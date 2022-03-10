Rep. Jim Jordan Roasted Over Toadying Trump Message On Twitter

In this article:

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tweeted a single word on Wednesday, and he received plenty more back in response.

The Ohio lawmaker and staunch loyalist to former President Donald Trump simply tweeted:

Trump. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 9, 2022

Twitter users quickly turned the post into a game akin to “Jeopardy,” where if Trump is the answer and they supplied the questions:

Who is the biggest con man this nation has ever known? https://t.co/NCFTcv8ECT — Nicole Sandler (@nicolesandler) March 9, 2022

Q: Who is a twice impeached, seven time bankrupt, cult leader and future prison inmate?



A: https://t.co/y4KAskFwTD — Red 🇺🇦 (@Redpainter1) March 9, 2022

Who was the stupidest president in US history? https://t.co/z5pqFgTPH8 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 9, 2022

Hey Jim, who was that guy you sold out your country for again? https://t.co/RDaGVXKeev — Noah Finneburgh (@NoahFinneburgh) March 10, 2022

Who is responsible for Jan 6th? https://t.co/k9hFHvGokv — Anagram Man 🇺🇦 (@ConserveLetters) March 9, 2022

Who was the most corrupt and unpatriotic President of all time? https://t.co/0RJGr5rlBD — Lachlan McIntosh🇺🇲 🇺🇦 (@LachlanMcIntosh) March 9, 2022

what president told 31,000 lies while in office? https://t.co/tq49myJd3b — c lewis silberman (@silbecl) March 10, 2022

Who tried to overturn the votes of the American people? https://t.co/ytAauTgq9A — Kashiri 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Kashirisong) March 10, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.