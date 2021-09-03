Rep. Jim Jordan was seen in a video saying Trump is 'ready to announce' a 2024 run, but the Ohio lawmaker's spokesperson denied it

Rep. Jim Jordan was seen in a video saying Trump is 'ready to announce' a 2024 run, but the Ohio lawmaker's spokesperson denied it
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oma Seddiq
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
jim jordan
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on May 19, 2021. Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

  • Rep. Jim Jordan appeared to tease that Trump will announce a 2024 run soon.

  • "He's about ready to announce," he said in a video posted to Twitter.

  • A spokesperson to Jordan denied the statement.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Rep. Jim Jordan on Thursday evening suggested that a 2024 campaign announcement from former President Donald Trump is imminent.

"He's gonna run again," Jordan is heard telling Lauren Windsor, executive producer of the political webshow "The Undercurrent," in a video posted on Twitter.

"I know so. I talked to him yesterday. He's about ready to announce after all this craziness in Afghanistan," the Ohio Republican continued. Republicans, including Trump and Jordan, have criticized President Joe Biden over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

The conversation took place at an event hosted by Iowa's Dallas County GOP, where Jordan was the keynote speaker. Windsor wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening that Jordan revealed Trump will launch his third bid for the White House "any day now."

The New York Times' Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman, who's closely reported on Trump for years, supported Windsor's tweet with her own reporting.

"Trump could always not pull the trigger but this is what he's now told several people - sooner rather than later," Haberman tweeted on Thursday.

But a spokesperson for Jordan denied that the lawmaker made the statement, telling Politico: "Not true. Mr. Jordan did not say this."

In response, Windsor tweeted the clip of Jordan on Friday morning. A spokesperson for Jordan did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Trump has widely hinted that he may run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. He and Jordan were close allies during his presidency and have remained so since he left office. Jordan amplified Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rigged, despite widespread evidence that Biden won the race fairly. The Republican lawmaker also objected to the 2020 election results on January 6 and later came to Trump's defense amid his second impeachment over the Capitol riot.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A school ordered a student to quarantine. His dad and two men confronted the principal with zip ties.

    When an Arizona school employee called a parent on Thursday to share that his son had come in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, the dad was told his son must stay at home for at least a week. Instead, later that morning, the man walked into Mesquite Elementary School with his son and two other men carrying zip ties before confronting the principal over the school's quarantine policy, Vail Unified School District Superintendent John Carruth told The Washington Po

  • US booster plan faces complications, some may miss Sept. 20

    President Joe Biden's plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last month that his administration was planning for boosters to be available for all Americans who received the mRNA vaccines in an effort to provide more enduring protection against the coronavirus, pending approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

  • A new TikTok trend where users pretend to be handcuffed and arrested has sparked a wave of mockery and criticism

    TikTokers are faking arrest in point-of-view videos that show them struggling against imaginary handcuffs with police lights in the background.

  • Chip Roy on push to draft women: 'All of DC — all of it — can go straight to hell'

    Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, ripped Congress on Thursday for presenting a National Defense Authorization Act that could see women enter the draft.

  • Dan Crenshaw warns of 'no ability to keep Americans safe’

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, said that "we have no ability to keep Americans safe" after the Pentagon said it is "possible" the United States will work with the Taliban and ISIS-K in Afghanistan.

  • Trump's PAC is paying nearly $40,000 a month for a Trump Tower space that its staffers are hardly using, report says

    The PAC is helping paying the bills at Trump Tower, which has seen big tenants stop paying rent or go out of business, per the Washington Post.

  • Trump says rumored 2024 GOP candidate Nikki Haley 'criticizes me' then 'uncriticizes me about 15 minutes later'

    "I guess she gets the base," Trump said of Haley in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

  • Freed from prison, Mississippi man sues district attorney

    A Mississippi man freed after nearly 23 years in prison filed a lawsuit Friday against the district attorney who prosecuted him six times in the killings of four people at a small-town furniture store. Curtis Flowers was released in December 2019, about six months after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the conviction and death sentence from his sixth trial, which took place in 2010. Justices said prosecutors showed an unconstitutional pattern of excluding African American jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is Black.

