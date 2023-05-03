Rep. Ilhan Omar Crowns Tucker Carlson With Stinging New Moniker

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Tuesday slammed Tucker Carlson as the “king of hate” and explained why she’s both “relieved and terrified” following his abrupt exit last week from Fox News.

Carlson for years used his prime-time perch to target Somalia-born Omar, who in 2018 became one of the first Muslim women in Congress, with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Carlson on his show called the Minnesota Democrat “loathsome,” “a symbol of America’s failed immigration system” and “living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country,” among other insults and dog-whistle comments.

Talking to MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan on Tuesday, Omar said Carlson “loved fear-mongering and picking on immigrants and Muslims in many cases.”

“I can’t tell you just how both relieved and terrified I am of where he might end up, and the kind of platform he might end up having,” she continued, adding it’s “hard not to make people understand just how dangerous this man was and how many lives he risked with his hateful rhetoric on a daily basis.”

Fox News announced it had parted ways with Carlson last Monday.

No official reason has been given, although multiple media outlets have reported he was fired, and vile text messages sent by the personality are believed to have played a major part in that decision by Fox executives.

On the first day of Ramadan in March, Omar introduced a bill to condemn anti-Muslim hate, noting at the time that there’s also been an increase in “church bombings, synagogue attacks” and racial hate crimes nationwide.

