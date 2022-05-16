Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “altered” Jordan's texts to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

During a recent Fox News appearance, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for presenting a text message he forwarded to former President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “in a false way to the American people.”

The text Jordan referenced was one of the thousands of text messages sent to Meadows that was released by the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Jordan went on to say that the committee is “recording colleagues” and “lying to people” because it is driven by “animosity towards President Trump.” The Ohio congressman and fierce supporter of the former president stated that President Trump was the best president of our lifetime and did what he said he would do.

Jordan is one of several GOP lawmakers recently subpoenaed by the January 6 panel. The panel believes Jordan and others have relevant information regarding the attack and the events leading up to it. He said he has yet to see the subpoena and will look at it, but is concerned about how the committee operates. The committee engages in “crazy activities,” he said.