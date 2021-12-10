Rep. Jewell Jones' arrest ruled lawful; representative will stand trial on felony charges

Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inskter, will stand trial on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after a judge ruled police had the authority to arrest the representative earlier this year.

Troopers were called to the side of westbound Interstate 96 near Fowlerville Road on April 6 for a vehicle that had been driving recklessly, according to police reports. There police encountered Jones and a woman.

Jones was charged with four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer stemming from the April 6 incident. He is also charged with four misdemeanors: operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Jones' attorney Byron Nolen argued Friday those charges should be dropped because the arrest was unlawful, thus making the charges "fruit of the poisonous tree."

Nolen asked Michigan State Police trooper James Gilmer what crime Jones had committed when Gilmer placed a handcuff on the representative's right wrist.

Jones was "obstructing my investigation; he tried to leave several times and I have a right to arrest him," Gilmer said.

Gilmer testified he asked Jones for his driver's license and identification seven times before arresting him.

"Just because they ask you a question, it does not mean you have to cooperate," Nolen said. "My client got arrested for not answering his questions."

Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty disagreed.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances, the detention of the defendant is permissible," he said. "It is a lawful arrest."

Blood test results, firearm charge stand

Jones did not allow officers to draw his blood upon arrival at the Livingston County Jail. Troopers obtained a search warrant for his blood and drew it at 9 p.m., three hours after the traffic stop. Jones’ blood alcohol level was at least 0.17, according to the complaint.

Story continues

There was "false and misleading information," in the affidavit submitted to obtain the search warrant for Jones' blood, Nolen said. Therefore Jones' blood alcohol test results should be suppressed, he said.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rolland Sizemore argued there was nothing false or misleading in the affidavit, that Gilmer used information gathered by his partner Kenneth Harden.

The female passenger in the SUV told Harden the pair left Bar 7 in Southfield and headed to Detroit when they got turned around and ended up in Livingston County, Harden testified.

That information is what Gilmer referenced in the affidavit and is accurate, Sizemore said.

Hatty ruled the search warrant resulting in Jones' blood alcohol results was lawful.

Lastly, Hatty dismissed a motion by Nolen to dismiss the weapons charge alleging Jones was more than 50 feet from the vehicle when arrested.

Hatty said the pistol was in plain view and the charge will remain.

Subpoena for state troopers personnel file

Nolen asked Hatty to allow subpoenas for the personnel files for Harden and Gilmer.

"I want to see if there are any other complaints for people complaining of unlawful arrests with the troopers involved in this arrest," he said.

Nolen asked for Hatty to take a look at the files to see if there was anything pertinent to the case.

The Livingston County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion earlier this month asking those subpoenas be terminated.

Hatty granted the prosecution's motion to quash the subpoenas but told Nolen he could refile the subpoenas with additional evidence in the future.

Jones is out on bond. He previously had been jailed for 60 days after violating terms of his original bond.

Contact Kayla Daugherty at 517-552-2848 or kdaugherty@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KayDaugherty92.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Judge upholds felony, misdemeanor charges against Rep. Jewell Jones