Rep. Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Tweet Backing Donald Trump Gets A Brutal Rewrite

Lee Moran
·2 min read

The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account drew mockery for a post defending former President Donald Trump ahead of his expected indictment over a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

The committee, which lists Trump-adoring Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, on Tuesday quoted Jordan himself as saying: “We don’t think President Trump broke the law at all.”

It posted three fire emojis below.

Some critics laughed at the idea of an account apparently run by Jordan endorsing his own quote.

Others edited the message, suggesting it could have stopped after three words: “We don’t think.”

Many just marveled at the use of burning emojis.

