie to protect himself

The human spirit and will to survive was evident last Wednesday among lawmakers as deadly violence on Capitol Hill left six dead after an angry crowd of a majority of white men stormed the Capitol buildings.

The mob went with the intention of ensuring President Donald Trump would remain in office after believing the lie Trump and his enablers told of fraudulent elections that declared Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 presidential election. 

Several stories are rising from the debris and carnage of last week, including that of Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman. Goodman, armed with a small baton, led an angry white group through the hallways of the Capitol building up some steps away from the Senate floor into a hallway with more Capitol police. He led the rioters away into the capture of law enforcement.  

Read More: Black Capitol officer stops rioters from entering senate chambers

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Another one of those stories is from Brooklyn, New York native U.S. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries.

He and several others around him in the House chamber were prepared to physically fight back if they were met with the fury of the domestic terrorists. At the time, those in the House chambers could hear the crowd and understood the Senate chambers had been breached. 

Congressman Jeffries recounts how he was prepared to battle the best way he knew how while clad in his business suit and tie working with other congressional leaders trying to certify the most recent presidential election.   

Rep. Jeffries remembers those moments saying it was “an extraordinary moment.”

Read More: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says security at Capitol riots was a ‘failure operationally’

“We could tell that there was some commotion and movement within the chamber and we were in the midst of debating the so-called objections to Arizona and its Electoral College votes going to Joe Biden. Because Arizona is at the very top of the alphabet … it was one of the first swing states that they objected to that Joe Biden won,” Jeffries recalled.

Jeffries described the moments leading up to the very dangerous threat potentially coming their way in the House chambers. “And in the midst of that debate, the speaker was expeditiously removed by her security officials,” he said.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

“And then the majority leader and majority whip were in very close proximity to where I was seated on the floor of the House and I saw their security detail come expeditiously, remove them, which is probably part, of course, of the protocol that happens whenever the Capitol has been breached at that point.

“There was an announcement, I believe, by the sergeant at arms who said there are protesters endeavoring to penetrate the building, suggesting that we think we have it under control but be prepared and stay ready.

He added, “Shortly after that, he came back, interrupted the proceedings and said they’ve reached the building they’re on the second floor. They may be as close to statutory hall, which is, you know, several feet removed from the House chamber.”

Read More: Officials eye security for Inauguration Day, scramble to ID Capitol rioters

Jeffries said lawmakers were told to hit the ground and secure a gas mask underneath their seats. The congressman admits, “that’s the first time in my eight years in the United States Congress that I’ve ever been told to secure a gas mask.”

The New York congressman and some others were compelled to stand up and fight back. He and Rep. Colin Allred, another Black member of the House, prepared themselves for the worst case scenario.

Then-Rep.-elect Colin Allred (D-TX) registers as present with help from U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) during the first session of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol January 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Then-Rep.-elect Colin Allred (D-TX) registers as present with help from U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) during the first session of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol January 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“[Allred] is [a former] civil rights lawyer who worked for the Obama administration, but before that, was a linebacker for the Tennessee Titans, played in the NFL for five years and before that grew up on our side of the tracks. So Colin was sitting behind me — I knew that I was in a good situation because Colin had my back,” Jeffries said.

“If they reach this chamber, I’m not hiding,” Allred said to Jeffries.

The congressmen in that area of the chambers started taking off their jackets. “I took my jacket off and my tie. Because I said, you know what, if it’s on, it’s on. We are not going to be overrun by these seditious Trump supporters, and it’s just going to be what is going to be,” Jeffries recalled.

He added, “We could hear banging on the door. There were a handful of security officers who were positioning themselves by the doors that were attempting to be breached. But they could have easily been overrun by the mob. We had no idea the volume at that point.”

Jeffries said he meant business and intended to fight for his life and that of the others barricaded in the House Chambers saying, “I’ll put it like this, I knew that I had a better shot if I took my slim-fit jacket off and whatever might have gone down.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was prepared to fight back at Capitol: ‘If it’s on, it’s on’ appeared first on TheGrio.

Latest Stories

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA'

