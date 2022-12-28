Rep. Jamie Raskin says he's been diagnosed with lymphoma

ABC News

New York Rep.-elect George Santos is facing mounting criticism from his future Democratic colleagues for fabricating parts of his biography -- criticism that is coming from some of Santos' fellow Republicans as well, though many in his party have not commented on the controversy, and some have defended him. "GOP Congressman-elect George Santos, who has now admitted his whopping lies, should resign," Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., tweeted on Monday, pushing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to call a vote to expel Santos if he does not step down. Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro also tweeted that Santos should resign or Congress should expel him, which would require a two-thirds vote, and that his actions should be investigated by authorities.