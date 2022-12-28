2

Rep. Jamie Raskin says he's been diagnosed with lymphoma

Congressman Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland who served on the House Jan. 6 committee, says he's been diagnosed with lymphoma. He described it as "a serious but curable form of cancer" and said he would undergo chemo-immunotherapy.