    President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a "tense, 30-minute-plus phone call" Monday morning, during which Trump ranted about election fraud and McCarthy cut him off, saying: "Stop it. It's over. The election is over," Axios reported Monday night, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call.Trump also tried to deflect responsibility for his role in inciting a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, telling McCarthy "antifa people" were responsible for the violence, Axios reports. McCarthy reportedly shot back: "It's not Antifa, it's MAGA. I know. I was there." Conservative cable news and other media has tried to pin the blame for the insurrection on leftist groups, antifa specifically, though there's clear and documented evidence the violence was perpetrated by Trump supporters, QAnon conspiracists, and far-right militia groups.McCarthy also told his House GOP caucus on Monday that there is "indisputably" no evidence of antifa involvement in the Capitol siege, Axios reported, adding that as he tries "to navigate how to bridge the factions within the party," McCarthy "is treading carefully by telling members Trump is partially to blame for what happened without condemning him outright."McCarthy told House Republicans on the two-hour call that Trump accepts some responsibility for the siege, too, Politico reports, citing four GOP sources on the call. Trump has not publicly taken any responsibility for the assault, even though he urged the supporters to march to the Capitol and fight for him. Emotions are "still running high in the conference," with many GOP members blaming McCarthy and his top lieutenant, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), for going along with the 120 House Republicans who continued challenging President-elect Joe Biden's win even after the riots, Politico says.One freshman Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) said on the call she's "disappointed" that "QAnon conspiracy theorists" are not only leading the party, but also led the objections after members of Congress had to walk by a crime scene to get back to work Wednesday night, Politico reports. And Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), one of a handful of House Republicans weighing voting to impeach Trump, slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calf.) location during the siege, putting all members at risk. Boebert raised hackles on the call by suggesting Capitol Police had been involved in the siege, Politico says.More stories from theweek.com Trapped GOP lawmakers apparently had to go on live TV to get Trump's attention during the Capitol siege Trump is reportedly so angry aides are warning him against a self-pardon, he's put all pardons 'on hold' Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

  • Guard withdraws from Wisconsin city after charging decision

    The Wisconsin National Guard has pulled troops out of a southeastern Wisconsin city after protests over a decision not to charge a white police officer with shooting a Black man in the back didn't materialize. Guard spokesman Joe Trovato said Monday that about 500 troops have withdrawn from Kenosha after spending a week there in anticipation of demonstrations. Officer Rusten Sheskey's decision to shoot Jacob Blake in the back during a domestic dispute in August sparked chaotic protests in Kenosha that went on for several nights.

  • Fired for storming the Capitol? Why most workers aren’t protected for what they do on their own time

    Can you be fired for joining a violent mob that storms the Capitol?Of course you can. Among the jarring images of white insurrectionists who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was a man marching through the building holding a Trump flag with his work ID badge still draped around his neck.It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to zoom in on the badge and alert his employer, Navistar Direct Marketing, a Maryland direct mail printing company. The company promptly fired the man and contacted the FBI, issuing a statement that “any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity.” Even though the Capitol Police let all but 14 of the rioters walk away, the FBI and District of Columbia police have begun tracking them down. Other companies have also taken action against employees identified in the many photos from inside the Capitol. Even the CEO of a data analytics firm found himself without a job following his arrest.Based on my experience as a law professor and lawyer specializing in employment law, I doubt that Navistar management is losing sleep over whether its decision was legally justified. It’s not even a close case. Non-unionized workers in the United States – about 90% of all workers – are employed at-will. That means you can be terminated at any time, without notice, for any reason. It doesn’t even have to be a good reason. Unless the company has guaranteed your job in writing, or there is a specific law that protects your conduct – such as laws protecting union organizing or whistleblowing – your fate is up to them.The law is more protective when it comes to unionized workers and government employees. These workers may have the right to be terminated only for cause, and they might get a hearing process prior to being disciplined. Government workers are also protected by the First Amendment, particularly when it comes to free speech in their capacity as citizens rather than speech related to the workplace. That’s why the teachers and off-duty police officers spotted at the Capitol have only been suspended pending investigations, rather than fired outright. For these workers, their fate may depend on whether they were peacefully participating in the day’s earlier rally – an activity that would be considered protected speech – as opposed to engaging in violence or joining the capitol invasion, which would be unprotected illegal conduct. Things get murky if these government workers were displaying white supremacist symbols, like a confederate flag, at the rally. Courts have recognized limits on the public speech of police officers to uphold public confidence, community relations and department morale. But as the Brennan Center, a liberal-leaning law and public policy institute, observed in an August 2020 report, “few law enforcement agencies have policies that specifically prohibit affiliating with white supremacist groups.” The absence of such policies could make it harder for departments to later discipline off-duty police officers for their role.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]State lawmakers who participated are a different matter. Because they were elected by the people, they can’t be removed like ordinary employees. That might require a recall election or a state impeachment process.But for most of the folks who snapped selfies in the Capitol – or ended up in someone else’s – if they don’t get a knock on the door from the FBI, they may soon be getting one from HR.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Elizabeth C. Tippett, University of Oregon.Read more: * A scholar of American anti-Semitism explains the hate symbols present during the US Capitol riot * Federal leaders have two options if they want to rein in TrumpElizabeth C. Tippett does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Sarah Sanders: Former Trump spokesperson gets lectured on First Amendment by her old high school teacher

    'You didn't take the advanced class. If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment’

  • Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

    Following the deadly Capitol riot last week, President Trump has faced defiance from his own vice president and Republican lawmakers, a slew of resignations within his administration, getting booted from his favorite method of mass communication, and a looming congressional impeachment. But it appears the PGA's decision to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, may have upset the president as much as anything else, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported Monday.A source close to the White House told Haberman that Trump is "gutted" by the move, and while he's angry about the House moving forward with impeachment (for an unprecedented second time), his reaction to losing the tournament was a "different order of magnitude."> He's angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude.> > -- Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021On paper, impeachment certainly seems like a bigger deal, but Trump's affinity for golf is no secret, and his apparent emotional prioritization wasn't shocking to everyone. > In the last 72 hours, Trump has been cut off from Twitter and big-time golf. Compared to these blows, impeachment is no big woop. https://t.co/TBsZv651ap> > -- Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 11, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA' Trapped GOP lawmakers apparently had to go on live TV to get Trump's attention during the Capitol siege Trump is reportedly so angry aides are warning him against a self-pardon, he's put all pardons 'on hold'

  • Florida man spotted with Pelosi lectern gets $25K bail

    A Florida man spotted carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office in a widely circulated photo during the Capitol assault was released Monday on $25,000 bail. A federal magistrate judge in Tampa agreed to the release Monday at a brief hearing for Adam Johnson, 36, from the nearby community of Parrish. “This is a serious case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Scruggs said at the hearing, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Everyone involved in the storming of the Capitol last week needs to be held accountable for their actions, including Mr. Johnson.”

  • 'Hot news from the Super League!': How Vietnam skirts Party speculation ban on social media

    Vietnamese are trading fake weather reports and football scores on social media as a creative means to discuss Communist Party leadership wrangling after an official ban on speculation ahead of the Party's biggest and most important meeting in five years. At its 13th National Congress, due to be held later this month, the Communist Party will formally select a new chief, national president, prime minister and National Assembly chair for the next five years. The main candidates are all widely known in Hanoi's political circles, but were officially declared top secret in December to discourage potentially critical debate.

  • Black GOP Congressmen who joined the Trump coup must resign

    Two newly-elected Black Republican congressmen signed up in support of the attempted Trump coup and overturn the 2020 presidential election — now it is time for them to resign. The two House members are Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), the former NFL player with ties to the QAnon pro-Trump conspiracy cult, and Byron Donalds (R-FL), a Black conservative and former Tea Party activist.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA' Trapped GOP lawmakers apparently had to go on live TV to get Trump's attention during the Capitol siege Trump is reportedly so angry aides are warning him against a self-pardon, he's put all pardons 'on hold'

  • Turkish 'sex cult' leader sentenced to 1,000 years in prison

    A Turkish court has sentenced the leader of an evangelical sex cult to one thousand years in prison for a litany of sexual offences and fraud. Adnan Oktar, who promoted creationism on his conservative Islamic TV channel, was known for surrounding himself with scantily dressed women whom he called his “kittens” before his arrest in 2018. He was detained with around 200 other suspects by Istanbul police and on Monday was jailed for 1,075 years for crimes including sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, fraud and attempted political and military espionage. The 64-year-old was also found guilty of backing a group led by the US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey says was behind an attempted military coup in 2016. The court sentenced two executives in Oktar's organisation, Tarkan Yavas and Oktar Babuna, to 211 and 186 years, respectively. During the trial, which heard harrowing testimonies from victims of sexual abuse, Oktar denied being associated with Mr Gulen and also insisted he was not the head of a "sex cult". At a hearing in September, Mr Oktar told a judge he had around 1,000 “girlfriends” which he attributed to his “overflowing of love in my heart for women.” He also claimed on a separate occasion to be “extraordinarily potent.” One victim who gave evidence at the trial, and was identified only as CC for legal reasons, said Oktar repeatedly sexually abused her and other women. The woman, who joined the cult aged 17, said some of the women raped by Oktar had been forced to take contraceptives afterwards.

  • NYT Reporter Warns Conservative Writer Andy Ngo is a ‘Real Threat’, Should Be Censored on Twitter

    Sarah Jeong, the New York Times reporter who made headlines in 2018 for antagonizing white people, has branded conservative journalist Andy Ngo "dangerous" and called for his censorship on Twitter. In a tweet posted on Jan. 9, Jeong cited a thread from Donovan Farley, another journalist who claimed that Ngo repeatedly "willfully deceives his followers into a frenzy that results in death and rape threats" for journalists and "anyone else" supposedly targeted by his "scorn."

