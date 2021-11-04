Rep. Jewell Jones' attorney argues charges are "fruit of the poisonous tree," should be dropped

A Livingston County judge on Thursday ordered an evidentiary hearing to take place concerning the April 6 arrest of Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster.

Jones was charged with four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer stemming from the April 6 incident. He is also charged with four misdemeanors: operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

The charges should be dropped because they are “fruit of the poisonous tree” because Jones' arrest was unlawful, his attorney, Byron Nolan, stated in a motion filed last month.

Jones' blood alcohol test results should also be suppressed, Nolan wrote in the motion.

Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty on Thursday set an evidentiary hearing concerning the requests for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

Troopers were called to the side of westbound Interstate 96 near Fowlerville Road on April 6 for a vehicle that had been driving recklessly, according to police reports. There police encountered Jones and a woman.

“The Trooper’s actions were unlawful from the very beginning as they lacked the reasonable suspicion needed to make an investigative stop,” Nolan wrote in the motion. “When Trooper Gilmore and Harden arrived, the Defendant was standing behind the ambulance making sure his friend was receiving the medical attention she needed. This is not a crime.”

Nolan argued there was no evidence that Jones had been the one driving as both he and his friend were outside the car and both admitted to driving that day.

Jones did not allow officers to draw his blood upon arrival at the Livingston County Jail. Troopers obtained a search warrant for his blood and drew it at 9 p.m., three hours after the stop. Jones’ blood alcohol level was at least 0.17, according to the complaint.

A loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun was found in the cup holder beside the driver's seat, according to police.

“All evidence including the blood test results obtained after the execution of a search warrant are the fruits of the poisonous tree and must be suppressed," Nolan wrote in the motion. "Likewise, the pistol found in the Black SUV over 50 feet from where the Defendant was arrested should also be suppressed as fruit of the poisonous tree and must be suppressed.”

Mental health hearing

Hatty will also consider Jones' mental health at a bond hearing next week.

In September Hatty ordered Jones to undergo a mental health evaluation after jail officials found a handcuff key taped to the bottom of his foot after his bond was revoked for violating its terms.

On Thursday, Hatty asked the Livingston County Prosecutors Office to provide the written evaluation by Livingston County Community Health prior to the hearing.

Jones was charged with one count each of bringing a weapon into a jail and escape waiting trial for a felony following the jail incident.

Court records show he was bound over on that case on Sept. 28 after Nolan waived the preliminary exam.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Rep. Jewell Jones' attorney argues charges should be dropped