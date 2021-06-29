Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says police organizations are trying to ‘torpedo’ George Floyd reform bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
April Ryan
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EXCLUSIVE: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains in negotiation on Capitol Hill, but outside police groups appear to have a silent seat at the table.

Negotiations to pass the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act on Capitol Hill are being “torpedoed” by mainstream policing organizations, says House Democratic Caucus Chair, U.S. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York. The ongoing talks surrounding the details of the bill and qualified immunity have been sources of anxiety and anticipation across the country among stakeholders in Congress, civil rights and law enforcement.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, theGrio.com
House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talks to reporters following the weekly Democratic Caucus meeting in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on June 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The framework for the legislation was announced last week; however, sources on the Hill contend Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has extended the timeline for police reform negotiations as Scott previously said last week was the deadline.

“The issues where it’s been hardest to find agreement relate to qualified immunity reform, as well as the effort to try to make sure that when a police officer crosses the line, violates the law, they can be held criminally accountable through an appropriate standard. Beyond intentionality, but that also includes extreme recklessness or depraved indifference to human life,” Jeffries explained to theGrio.

But police organizations are attempting block some efforts on Capitol Hill to reform law enforcement, said Jeffries.

U.S. Capitol Building, theGrio.com
A general view of the U.S. Capitol Building on May 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“There are complicating factors in connection with the negotiations that are ongoing, in part that involve some of the law enforcement organizations at the national level trying to torpedo the progress that has been made. And that’s quite unfortunate because we can’t have a situation where a genuine bipartisan effort to achieve police accountability,” he said.

“It’s actually written by those police organizations that we’re trying to hold accountable — that makes zero sense. And so this is an obstacle and a stumbling block, but not an unsurprising one, because we always knew that it would exist and I still believe that it can be overcome as part of the effort to transform policing in America.”

Although Jeffries hasn’t been at the negotiations in the same way that Congresswoman Karen Bass and Senator Cory Booker have been, he’s been engaging with the deal brokers and keeping his eye on the accountability measures of the bill. Jeffries is hoping for a resolution on the legislation to occur within the next six months, however, he contends it could happen sooner.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)
Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) speak briefly to reporters as they exit the office of Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) following a meeting about police reform legislation on Capitol Hill May 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“The police organizations don’t want to see any change in standard related to holding them criminally accountable. And they don’t want to see any reform to qualified immunity, which would lead to the ability for people to hold them civilly accountable for crossing the line and violating someone’s rights. That’s not acceptable,” Jeffries added. “But I don’t expect that Representative Bass and Senator Booker will agree to anything that is simply cosmetic.”

To give the conversations on policing a push, a collective of civil rights leaders released a statement on Tuesday urging both Democrats and Republicans to complete this police reform effort without intervention from “police unions and partisan politicians” seeking to “control and dilute the terms of the police reform bill, nor delay any of its progress.”

During an interview with theGrio, New York Congressman Greg Meeks said “policing reform would pass but not with everything Democrats wanted.”

Qualified immunity is the sticking point in these delicate negotiations. More specifically, the focus at the moment is the immunity police officers are given from civil lawsuits, which requires the plaintiff to show the officers clearly violated statute and constitutional rights.

This protection for officers is the very reason the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was not signed into law on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by then officer Derek Chauvin, who was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison this week for the murder.

Each municipality determines if qualified immunity will be used or not. What is in question and part of the negotiated bill is whether qualified immunity will be abolished as the law of the land for all police departments nationwide.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents the family of Ahamud Arbery, supports expanding federal prosecutors’ authority to prosecute officers involved in misconduct but not in place of doing away with qualified immunity’s civil shield for police accountability. Additionally, he supports the language in the bill as proposed by Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.), concerning Section 242 that deals with intention and recklessness of police behavior.

Attorney Lee Merritt
Attorney Lee Merritt speaks during a candle light vigil in honor of Jonathan Price on October 5, 2020 in Wolfe City, Texas. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

Currently, the section only allows for federal charges for intentional misconduct. Merritt wants federal review in cases of reckless police conduct as well. He cites the case of Breonna Taylor as the prime example of how the feds should have been involved immediately.