  • In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

    In his first sermon since winning his Senate race on Tuesday, Rev. Raphael Warnock told worshipers at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta that he wanted to talk to them about "God's victory over violence."On Wednesday, one day after Warnock was elected Georgia's first Black senator and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff was elected the state's first Jewish senator, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. "Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as we saw the crude and the angry and the disrespectful and the violent break their way into the people's house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs and symbols of an Old World Order passing away," said Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church."They were not protesters, they were rioters, tearing up the people's house, and they were handled with the kind of kid gloves with humanity," Warnock continued. "One could not help but juxtapose that to the response to those who were responding this summer to the deaths of George Floyd and the death of Breonna Taylor, those who rose up in peaceful, nonviolent struggle, and were met with brute force."The U.S. must face what happened on Wednesday, he said, acknowledging that "we cannot and we will not change until we confront or are confronted by the sickness of our situation. That applies to individuals, that applies to institutions, that applies to nations. You can never get better until you have an actual diagnosis."More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA' Trapped GOP lawmakers apparently had to go on live TV to get Trump's attention during the Capitol siege Trump is reportedly so angry aides are warning him against a self-pardon, he's put all pardons 'on hold'

  • ‘More harm than good’: Lindsey Graham and other Senate Republicans are already lining up against impeachment

    ‘There are only nine days left in a Trump presidency,’ South Carolina Republican says, urging ‘healing’ for the nation

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • D.C. mayor requests cancellation of demonstration permits due to threats

    Muriel Bowser publicized her request to discourage potentially deadly rightwing gatherings in the nation’s capital next week. Muriel Bowser, the mayor of the District of Columbia, has asked the Department of Homeland Security to cancel permits for demonstrations in the district “given the new threats from insurgent acts of domestic terrorists.” Posted on the mayor’s office website, Bowser addressed the letter to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

  • Lack of evidence that Trump’s speech incited violence will be a ‘challenge’ for Dem-led impeachment: Prior

    Former Department of Justice Deputy Director of Public Affairs Ian Prior reacted to the Democrats pursuing an impeachment of President Trump due to the riots that struck Capitol Hill.

  • New York City mayor hopeful Andrew Yang fled 'too small' apartment during pandemic

    New York City mayor hopeful Andrew Yang’s campaign, expected to be formally announced this week, has hit a speedbump after he said he found his Manhattan home too small to work from during the pandemic. Mr Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, has come under fire after admitting that he and his family relocated from the city during the spring to have more space. “We live in a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. And so, like, can you imagine trying to have two kids on virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment, and then trying to do work yourself?” Mr Yang said in an interview with the New York Times. The 45-year-old entrepreneur has a two-bedroom flat in Hell’s Kitchen and a larger residence in the small town of New Paltz in upstate New York’s Hudson Valley, according to reports. Asked by the NYT to respond to voters who expect their future mayor to have stayed in the city in its darkest moments, Mr. Yang suggested that his location was not relevant to his work at the time, and that New Yorkers would prioritize plans to move the city forward.

  • On-duty Memphis police officer charged with kidnapping and killing a man

    Patric Ferguson, 29, was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping and killing 30-year-old Robert Howard after forcing him in the backseat of a squad car, police said.

  • Trapped GOP lawmakers apparently had to go on live TV to get Trump's attention during the Capitol siege

    As hundreds of President Trump's supporters marauded through the U.S. Capitol during a six-hour siege Wednesday, evidently hunting Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory, Republican lawmakers repeatedly called the White House for assistance, The Washington Post reports. They had stiff competition.Trapped lawmakers "begged for immediate help during the siege," but "they struggled to get through to the president, who — safely ensconced in the West Wing — was too busy watching fiery TV images of the crisis unfolding around them to act or even bother to hear their pleas," the Post reports. "Several Republican members of Congress also called White House aides, begging them to get Trump's attention and have him call for the violence to end. The lawmakers reiterated that they had been loyal Trump supporters and were even willing to vote against the electoral college results — but were now scared for their lives."House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) eventually got through to Trump himself, but he "later told allies that he found the president distracted," the Post reports. "So McCarthy repeatedly appeared on television to describe the mayhem, an adviser said, in an effort to explain just how dire the situation was." Trump "was hard to reach, and you know why? Because it was live TV," one close Trump adviser told the Post. "If it's TiVo, he just hits pause and takes the calls. If it's live TV, he watches it, and he was just watching it all unfold."Trump's aides and family members eventually convinced him to tweet for his supporters to "support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement" and "stay peaceful," but it wasn't enough, "and the president had not wanted to include the final instruction to 'stay peaceful,'" the Post reports. A subsequent video was also insufficient. "At one point, Trump worried that the unruly group was frightening GOP lawmakers from doing his bidding and objecting to the election results," the Post adds, citing an official and a close adviser, but for most of the siege, Trump "was busy enjoying the spectacle," watching "with interest, buoyed to see that his supporters were fighting so hard on his behalf."Five people died, including four Trump supporters storming the Capitol and a Capitol Police officer, also a Trump supporter, killed protecting the building and its occupants. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA' Trump is reportedly so angry aides are warning him against a self-pardon, he's put all pardons 'on hold' Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship