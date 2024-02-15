Rep. Jim Clyburn to step down from House Democratic leadership post

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., announced Wednesday that he’s stepping down from his Democratic leadership position in the House, while a protégé signaled a desire to succeed him.

“I have informed Leader Hakeem Jeffries of my intention to step down as Assistant Democratic Leader of the House Democratic Caucus," Clyburn, 83, said in a statement.

"I am confident that Leader Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, and the entire leadership team will continue the important work of putting people over politics," the statement added.

Rep. Joe Neguse, 39, D-Colo., who’s considered a rising star in the party, will run for Clyburn’s leadership post, a House Democratic leadership aide told NBC News. Neguse was one of the impeachment managers during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

Clyburn said that although he’s retiring from leadership, he is still running for re-election to his congressional seat.

“I will run for re-election for the Sixth Congressional District," he said, referring to a seat he first won in 1992. "Events of the last several years have made it clear that the greatness of America is at peril, and the threats to our continued pursuit of ‘a more perfect Union’ are real."

Clyburn, a top Biden ally, raised eyebrows in late 2022 when he didn't follow the lead of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., to step aside and allow younger members to move up in the ranks.

Pelosi and Hoyer are running for re-election for their seats, as well. Like Clyburn and President Joe Biden, they are in their 80s.

On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., announced Wednesday that he would not seek re-election to Congress. Green, who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, indicated he believes it's important for people to step aside and let new people enter the House.

"In the last few months, in reading the writings of our Framers, I was reminded of their intent for representatives to be citizen-legislators, to serve for a season and then return home," he said in a statement.

Green's committee advanced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that were adopted on the House floor Tuesday night.

Nearly two dozen House Republicans and roughly as many House Democrats have opted not to seek re-election in November.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com