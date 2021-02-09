Rep. Jamie Raskin links impeachment with personal tragedy

  • In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., pauses as he speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
  • Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead impeachment manager, and his team arrive to begin the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 2

Trump Impeachment

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., pauses as he speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WILL WEISSERT
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressman’s voice cracked and he paused to drink from a bottle of water as he told of apologizing to his daughter for bringing her to the U.S. Capitol on the day a deadly mob overran it.

But it was recalling what she said to him next, after he assured her nothing like that would happen again, that made Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin break down.

“She said, ’Dad, I don’t want to come back to the Capitol,'” Raskin said softly, squeezing his nose and shaking his head to clear away tears. “Of all the terrible, brutal things I saw and I heard on that day and since then, that one hit me the hardest."

Raskin, 58, a former constitutional law professor, is leading the impeachment prosecution in the Senate of former President Donald Trump, who is charged with inciting last month's siege of the Capitol to overturn the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Five people died as a result of the insurrection. Trump is the first president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office and the first to be twice impeached.

Though acquittal is likely thanks to Senate Republicans who have remained loyal to the ex-president, the proceedings have greatly raised the national profile of Raskin, who is serving as the Democrats' impeachment manager. On Tuesday, he punctuated harrowing accounts of rioters laying siege to one the leading symbols of American democracy by drawing on tragedy in his own life.

Raskin's 25-year-old son, Tommy, a law student at Harvard, his father's alma mater, killed himself on New Year’s Eve after years of struggles with depression, and was buried the following Tuesday. Raskin's grown daughter, Tabitha, and his son-in-law, Hank, accompanied him to the Capitol the next day — Jan. 6 — when rioters unleashed their rampage.

Raskin recalled how the pair wondered if going with him would be safe given Trump had exhorted his supporters to come to Washington for a rally championing the then-president's baseless claims that he lost November's presidential election because of fraud. Of course they'd be safe, Raskin remembered responding, because "this is the Capitol.”

Trump's claims of fraud were repeatedly dismissed, including by Republican judges who have ruled the lawsuits lacked evidence. But on Jan. 6, Trump exhorted his followers to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

The mob eventually breached the building, and Raskin described lawmakers on the House floor being instructed to put on gas masks. “And then there was a sound I will never forget, the sound of pounding on the door like a battering ram. The most haunting sound I ever heard, and I will never forget it," he said.

Raskin said his daughter and son-in-law were locked in a nearby office, hiding under a desk “placing what they thought were their final texts and whispered phone calls.”

“They thought they were going to die,” he said.

When it was over and the family reunited, Raskin said he promised his daughter that “it would not be like this again the next time she went to the Capitol” only to have her say she had no interest in coming back. The congressman said that exchange, as well as “watching someone use an American flagpole, with the flag still on it, to spear and pummel" a Capitol Police officer "ruthlessly,” were his worst memories of the insurrection.

“This cannot be the future of America,” Raskin said through more tears. “We cannot have presidents inciting and mobilizing mob violence against our government and our institutions because they refused to accept the will of the people under the Constitution of the United States.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporter arrested after threatening Mitch McConnell’s grandkids on Parler

    Mr Houck accused of posting numerous threatening messages on Parler in lead up to and after Capitol riot on 6 January

  • U.S. Attorney Overseeing Hunter Biden Probe Asked to Stay On: Report

    The prosecutor overseeing the tax investigation tied to Hunter Biden will remain in his post, while the Biden administration asks other U.S. attorneys appointed by President Trump to resign, according to a new report. U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, who is handling the investigation into the president’s son, will stay on in his role, according to Fox News. It is standard practice for a new administration to request the resignation of all U.S. attorneys upon entering office. John Durham, the U.S. district attorney in Connecticut who was appointed as special counsel to probe the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, will resign from his post but remain on as special counsel. Senator Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called on acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson to “refrain from interfering” in Durham’s investigation and the investigation into Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs” while President Biden’s nominee to lead the Justice Department awaits confirmation from the Senate. The DOJ has been investigating Hunter Biden’s finances since 2018, including taking a closer look at some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions. He confirmed the existence of the investigation in December after federal investigators served him with a subpoena seeking financial information. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also scrutinized Biden’s business and financial dealings in connection with a broader international financial investigation that has been ongoing for a year. While Biden is implicated in that investigation, he was not a specific target for criminal prosecution.

  • Chase sues Virginia GOP over gubernatorial convention plans

    GOP gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase on Tuesday sued the Republican Party of Virginia over its plans for a nominating convention to choose candidates in this year's election. In a statement, Chase accused party leadership of trying to sticking with plans for a nominating convention even though large gatherings remain banned under the pandemic. The Republican Party of Virginia has not finalized its plans; Chase says the party's central committee is plotting to capitalize on the confusion by simply choosing a nominee itself and bypassing voters.

