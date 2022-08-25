Rep. Jim Jordan's Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans

A tweet from an account linked to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) telling Americans to repay loans was littered with replies asking if his Republican colleagues had received the same memo.

Jordan, the ranking minority member of the House Judiciary Committee, wasn’t happy about the Biden administration’s decision to axe up to $20,000 in debt for student loan borrowers on Wednesday. The move could benefit up to 43 million people, according to the White House:

If you take out a loan, you pay it back.



Period. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 24, 2022

Twitter users saw irony in the House Judiciary Committee Republicans’ post, and mentioned both GOP representatives and former President Donald Trump, who reportedly haven’t paid back their debts.

“Orange Clown leader sets the tone for his party, right?” user Megan Kelley Hall asked with a screenshot of a story about Trump’s reported failure to pay $287 million in debt.

“Umm,” wrote Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) along with a list of Republicans who were forgiven for PPP loans.

Interesting. No presidential campaign from any election cycle owes creditors more money than former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich. https://t.co/aCCP81gUXe — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 24, 2022

I dunno, man. This seems like kinda harsh criticism of Rep. Roger Williams. 🤔 https://t.co/EJUIQ1EOq9pic.twitter.com/geBaWBZXRo — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 25, 2022

How many times has Trump declared bankruptcy? — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) August 24, 2022

On his personal account, Jordan also quizzed his Twitter followers to think about the people who had already paid off their student loans:

Story continues

What about Americans who already paid off their student loans? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 24, 2022

His replies were filled with people – including someone who claimed to be his former law school peer – who said they had paid their debts and weren’t mad about Biden’s decision.

Read more of their replies below:

glad you asked, jimster old bro https://t.co/9aL6a4hdDQ — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 24, 2022

Hey there, we graduated from the same law school. Met at an Oversight hearing Brad Smith testified at a couple years ago. I finished paying mine off shortly after that hearing. It was hard to carry that burden, and I'm glad to lighten the load for others. https://t.co/msCagdyBQA — Dan Riffle (@DanRiffle) August 24, 2022

Thanks for asking. I’m good with helping students pay for college with taxpayer dollars. https://t.co/kvUHOjfk81 — An Old Woman, M.S. Applied Statistics (@linda72135856) August 24, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...