The source of caution on abolishing qualified immunity comes from Republicans on the Hill who wanted buy-in from police organizations on transparency and accountability. Mainstream organizations like the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) stood silent. Some Black policing organizations supported the effort like the National Black Police Association, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, also known as NOBLE.

Progressive members of Congress like Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), still see a pathway to getting a comprehensive bill to President Joe Biden‘s desk. But he contends “abolition of the filibuster” is the key to moving forward without compromising integral aspects of the legislation.

Rep. Mondaire Jones, theGrio.com
Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) speaks during a press conference in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to announce legislation to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court on April 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“We should not be having to negotiate on what is right and what we know to be true with respect to systemic racism in policing with Republican members who largely still will not be negotiating in good faith on this,” Jones explained to theGrio. “It shouldn’t come down to us getting 10 Republican votes to do the right thing on obtaining racial justice and policing or at least getting much closer to that ideal.”

Similar to Jones, advocates have been crying out for Congress to move ahead and strike while the iron is hot.

Melanie Campbell of the Black Women’s Roundtable thinks “it is time to get this done and time is of the essence. It has been a year plus and the legislative schedule is getting harder to move legislation as it gets closer to [Midterm} elections.”

When it comes to police reform, Campbell said, “We are looking for real action on this.”

Brandon Scott, mayor of Baltimore, testified at the Maryland State Capitol in Annapolis on police reform. He encourages mayors and residents across the nation to stand up and make sure police are “held to the same standards as everyone else.” The Baltimore City Police department, because of its past policing issues stemming from the death of Freddie Gray, is being overseen by the state of Maryland. Scott plans to soon announce a task force on “how we can reimagine public safety and reallocate funds in a safe and responsible way.”

Melanie Campbell explained that a study of Black women who voted in the Essence/Black Women’s Roundtable poll found that for three years in a row the number one issue for them was systemic racism followed by police reform.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says police organizations are trying to ‘torpedo’ George Floyd reform bill appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • All the tech that went into turning Columbus, Ohio, into a 'Smart City'

    The U.S. Department of Transportation launched a Smart City Challenge in 2015, which asked mid-sized cities across the country to come up with ideas for novel smart transportation systems that would use data and tech to improve mobility. In 2016, the city of just under a million residents was then awarded a $50 million grant to turn its proposal into a reality. In mid-June, the program ended, but Columbus said the city would continue to work as a “collaborative innovation lab,” using city funds to integrate technology to address societal problems.

  • House Democrats attack GOP 'law and order' narrative

    House Democrats, eager to escape criticism that their policies are leading to an increase in crime and lawlessness, sought to flip the narrative on Tuesday by accusing the GOP of failing to support the police by blocking key legislation.

  • RESULTS: Garcia and Wiley close gap on Adams as ranked New York City mayoral votes come in

    These results will remain incomplete and unofficial, however, until more than 100,000 absentee ballots cast in the race are counted and tallied.

  • 'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

    Film fans young and old, some dressed as their favourite "Avengers" characters, walked and posed on a red carpet in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday for a special screening of superhero story "Black Widow". The Marvel Studios movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, the Russian-born spy-turned-Avenger, is among a slate of upcoming major releases postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and which cinema operators hope will revive ticket sales. A recurring character in the Marvel cinematic universe since 2010's "Iron Man 2", Romanoff gets a standalone movie with "Black Widow" in which she revisits her past.

  • Oregon Ducks move up to No. 11 in pre-season Top-25 after addition of transfer Jacob Young

    With Jacob Young putting a cap on Oregon's incredibly successful transfer period, the Ducks have now moved up to No. 11 in the 2021-22 rankings.

  • Granderson: After Derek Chauvin, the culture of law enforcement needs to go on trial

    Will the police officials who testified against Derek Chauvin be as willing to take the stand against the three officers who watched George Floyd die?

  • Eric Adams Says Vote Counting Raises ‘Serious Questions’ after Losing Ground In NYC Mayor’s Race

    In a statement released Tuesday, New York City mayoral race frontrunner and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams questioned the update in the rank-choice voting election results, which shrunk his winning margin significantly.

  • Two days before condo collapse, a pool contractor photographed this damage in garage

    There was nothing unusual about the lobby and pool area at Champlain Towers South condo, which looked clean and well maintained to a commercial pool contractor who visited the building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the building unexpectedly collapsed. Then, he saw the basement-level garage.