  • After Texas law takes effect, another state braces for more abortion patients

    The new law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

  • Lawsuits say Siri and Google are listening, even when they're not supposed to

    Tech companies have long encouraged putting listening devices in homes and pockets, attempting to convince consumers to rely on their voice assistants for any little need that pops up. But some are growing concerned that these devices are recording even when they're not supposed to - and they're taking their fears to the courts. On Thursday, a judge ruled that Apple will have to continue fighting a lawsuit brought by users in federal court in California, alleging that the company's voice assista

  • Three-time Super Bowl winner David Patten killed in motorcycle crash

    David Patten, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, was killed in a motorcycle crash, his family announced Friday.

  • Joe Rogan Tests Negative for COVID 2 Days After Revealing Positive Test

    Conservative podcaster Joe Rogan has tested negative for COVID-19… two days after revealing he had tested positive for the virus. The host behind the popular “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast updated his Instagram followers Friday on his condition, sharing a photo of his negative diagnosis and writing, “Tested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) The news arrives less than a week after Rogan’s initial announcement that h

  • On his way out, Tampa’s police chief settles a score with a City Council nemesis

    TAMPA — Police Chief Brian Dugan is a short-timer. And he appears to be using some of it to speak his mind. Consider a recent late July text exchange between Dugan and City Council member Bill Carlson. The thread shows the retiring chief isn’t holding back on his biggest critic on council. And Carlson didn’t spare Dugan his opinion of the chief’s time at the helm of the Tampa Police ...

  • If U.S. had fought COVID like Denmark did, hundreds of thousands of Americans would be alive | Opinion

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Virtually nobody here wears a face mask on the street or inside shops and restaurants — a huge surprise. It’s almost as if the COVID-19 pandemic were a distant memory.

  • Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully

    Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully

  • Madison Cawthorn: behold the rotten fruit of extreme Republican gerrymandering

    Without gerrymandering, Cawthorn would just be another loudmouth Twitter troll. With it, he’s issuing a blood-soaked call to arms ‘Without gerrymandering, Cawthorn would just be another loudmouth Twitter troll pumped full of Newsmax nuttiness. With it, he’s a member of an elite Washington club of 435.’ Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images The congressman from North Carolina brandished a gun as he addressed a Macon county Republican event last weekend. “We all need to be storing up some ammuniti

  • Neighbors furiously fought this Boise housing development. Here’s what a judge just ruled

    It’s been a nearly four-year battle for one Boise neighborhood trying to push back against growth.

  • Republican Group Rips Rep. Madison Cawthorn Over 'Bloodshed' Threat In New Video

    The GOP lawmaker warned of "bloodshed" after repeating Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election.

  • GOP Sen. Pat Toomey: Trump should not be nominee in 2024

    Retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told CNBC on Friday that he does not believe former President Trump should be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, calling his behavior after the 2020 election "completely unacceptable."Why it matters: Toomey largely supported Trump and his agenda during his first term, but became one of seven Senate Republicans to vote to convict the former president after he was impeached for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Stay on top of the latest market

  • Duterte daughter says has 'running mate' offers for Philippines 2022 election

    Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte's daughter has named several politicians, including her father's closest aide and preferred successor, whom she said have offered to run with her in next year's presidential election. Sara Duterte-Carpio, mayor of Davao City, is leading opinion polls https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/duterte-duterte-winning-ticket-poll-philippines-election-2021-07-13/?enowpopup but has yet to disclose her political plans ahead of the October deadline to file for candidacy. Duterte-Carpio, 43, said on Facebook that lawmakers Sherwin Gatchalian and Christopher "Bong" Go had "personally expressed their offer to run as my vice president".