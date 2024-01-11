Rep. James Frank: WF doesn't need Lake Ringgold and its "extravagant" pricetag

Wichita Falls’ state representative, James Frank, believes the costs to build the proposed Lake Ringgold are “extravagant” and the reservoir would do nothing for the short-term availability of water during droughts.

The future of the proposed reservoir in Clay County is uncertain after an administrative law judge in Austin recommended the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TECQ) reject Wichita Falls’ application to build the lake because the city failed to justify a need for all the water the lake would provide.

“I start with the fairly simple premise that there are two things the citizens want – water availability when they want it and to get it at some reasonable cost,” Frank, the 69th District Representative, said Thursday. “As a standalone, Wichita Falls should not be doing this (Lake Ringgold).”

He said the reservoir site has become increasingly expensive because of environmental and other issues, “and frankly some of the other technologies are much less expensive.”

Frank estimated the cost of the lake would be between $400 million and $800 million to be borne by 150,000 people. A regional planning group in 2021 estimated the cost at $443 million.

Frank also said water from the new lake may not be there if the city’s existing three lakes are ravaged again by drought.

“It would be subject to drought just as much – if not more – than they are,” Frank said.

He said the city does not have an immediate need for Lake Ringgold because of steps it has already taken to address water shortages during droughts, such as the reverse osmosis equipment that can make brackish Lake Kemp water drinkable and the potable reuse system that flows treated wastewater back into Lake Arrowhead.

“We're still freaking out over the water even though the city has done a lot of great things to address the issue.” Frank said. “In my opinion, the direct reuse gives us more security. If we had a choice between direct reuse and a lake, direct reuse mathematically actually gives us more water.”

He also pointed to storage of water in aquifers as another alternative. Although there are no suitable aquifers near Wichita Falls, Frank believes building pipelines to ones that do exist would be cheaper than building a lake. He said aquifers are also less vulnerable to evaporation than surface reservoirs. He also sees some degree of maintenance dredging of existing lakes as another way to store more water.

He echoed some of the opinions that State Sen. Drew Springer offered at a meeting of Wichita County Republican Women on Wednesday.

Frank doesn’t entirely shut the door on Lake Ringgold as part of the city’s future water strategy. He sees an opportunity to possibly partner with entities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex or even Oklahoma in the event a true need for more water occurs, such as in record droughts that might occur every 50 or 100 years.

But he doesn’t think Wichita Falls has seriously pursued partnering possibilities.

“To my knowledge there has been zero negotiations in 10 years. I may be wrong,” Frank said.

He said prior to that the city proposed that any partner pay 100 percent of the cost of the reservoir and after 20 years give 100 percent of its ownership to Wichita Falls.

“That’s not a serious negotiation,” he said.

The Lake Ringgold site has been considered for a possibile lake for seven decades. Following the historic drought of 2010-2015 Wichita Falls applied with TCEQ in 2017 for a permit to construct the 15,500-acre lake.

Affected landowners, the city of Henrietta, Clay County, and several groups opposed issuance of the permit, which is necessary for the city to proceed with construction. The request next goes to the full TCEQ commission for consideration, possibly in February or March. If the city is granted permission, it must take its proposal to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for approval.

If the city clears those hurdles and possible private lawsuits along the way, water from the new lake would not flow for several years. Estimates have ranged from 10 to 30 years.