  • ‘Right-Wing Death Squad’: Active-Duty Marine Plotted to Bomb DNC, Murder Black People, Feds Say

    FacebookAn active-duty U.S. Marine came under federal investigation for allegedly plotting with at least two others to assassinate minorities, drug users, and employees of the Democratic National Committee with explosives, rocket launchers, and automatic rifles.That’s according to a newly unsealed FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which indicates USMC Private First Class Travis Owens and his partners in the unrealized murder plot were influenced by Timothy McVeigh, the fo

  • Supreme Court defies critics with wave of unanimous decisions

    The opening term of the most conservative Supreme Court in a generation was supposed to bring an eruption of pent-up ideological rage. The rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October, which solidified the court's 6-3 majority of Republican-appointees, raised hopes on the right and fears on left of an imminent blow to Obamacare, rollback of abortion rights and downgrade of LGBTQ equality in the name of religious freedom. "Many people expected that it would be a bunch of six to three decisions with Justice Barrett replacing the late Justice (Ruth Bader) Ginsburg," said Jeffrey Rosen, constitutional law professor and president of the National Constitution Center.

  • 2-year-old found dead in Oregon 58 years ago has just been identified, officials say

    The boy’s body was discovered in 1963 and then the case went cold.

  • NY prosecutors to indict Trump Org CFO: sources

    New York prosecutors investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's business will likely issue criminal indictments against his firm, the Trump Organization.That's according to people involved in the case, who added they did not expect Trump himself would be charged.An attorney representing Trump said on Monday that based on discussions with prosecutors he expects "no charges" will be brought against Trump in the initial round of indictments. Several people familiar with the investigation said the initial charges would focus on Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, and other company officials.Sources told Reuters the charges would likely allege Weisselberg and others received corporate benefits such as free apartments and cars that were not reported on their tax returns. The exact charges prosecutors are preparing are not known.The indictments would be the investigation’s first against top officials at Trump's company, marking a critical shift from investigation to prosecution.Prosecutors have been pressing Weisselberg to cooperate with their probe and provide testimony, so far, without success. An indictment would increase that pressure. Weisselberg is among Trump’s closest confidants, having worked for the company since 1973 when it was run by Trump’s father, Fred.Trump released a statement Monday night attacking the prosecutors as "rude, nasty and totally biased" and said his company’s actions "in no way a crime."

  • ‘Utterly Deranged’ Trump Has Full Meltdown Over William Barr, Mitch McConnell

    The ex-president attacked his former attorney general and the Senate GOP leader, two key figures who enabled his agenda, calling them "spineless RINOs."

  • "I said you're in f---ing charge!": Trump and Gen. Milley's Situation Room shouting match

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly blew up at President Trump over how to handle last summer's racial-justice protests, The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender writes in his forthcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election."The backdrop: Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act and put Milley in charge of a scorched-earth military campaign to suppress protests that had spiraled into riots in several cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Judge gives SC man affiliated with Proud Boys 28 months in prison for making threats

    New evidence that surfaced during Tuesday’s hearing was that James “Jimmy” Giannakos had been influenced by false claims that the November presidential election was stolen from former President Trump.

  • 14-year-old was assaulted at 2018 Halloween party, NC cops say. Now 6 men are charged

    Multiple people at the party recorded the assault, police said.

  • US 'white supremacist' shoots two black bystanders

    The gunman had drawn swastikas and described white people as "apex predators", say investigators.

  • Clarence Thomas says federal laws against marijuana may no longer be necessary

    "The federal government's current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana,” the conservative Supreme Court justice wrote.

  • FBI searched cave for Civil War gold over fears Pennsylvania officials would claim it, court documents show

    The FBI obtained a warrant to search a Pennsylvania cave for fabled Civil War gold without permission of state officials over concerns they would claim it as lost property, court documents show.

  • The European Union shows Hungary why it should exit

    Imagine a scenario in which the chief bureaucrat of the European Union proclaims that its fundamental values include promoting homosexuality and transgenderism to minors. This reads like poorly crafted, euroskeptic propaganda. Odd as it may sound, this exact situation transpired following the Hungarian Parliament's passage of a controversial new law.