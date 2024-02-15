Rep. James Clyburn to step down from House Democratic leadership

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., announced Wednesday that he is resigning from his post as assistant House Democratic leader. File Photo by Sean Rayford/UPI

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Rep. James Clyburn announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from his post as assistant House Democratic leader, but stated he will seek re-election in November.

The 83-year-old Democrat for South Carolina announced his resignation in a statement, saying he has informed Hosue Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of his decision.

Clyburn was the last of the Democratic leadership to remain at the head of the party after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and then-House majority leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland stepped back, as Republicans regained control of the House.

Clyburn did not offer a reason for stepping down, only that he is confident that Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, caucus Chair Pete Aguilar and the rest of the party's leadership "will continue the important work of putting people over politics."

Clyburn added that he will run for re-election for the Sixth Congressional District of South Carolina in November, stating that "[e]vents of the last several years have made it clear that the greatness of America is at peril, and the threats to our continued pursuit of 'a more perfect Union' are real.'"

"I feel compelled to expand my efforts to maintain America's greatness and make that greatness accessible and affordable for all Americans," he said. "That has always been my life's mission and I am proud of my efforts in that regard."