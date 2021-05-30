Rep. Jamie Raskin: Democrats to 'move forward without the Senate' on Jan. 6 investigation

Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Jamie Raskin.
Jamie Raskin. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democrats will continue to pursue an investigation into the events of Jan. 6 even after Republican senators blocked the creation of a bipartisan commission last week, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told The Hill.

"Using the filibuster to cover up the truth about Jan. 6 is a scandalous abuse of power that should bring the filibuster to an immediate and long overdue end," Raskin, who served as Democrats' top prosecutor during former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial earlier this year, said. "Until that happens, we will now have to move forward without the Senate to figure out how to create the nonpartisan, objective investigation into the events and cause of Jan. 6 that America deserves."

It's not yet entirely clear what the Democrats' course of action will be, though The Hill notes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has "hinted strongly that she'll create a special committee dedicated to exploring the Capitol attack." A select-committee investigation would likely provide Democrats with subpoena power, The Hill reports. Read more at The Hill.

