Rep. Jim Jordan's Question About Democrats Gets Turned Into A Punchline About Him
Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) latest attempt at ginning up anger towards Democrats went much the same way as many of his previous efforts, south in a hurry.
“What will Democrats ruin today?” the Ohio Republican, who voted to overturn the 2020 election result in favor of ex-President Donald Trump, pondered on Twitter on Wednesday.
What will Democrats ruin today?
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 29, 2021
Some commenters agreed with Jordan’s sentiment. Others suggested Democrats would ruin whatever Republicans allowed them to. Many, however, turned the question back on him:
Hopefully, your career…
— Ty Ross (@cooltxchick) September 29, 2021
Hopefully, they will ruin your day. https://t.co/uoqy47rfXB
— mommy bear 🌊 🌊🌊 (@grandmabear44) September 29, 2021
How many Americans did Republicans kill today 🤔 https://t.co/IlLweheZEY
— Keith Lavoie (@KeithLavoie13) September 29, 2021
Hopefully your day. https://t.co/BE0juT8lvh
— Pemi’s Papa (@kevinmcginley9) September 29, 2021
Republican's reelection chances.
Oh wait, Republicans are doing that themselves.
— Just Jim 🌮 🌮 🌮 (@NeitherExtreme) September 29, 2021
Personally I’m hoping for more subpoenas from Jan 6th committee, yet Republicans are members too pic.twitter.com/vWsjMPFWfv
— Lady Liberty (D) #Vaccinated 😷🗽 (@Dorathy_K) September 29, 2021
Hopefully your career
— Rico&Bella (@RicoBella2) September 29, 2021
