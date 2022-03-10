Rep. Jim Jordan Roasted Over Toadying Trump Message On Twitter
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Donald Trump45th President of the United States
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tweeted a single word on Wednesday, and he received plenty more back in response.
The Ohio lawmaker and staunch loyalist to former President Donald Trump simply tweeted:
Trump.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 9, 2022
Twitter users quickly turned the post into a game akin to “Jeopardy,” where if Trump is the answer and they supplied the questions:
Who is the biggest con man this nation has ever known? https://t.co/NCFTcv8ECT
— Nicole Sandler (@nicolesandler) March 9, 2022
Q: Who is a twice impeached, seven time bankrupt, cult leader and future prison inmate?
A: https://t.co/y4KAskFwTD
— Red 🇺🇦 (@Redpainter1) March 9, 2022
Who was the stupidest president in US history? https://t.co/z5pqFgTPH8
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 9, 2022
Hey Jim, who was that guy you sold out your country for again? https://t.co/RDaGVXKeev
— Noah Finneburgh (@NoahFinneburgh) March 10, 2022
Who is responsible for Jan 6th? https://t.co/k9hFHvGokv
— Anagram Man 🇺🇦 (@ConserveLetters) March 9, 2022
Who was the most corrupt and unpatriotic President of all time? https://t.co/0RJGr5rlBD
— Lachlan McIntosh🇺🇲 🇺🇦 (@LachlanMcIntosh) March 9, 2022
what president told 31,000 lies while in office? https://t.co/tq49myJd3b
— c lewis silberman (@silbecl) March 10, 2022
Who tried to overturn the votes of the American people? https://t.co/ytAauTgq9A
— Kashiri 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Kashirisong) March 10, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.