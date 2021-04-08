Rep. Ilhan Omar slams Biden's 'shameful' plan to restart construction on Trump's 'xenophobic and racist' wall

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Colson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ilhan omar joe biden trump wall racist
"It's shameful and unacceptable for @POTUS to continue the construction of Trump's xenophobic and racist wall," Omar Tweeted. Getty

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar criticized President Biden for "continuing the construction of Trump's xenophobic and racist wall."

  • The Biden administration reportedly plans to continue "limited" construction on the wall.

  • President Biden had previously promised not to build "another foot of wall" during his presidency.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Rep. Ilhan Omar has criticized President Joe Biden for continuing the construction of Donald Trump's "xenophobic and racist" southern border wall.

"It's shameful and unacceptable for @POTUS to continue the construction of Trump's xenophobic and racist wall," Omar said on Twitter.

The Department of Homeland Security is planning to resume some construction along the wall in order to plug "gaps" in it, the Washington Times reported this week.

Biden had previously pledged not to build "another foot of wall," during his presidency.

The news came after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly told colleagues that while the White House had frozen spending for wall projects, "that leaves room to make decisions as the administration, as part of the administration, in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be finished."

He said that "gaps," gates, and parts of the wall where technology had not yet been installed could still be built, the Washington Times reported. The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to Insider's request for comment on Wednesday.

President Biden froze federal funding for wall construction on his first day in office and issued a 60-day moratorium in which he instructed officials to find a legal way to divert billions of dollars in funding that had been allocated for the wall, a deadline which has since passed.

When asked whether the administration did plan to plug "gaps" in the wall, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that most construction works had been paused but indicated that some for which funding had been allocated would continue.

"Wall construction remains paused, to the extent permitted by law," Psaki said. "So some has already been funded through a congressional authorization and funding allocation. But as agencies develop for a plan - it's paused while agencies are developing a plan for the President on the management of the federal funds."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • India Preparing to Buy Iranian Oil Once U.S. Sanctions Eased

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s state-run oil refiners are ready to snap up Iranian crude the moment U.S. sanctions are eased, according to a government official.Refiners have started making preparations in advance of the possible removal of penalties so they can swiftly enter into contracts for Iranian supply, said a senior oil ministry representative, asking not to be named because they’re not authorized to speak to the media. This includes drafting commercial terms and putting in place mechanisms to quickly assess crude quality, the official said.India has been vocal in its support for Iranian crude purchases recently as it laments the price of supplies from Saudi Arabia. The world’s third-largest importer has also signaled its desire to diversify its sources of oil, hoping the new U.S. administration will take a softer line on sanctioned producers. Its criticism comes as the consumer struggles with lower demand due to a Covid-19 resurgence.Indian refiners have been buying new grades from areas outside of the Middle East including Guyana and Norway, while also taking more U.S. crude in an effort to reduce reliance on OPEC producers.Iranian exports tumbled after former U.S. President Donald Trump tightened sanctions in 2018 and ended waivers for some countries in 2019, including India. Iran and world powers this week began their most serious attempt yet to resurrect a nuclear deal. While some progress has been made, the path to an easing of penalties and sharply higher oil exports remains uncertain.India -- once Iran’s second-biggest customer -- imports more than 85% of its total oil needs. Getting access to Iranian crude would bring a number of benefits, including cheaper barrels and a longer credit cycle, while the shorter voyage means savings on freight costs. China, meanwhile, has recently boosted purchases from the sanctioned nation to about 1 million barrels a day.Spokespeople at the biggest state-run refiners -- Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp. -- declined to comment.(Updates with diversification efforts in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden wants top companies to pay up

    And the White House unveils executive actions on gun control.

  • 'Imagine saying to a room full of Black people: It's too hard for me to watch that trial'

    When white people's discomfort with the Derek Chauvin trial becomes too great, they may turn away, avoiding the horror of George Floyd's death.

  • The Biden administration says it may restart construction of the border wall to fill 'gaps' left by Trump

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly said the White House might restart some building along Donald Trump's southern border wall.

