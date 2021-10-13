Rep. Jim Jordan’s Anti-Vax Tweet Gets Turned Into A Scathing Reminder Of His Past

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tweeted more anti-vaxxer talking points on Tuesday and received a swift reminder of his own history in response.

Jordan tweeted:

Ohio should ban all vaccine mandates. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2021

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) replied:

Ohio should mandate sexual assault reporting for coaches. https://t.co/aEu6JKAL9m — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 12, 2021

Swalwell was referring to Jordan’s time as assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, where he was accused of ignoring molestation claims against the team’s doctor. Although Jordan denied those charges, several athletes have corroborated the story.

Other Jordan critics chimed in with their thoughts on his anti-vax message:

List of Ohio mandated vaccines that Rep Jordan never once objected to & 100% submitted to prior to COVID vaccine:

•Diphtheria

•Tetanus

•Pertussis

•Polio

•Measles

•Mumps

•Rubella

•Hepatitis B

•Chicken Pox

•Meningococcal



Receipts: https://t.co/hkZqe7rgLj — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) October 12, 2021

Dear @Jim_Jordan: Do you think the smallpox vaccine mandate or the polio vaccine mandate for schools should be eliminated first?



Or perhaps the whooping cough vaccine mandate? My cousin’s friend says that is overrated. Ohio can be the whooping cough capital of the world. https://t.co/46TEvQLb2p — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 13, 2021

Polio? Measles? Where do you want to start? #crazytown — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) October 13, 2021

Gym Jordan: Ohio should ban vaccine mandates



Everybody: Congress should ban coaches who cover up sexual assault & beg victims not to come forward



“Jim Jordan called me crying, groveling on the 4th of July, begging me to go against my brother, begging me crying for half an hour” — Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 12, 2021

Jim Jordan is running for re-election on the rarely used “Bring Back Polio” platform. https://t.co/Zg2luzOHBW — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) October 13, 2021

Ohio should ban all clothing mandates!! How dare the government tell me I need to wear pants in public! Naked freedoms! — Rico&Bella (@RicoBella2) October 12, 2021

There should be a vaccine to protect us from Jim Jordan — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 12, 2021

As a restaurant owner and host, I am responsible for the well-being of my patrons and staff. We work together to strengthen our environment to get through this pandemic, and that includes being vaxxed. It is my RIGHT to set my own rules within my business. — Michael V Smith (@MichaelVSmith7) October 12, 2021

Jim Jordan should be spending the rest of his life trying to protect children in an attempt to make up for his past sins.



Instead he’s spending it endangering people with misinformation. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) October 13, 2021

Uh….are you going to dust off the iron lungs

for the kids that get Polio? pic.twitter.com/j22CcS9XW3 — Nina Bina (@NinaBina4Peace) October 12, 2021

Today would be a good day for Jim Jordan to confess what Trump told him on January 6th. — Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) October 12, 2021

Look up Jacobson vs Massachusetts!

You are the lawmaker you should know this. — Bernard Leclair (@LeclairBernard) October 12, 2021

