Rep. Ilhan Omar meets with Pakistani leaders

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar met Wednesday with Pakistani leaders in the first visit by a member of Congress since a new coalition government came into power in Islamabad last week, after the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

  U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets with Pakistani leaders

  Omar meets with recently ousted Pakistani PM Imran Khan to discuss Islamophobia

    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) met with recently ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on her maiden visit to the country on Wednesday. Omar, who is one of the few Muslim members of Congress, met the recently removed prime minister at his at his home in Islamabad's Bani Gala district where they discussed Islamophobia

  Trump supporter pleads guilty to threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar

    A 67-year-old Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening the life of Rep. Ilhan Omar.

  Ilhan Omar bashes 'snowflakes' who called her out for complaining about Christians

    Democrat Ilhan Omar slammed her conservative critics as 'snowflakes' after she complained about Christians holding an Easter worship service on a plane.

  A Florida Trump supporter pleaded guilty to sending death threats to Rep. Ilhan Omar

    Investigators discovered the threats were sent from the 67-year-old Florida man's personal email address.

  Pakistan to cut expenditures, development funds to revive IMF programme

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan will need to cut expenditures and development funds to try and revive an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday. "We will seek revival of the IMF programme, and we will, God willing, do belt tightening, and cut PSDP (Public Sector Development Funds)," Ismail told a news conference in Islamabad. Ismail said he would be travelling to Washington later in the day to attend an IMF meeting, that will also be attended by Pakistan's central bank governor Raza Baqir, who is already there.

  Florida man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Omar

    A Florida man pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