  • Biden says inaction on infrastructure "not an option"

    The president touted the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan and defended raising the corporate tax rate to pay for it.

  • New York to give up to $15,600 to undocumented migrants hit by Covid

    Sweeping move could benefit nearly 300,000 peopleThose who lost work during Covid eligible for relief payment A protest for excluded workers in White Plains, New York in March. The state dedicated a total of $2.1bn to an excluded worker fund. Photograph: Gina M Randazzo/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock New York will offer payments of up to $15,600 to undocumented immigrants affected by the pandemic, in a sweeping move which could benefit nearly 300,000 people in the state. The state dedicated a total of $2.1bn to an Excluded Worker Fund, which will make one-time payments to undocumented people who lost work during the coronavirus outbreak, which shut down New York City last spring. The measure passed in the New York legislature this week, as part of a larger $212bn budget aimed to jump-start the state’s economy. Undocumented workers are eligible to receive $15,600 if they can prove they are New York state residents who are ineligible for unemployment benefits due to their immigration status, and lost income due to the pandemic. Other undocumented immigrants who are unable to meet the same level of verification will be eligible for $3,200 – the amount of federal assistance payments many Americans have already received, but which undocumented immigrants have been unable to claim. The Fiscal Policy Institute, a New York based policy group, estimated that 290,000 workers will benefit from the Excluded Worker Fund, including 213,000 in New York City. About 92,000 workers in New York state will be eligible for the full $15,600 payment. About 725,000 undocumented immigrants live in New York state, according to the Pew Research Center. Immigrant-rights groups had pushed for relief payments, and a group of undocumented immigrants spent the last three weeks on hunger strike to push for support from the state. “There have been 23 days without food. Twenty-three days when I was hungry and in pain. But it hasn’t just been 23 days. It’s actually been decades of pain, the pain of indifference and negligence,” Ana Ramirez, an undocumented worker and a member of the New York Communities for change group, told AMNY on Wednesday. “Today, our work today has been recognized. Our dignity has been recognized, and our dignity has been lifted by passing this fund.” Last year, California introduced a similar relief program, but on a much smaller scale. The state contributed $75m to a cash assistance program which offered undocumented immigrants between $500 to $1000, on a first come first served basis. California’s relief program was expected to assist up to 150,000 undocumented immigrants. More than 2m undocumented people live in the state.

  • Build the wall? 'Gutfeld!' on Biden's plan to fill 'gaps' in border

    'Gutfeld!' panel discusses the sincerity of the president's latest border decision

  • Five boys arrested in 'attempted murder' investigation after man, 46, left fighting for life after park attack

    The victim was attacked near his home in Worthing, West Sussex, on Easter Sunday evening.

  • Illinois sheriff says border wall sections should be finished under the Biden administration

    Sheriff Tony Childress reacts to the Biden administration’s consideration of filling in border wall gaps.

  • GOP leaders focus on blue-collar voters amid tension with corporations

    Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik and Wall Street Journal editorial board member Bill McGurn join 'Fox News @ Night'

