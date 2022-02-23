Rep. Jackson stands by calls for Biden cognitive test amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, says president 'not fit'

Houston Keene
·2 min read
  • Ronny Jackson
    American medical doctor, Physician to the President

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, is standing by his calls for President Biden, 79, to take a cognitive test, saying that Biden is "not fit to be our president right now" amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"The whole country is seeing his mental cognitive issues on display for over a year now, and there's really no question in most people's minds that there's something going on with him, that he's not cognitively the same as he used to be and, in my mind, not fit to be our president right now," Jackson told Fox News Digital in a phone interview.

REPUBLICANS URGE BIDEN TO TAKE COGNITIVE TEST, SAY HIS ‘MENTAL DECLINE’ HAS ‘BECOME MORE APPARENT’

"Every time he gets up and talks to the American people, it's not just the American people that are watching him speak, it's the whole world, and that's part of what the problem is here," Jackson also said. "He looks tired, he looks weak, he looks confused, he's incoherent, and it sends a message of weakness all over the world, and they're seizing up on that."

When asked if Biden’s foreign policy decisions were playing into his calls for a cognitive test, Jackson said that Biden has "always been prone to gaffes" and that he has been pointing it out since the president was on the 2020 campaign trail.

President Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 19, 2022, in Washington, D.C. <span class="copyright">Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images</span>
President Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 19, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"He's got 40 years of tape, you can go back and look at this man, so it's not like we don't have anything to compare it to," Jackson said. "You can go back and look, he's always made gaffes, he's always made missteps, but never like this."

"This is something different," the former presidential physician said. "These aren't gaffes…. This is something much more serious."

Jackson said Biden’s mental acumen "was on full display during the debacle in Afghanistan" and warned Biden is "going to get more Americans killed" and "ultimately get us in a war because of his lack of leadership."

Jackson also said in the interview Biden is "supposed to be the figurehead of American power" and blasted the president as "a sad representation of what America is right now."

"We should have strong leaders that are going to go out and lead," Jackson said. "He cannot lead, he's an ineffective leader."

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates blasted Jackson over his remarks in a Wednesday email to Fox News Digital.

"I honestly don’t care about Ronny Jackson’s ‘look at me’ routine," Bates said. "But if y’all get any mail from Nick Riviera please don’t be a stranger."

Bates was referring to "The Simpsons" character Dr. Nick Riviera — better known as Dr. Nick — who is a quack medical doctor with shady credentials.

