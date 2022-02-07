Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York won’t face action by House Ethics Committee over voting rights protest

Michael McAuliff, New York Daily News
NEW YORK — U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., won’t face any punishment or further investigation by the House Ethics Committee over his participation in a recent voting rights protest outside the Capitol.

The progressive lawmaker was arrested along with about two dozen activists when they briefly refused to obey police demands to move during a civil disobedience demonstration on Jan. 20, 2022.

He is expected to pay a $200 fine to resolve a minor trespassing charge, the report said.

“The committee has determined to take no further action in this matter, and upon publication of this Report, considers the matter closed,” the committee’s chair Rep. Ted Deutsch, D-Fla., and ranking member Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., wrote in a brief report.

Bowman joined the protest a day after President Joe Biden’s voting rights proposal collapsed in the Senate.

Lawmakers from both parties say they are hopeful of passing a much-narrower bill that would clarify language in the century-old Electoral Count Act and possibly prevent another Jan. 6-style effort to overturn a presidential election.