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • Alan Dershowitz tells Newsmax Trump's defense lawyer is bombing

    Add Alan Dershowitz to the list of people who have "no idea" what former President Donald Trump's lawyer was doing during his impeachment trial opening argument. Dershowitz, who was a member of Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial, spoke with the conservative network Newsmax on Tuesday in the middle of remarks from defense lawyer Bruce Castor, and he panned the opening for its seeming lack of a clear point. "There is no argument," Dershowitz, who shook his head as Newsmax cut to him, said. "I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying." Dershowitz seemed particularly bewildered by the amount of time Castor spent praising lawmakers, as when he declared that senators are "extraordinary people" and "patriots." The meandering remarks sparked confusion among pundits as to what Castor was going for, though some Trump allies claimed he was executing an intentional strategy to "reduce the emotion in the room," as The New York Times' Maggie Haberman wrote. But Dershowitz told Newsmax, "I just don't understand it. Maybe he'll bring it home. But right now, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy ... It's not the kind of argument I would have made, I have to tell you that." Newsmax host Bob Sellers sounded equally confused, asking of Trump's lawyer, "Is he forgetting that this is on TV?" How bad is Bruce Castor's presentation in defense of Trump so far? Newsmax cuts into it so Alan Dershowitz can trash it. "There is no argument. I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying!" pic.twitter.com/3tVD9V3UcZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalWhy Republicans won't convict TrumpTrump's lawyers argue Democrats impeached him both too slow and too fast

  • More than 97% of recent COVID deaths in Israel were people who weren't vaccinated, PM says

    More than 97% of COVID-19 deaths in Israel over the past month were people who had not been vaccinated, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, as his government tries to increase turnout for the Pfizer Inc shots. Around 38% of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one vaccine dose, the Health Ministry says. "We are in a national emergency," Netanyahu told reporters.

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • AOC, Schumer tell families they can get help to pay for Covid burials

    “When you suddenly lose a loved one, you’re talking about an expense of four or five, seven, $10,000," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Lawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance

    An attorney for Thomas Caldwell, a Virginia resident accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Monday that his client is a Navy veteran who has had a top-secret security clearance since 1979, worked as an FBI section chief from 2009 to 2010, and ran a consulting firm that did classified work for the U.S. government. Caldwell's lawyer, Thomas Plofchan, wrote about his work history in a motion filed on Monday, which stated that because Caldwell has "been vetted and found numerous times as a person worthy of the trust and confidence of the United States government," he should be released from jail as he waits for his trial to start. Authorities have said Caldwell, 66, is a leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and helped plan the attack on the Capitol. On Jan. 19, Caldwell was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He denies being involved with the Oath Keepers, and Plofchan said Caldwell is a "100 percent disabled veteran," and because of his "physical limitation," could not have forced his way into a building. The charging documents show that during the attack, Caldwell received messages about lawmakers being "in the tunnels" under the Capitol. After the riot, he also allegedly shared video of the incident on Facebook, saying it was time to "storm the capitol in Ohio." More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalWhy Republicans won't convict TrumpTrump's lawyers argue Democrats impeached him both too slow and too fast

  • Army Special Operations School Drops 'III' Logo Adopted by Extremist Group

    An element of Army Special Operations Command has distanced itself from a logo that has been adopted by an extremist group.

  • Fox News asks for Smartmatic lawsuit over election-rigging claims to be dismissed

    In a defamation suit filed last week, Smartmatic had alleged that Fox and other defendants invented a story that the election was stolen from Donald Trump and made Smartmatic "the villain in their story". Fox said it moved to dismiss the Smartmatic lawsuit because it was "meritless" and it defended its reporting of the U.S. presidential election.

  • Jen Psaki fires back at controversy over LGBTQ executive order: ‘Trans rights are human rights’

    Mr Biden signed an executive order in January that would prohibit sexual discrimination in federally funded schools

  • Chinese firm 'linked to country’s intelligence agency' worked with BBC on flagship shows

    A Chinese firm with alleged links to the country’s intelligence agency has worked with the BBC on flagship shows, including co-producing Sir David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II. Tencent, a £375 billion tech and media giant, owns the controversial Chinese messaging app WeChat, which was banned in the US on national security grounds under one of Donald Trump’s final executive orders. WeChat has been described as a “key component of the Chinese government's infrastructure of control” after it was claimed that Tencent censors politically sensitive content on foreign accounts, an allegation it has previously denied. It has also been claimed that Tencent received money from the Ministry of State Security, China’s main intelligence agency, when it was founded in 1998, an allegation it has also denied. This week it was revealed that Oxford University accepted £700,000 from Tencent to rename one of its prestigious fellowships at New College. The Wykeham chair of physics, which was established in 1900, will now be known as the Tencent-Wykeham chair in honour of the Chinese computing giant. The move was described as “very unwise” and “grotesque” by MPs given the allegations of the tech firm’s connection to China’s security apparatus. Experts today expressed further concern at Tencent’s relationship with another leading British institution after it emerged that the BBC has signed a string of deals with the Chinese company since 2016 to co-produce a litany of the broadcaster’s flagship shows, including Sir David’s Blue Planet II.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalWhy Republicans won't convict TrumpTrump's lawyers argue Democrats impeached him both too slow and too fast

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • Yale Student Fatally Shot '5 or 6' Times May Have Been Targeted, Police Say

    Yale grad student Kevin Jiang may have been targeted for death instead of being killed in a random act of road rage, police said. Jiang, 26, was a graduate student at the Yale School of Environment. At a press conference, Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said the police are looking into whether or not Jiang was targeted, according to the New Haven Register.

