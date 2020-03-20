Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Trump is not committed to criminal justice
The Brooklyn Democrat Hakeem Jeffries does not believe that President Trump is fully committed to criminal justice. "It's clear to me that President Trump is authentically committed to President Trump, and beyond that it's hard to tell," Jeffries, D-N.Y., told Yahoo News in a sit-down interview. Jeffries was one of the seven impeachment managers leading the impeachment trial against the president and questions how committed the White House is to reform.