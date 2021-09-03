Rep. Jim Jordan was seen in a video saying Trump is 'ready to announce' a 2024 run, but the Ohio lawmaker's spokesperson denied it

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on May 19, 2021. Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan appeared to tease that Trump will announce a 2024 run soon.

"He's about ready to announce," he said in a video posted to Twitter.

A spokesperson to Jordan denied the statement.

Rep. Jim Jordan on Thursday evening suggested that a 2024 campaign announcement from former President Donald Trump is imminent.

"He's gonna run again," Jordan is heard telling Lauren Windsor, executive producer of the political webshow "The Undercurrent," in a video posted on Twitter.

"I know so. I talked to him yesterday. He's about ready to announce after all this craziness in Afghanistan," the Ohio Republican continued. Republicans, including Trump and Jordan, have criticized President Joe Biden over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

The conversation took place at an event hosted by Iowa's Dallas County GOP, where Jordan was the keynote speaker. Windsor wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening that Jordan revealed Trump will launch his third bid for the White House "any day now."

The New York Times' Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman, who's closely reported on Trump for years, supported Windsor's tweet with her own reporting.

"Trump could always not pull the trigger but this is what he's now told several people - sooner rather than later," Haberman tweeted on Thursday.

But a spokesperson for Jordan denied that the lawmaker made the statement, telling Politico: "Not true. Mr. Jordan did not say this."

In response, Windsor tweeted the clip of Jordan on Friday morning. A spokesperson for Jordan did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Trump has widely hinted that he may run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. He and Jordan were close allies during his presidency and have remained so since he left office. Jordan amplified Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rigged, despite widespread evidence that Biden won the race fairly. The Republican lawmaker also objected to the 2020 election results on January 6 and later came to Trump's defense amid his second impeachment over the Capitol riot.