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison for 16 years

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death.

  • Fox News guest claims Michelle Obama to blame for schools not reopening during Covid pandemic

    Rachel Campos-Duffy claims former first lady could get schools reopen 'with one little tweet'

  • Midwives told to stop using terms such as 'breastfeeding' and 'breastmilk'

    Midwives have been told to stop using terms including "breastfeeding" and “breastmilk” as part of a new trans-friendly policy at an NHS trust. Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals (BSUH) NHS Trust is the first in the country to formally implement a gender inclusive language policy for its maternity services department — which will now be known as "perinatal services". Staff have been told to avoid using the word “mothers” on its own and have been given a list of alternative terms to use when addressing patients including "mothers or birthing parents", "breast/chestfeeding" and "maternal and parental". Instead of saying "breastmilk", they can choose from "human milk" or "breast/chestmilk" or "milk from the feeding mother or parent". The language changes will be implemented in the trust's webpages, leaflets and communications such as letters and emails. Staff will be asked to use language which reflects people's "own identities and preferences" when talking to patients. Other changes include replacing the use of the word "woman" with the phrase "woman or person", and the term "father" with "parent", "co-parent" or "second biological parent", depending on the circumstances. There has been fierce debate around attempts to reduce the use of the word woman in discussion around subjects including pregnancy and childbirth, and any move to do so has provoked ire from some feminists. Author JK Rowling was vilified last year after she questioned a decision to use the term “people who menstruate” in a headline. In a policy document, released this week, the BSUH said staff should not stop using the word "woman" or other terms describing motherhood but they should consciously start adding in the word "people'' and other more inclusive language. It said: "Gender identity can be a source of oppression and health inequality. We are consciously using the words 'women' and 'people' together to make it clear that we are committed to working on addressing health inequalities for all those who use our services. "As midwives and birth workers, we focus on improving access and health outcomes for marginalised and disadvantaged groups. Women are frequently disadvantaged in healthcare, as are trans and non-binary people... By continuing to use the term 'woman' we commit to working on addressing health inequalities for all who use our services." The policy was written by Helen Green and Ash Riddington, described as “Gender Inclusion Midwives” at the unit. Ms Green, who uses the pronouns she/they and describes herself as non-binary, wrote on social media: “The work is for us and by us, developed from grassroots research and lived experiences in the trans and non-binary community.” Freddy McConnell, the transgender man who in 2019 lost his High Court battle to register himself as the “father” on his child’s birth certificate, is listed as an external advisor of the document. Brighton and Hove NHS Trust has long championed itself as a “leader for LGBT inclusion” after receiving a number of accolades from the controversial charity Stonewall.

  • Jared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittal

    Former President Donald Trump looks poised for a second impeachment acquittal — but Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly warning him not to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory." With Trump's second Senate impeachment trial set to start in just a few hours, Politico reported on Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have warned the former president "that while he has the votes for acquittal, he can still screw this up." "'Snatch defeat from the jaws of victory' is the phrase Kushner has been heard using most frequently to describe the worry," Politico writes. Trump's acquittal has been seen as likely after 45 Senate Republicans backed an effort to dismiss the impeachment trial last month, suggesting there aren't enough votes for a conviction. In this historic second trial, Trump is facing charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building that left five people dead. His lawyers are expected to argue that the trial isn't constitutional because he's no longer in office. Trump, Politico also reports, has evidently taken Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's advice to heart, with an aide telling the outlet, "Right now Trump is thinking, 'I've got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything.'" But he's also "already imagining his comeback," according to the report — and drawing comparisons to his reality show The Apprentice. "He's compared it to that time in between seasons of The Apprentice, building anticipation and wonderment for what's to come," an adviser told Politico. While it's not exactly clear what Trump imagines such a comeback to look like, a separate Politico report on Tuesday said that aides expect him to "gradually" re-emerge once the trial is over, at which point he'll likely be "turning his attention toward seeking revenge against Republicans who, he believes, crossed him after he left office." More stories from theweek.comWhy Republicans won't convict TrumpTrump's lawyers argue Democrats impeached him both too slow and too fastTrump allies are amazed at how much his reputation has recovered since the Capitol riot