  • Millions Locked Down Again as Canada Rues Vaccine Failure

    Blair Gable via ReutersBack in December, before the COVID-19 variants changed the course of the pandemic, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau bragged that he had procured enough potential vaccines to protect a population four times the size of Canada. But four months later, not even two percent of Canada’s population of just under 38 million is fully vaccinated and large swaths of the country are going back into lockdown thanks to a brutal third wave. Canada has logged nearly one million cases and 23,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Trudeau had hoped to get the population vaccinated by June but now says all Canadians who want a vaccine will get one by the end of September. Canada is one of the only large economies in the world that did not attempt to manufacture its own coronavirus vaccine.Meanwhile, the variants are taking hold. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, launched a stark warning that even fully vaccinated Americans should avoid travel to Canada. And if they do go for essential purposes, they should be tested three to five days upon return. “This isn’t the news any of us wanted, but hospitalizations are surging, ICU beds are filling up, variants are spreading and even people who had convinced themselves they didn’t need to be concerned are getting sick,” Trudeau said at a news conference Tuesday. “Even if the sun is shining and the weather is getting warmer, COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet,” he said, calling the third wave of the pandemic “very serious.”More troubling still is that most of the new cases being seen in the hospital’s intensive care units are increasingly younger patients, according to Canada’s top health expert. “While COVID-19 continues to impact people of all ages in Canada, infection rates are highest among those aged 20 to 39 years of age,” Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said in a statement Wednesday. “As well, we are seeing an increased number of adults, under the age of 60 years being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including in intensive care units.”So how can a country that had ordered more vaccines per capita than anywhere else in the world now be in such trouble? Canada doesn’t produce any vaccines in its territory—either creating their own or manufacturing others—and the imported doses simply haven’t been delivered. Canada’s government-owned vaccine manufacturer was privatized in the 1980s and eventually bought by the French company Sanofi, whose own vaccine efforts have faltered. Trudeau announced last week that finally Pfizer will start delivering one million doses a week after the U.S. freed up exports now that it is clear there is enough supply for Americans first. AstraZeneca has also promised to deliver 20 million of its increasingly controversial vaccine, which should also help kick-start the painfully slow rollout. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are also approved for use in Canada, but they have yet to be delivered in any sizeable quantity.Trudeau has been under fire by angry Canadians after admitting early on that the country would not be first in line for any vaccines because they weren’t producing any locally. Then when the EU put the clamp on vaccine exports, Canada once again paid the price in missed deliveries. The Biden administration has not yet committed to any exports to Canada or Mexico, both suffering from shortages. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • GOP lawmakers slam EPA chief over firing of science advisers

    Two House Republicans are demanding that the Environmental Protection Agency provide records related to a decision by the agency's new leader to remove dozens of scientists and other experts from two key advisory boards. EPA Administrator Michael Regan has said the advisers appointed under the Trump administration were overly friendly to business and that his March 31 “reset” of the Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee would return EPA to its practice of relying on advice from a balanced group of experts. Regan’s overhaul removed more than 45 members of the two science advisory boards, including some whose terms do not expire this year.

  • New Pfizer trial shows vaccine 100% effective in teens 12-15

    Infectious disease specialist Onyema Ogbuagu discusses the latest trial results.

  • Georgia Governor Suggests Voters Waiting In Long Lines Order Uber Eats

    A new Georgia law bars anyone other than election workers from offering food or water to voters close to polling stations.

  • 'A different time': Why the recall effort against California Gov. Newsom isn't history repeating

    "Politically, we're a completely different state than we were in 2003," a Democratic strategist said. "If you look at the statewide races, the Republican Party has effectively become a third party in California."

  • Trump claims Gaetz 'never asked me for a pardon'

    It's "unclear" if Gaetz directly spoke with Trump about pardon he asked the White House for, the New York Times reported earlier this week.

  • Thomas missing injured Woods in build-up to Masters

    Justin Thomas has obtained a precocious understanding of Augusta National Golf Course's various nuances through regular practice rounds with Tiger Woods, a benefit he is missing at this week's Masters where he will chase his first Green Jacket. Thomas did not hesitate when asked on Tuesday what he missed most about the absence this week of good friend and five-times Masters champion Woods, who is at home recovering from career-threatening leg injuries suffered in a February vehicle crash. "Playing the practice rounds with him for sure," Thomas said in his pre-tournament news conference.

  • Dolly Parton mourns the death of her uncle Bill Owens, credits him for helping her career take off

    Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of a beloved family member who also worked tirelessly to further her musical career. The singer shared on Wednesday that her uncle, Bill Owens, had died at the age of 85. "I'll start this eulogy by saying that I wouldn't be here if he hadn't been there," the country legend, 75, wrote on Facebook.

  • Demi Lovato on DMX’s overdose: That could have been me

    In a recent interview with TMZ, Demi Lovato spoke on DMX‘s overdose, saying, “That could have been me.” As theGrio previously reported, DMX suffered a heart attack following a reported drug overdose last Friday. Over the weekend, DMX’s family released an official statement regarding the rapper’s health, explaining, “On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues.”

  • City put sandbags around California bar for COVID violations. Owner is jailed — again

    The co-owner of the restaurant was arrested three times in a week.