Rep. Jim Jordan's Question About Democrats Gets Turned Into A Punchline About Him

Lee Moran
·1 min read

Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) latest attempt at ginning up anger towards Democrats went much the same way as many of his previous efforts, south in a hurry.

“What will Democrats ruin today?” the Ohio Republican, who voted to overturn the 2020 election result in favor of ex-President Donald Trump, pondered on Twitter on Wednesday.

Some commenters agreed with Jordan’s sentiment. Others suggested Democrats would ruin whatever Republicans allowed them to. Many, however, turned the question back on him:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories