Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home

Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Blanchet
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, overlooked a “huge threat” in a sea of classified documents and Twitter users told them to take a closer look on Wednesday.

The Twitter feed weighed in on a picture grabbed from a Justice Department filing that included a photo of classified documents related to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month.

The 36-page filing described how Trump and his representatives did not cough up classified materials to officials at the property.

The photo that accompanied the filing includes a number of documents recovered in the search, including those labeled “top secret,” spread around the floor beside a box featuring frames. One of the frames includes a TIME Magazine cover.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told top politicians on Friday that officials are looking into the level of security threat that a leak of the materials could pose for the U.S.

The account, with an eye-roll emoji in tow, wrote that the TIME Magazine cover was the “huge threat” in question, not the materials by its side.

Twitter users weighed in on the tweet, saying it showcased a shamelessness “level of Russian government officials.”

“This is like saying prosecutors are biased because they never talk about the laws the defendant *didn’t* break,” wrote law professor @OrinKerr.

“Jim Jordan remains the undisputed champ of looking the other way,” wrote @DerekMYoung.

You can read more tweets in response to the remarks below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • 'This is a national security nightmare': CNN legal analyst responds to FBI filing on Mar-a-Lago docs

    One analyst said the handling of documents at Mar-a-Lago was “an open book” for foreigners interested in the contents.

  • Some of the documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago were so secret that FBI agents needed a special clearance to look at them, DOJ says

    The DOJ said in a new court filing that highly-classified information was haphazardly stored with Trump's personal belongings.

  • Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'

    Dershowitz says six lawyers have called him and told him they would not defend Trump because they do not want to be "canceled."

  • Ex-Federal Prosecutor: Trump's Attorneys Need To Lawyer Up After New DOJ Filing

    Andrew Weissmann said if he were advising Trump's attorneys, he'd tell them to "stop talking" and "get the best defense counsel you can possibly get."

  • Response to Trump Search Highlights Violent Rhetoric From the Right

    One week after a team of FBI agents descended on his private club and residence in Florida, former President Donald Trump warned that his followers were enraged by the search — and that things could get out of hand if the Justice Department kept the heat on him. “People are so angry at what is taking place,” Trump told Fox News. “Whatever we can do to help because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.” This week, one of Trump’s c

  • Lindsey Graham Comes Up Empty When Asked to Talk Up Herschel Walker

    Fox NewsSen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday passed up a chance to go into detail about the strengths of GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, opting to say only that he will win when asked on Fox News to talk him up. Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, Graham instead launched a series of attacks against Walker’s opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).Fill-in host Brian Kilmeade began by mentioning an Emerson College poll released earlier in the day showing Walker with a 2-point lead, which is

  • Large queue of trucks carrying harvest stolen from Ukraine forms on road from Zaporizhzhia to Crimea

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST 2022, 17:21 A large queue of trucks loaded with produce stolen from Ukraine has formed as the Russian occupiers take this year's harvest from the occupied territories in the south of Ukraine.

  • FBI agents have lost confidence in Christopher Wray, lawyer representing whistleblowers says: report

    Some rank-and-file FBI agents are calling for the resignation of Director Christopher Wray over accusations of bias at the top of the bureau.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Bragged About Having Intel on French President's Love Life

    An inventory of the items taken from Mar-a-Lago in an FBI search includes one document labeled as containing "info re: President of France"

  • What Sam Pittman hopes Arkansas football is 'bringing to the party' against Cincinnati

    Arkansas football's 2022 season kicks off Saturday against Cincinnati, and coach Sam Pittman knows the Razorbacks have a trial by fire ahead.

  • Heatwaves force early Spanish wine harvests

    STORY: The heatwaves gripping Europe - influenced by climate change - has forced some Spanish vineyards to pick their grapes at night, to avoid working in the sweltering daytime.They've also been forced to start harvesting a few weeks earlier in the season due to the temperatures and drought. This family-owned vineyard near Madrid is one example. Grapes are usually harvested in mid-September, but they began here on August 24th.One of the grape pickers is also the daughter of the winery owner Marta Morate.“It is far more comfortable because of the temperature, because as you are getting tired, temperatures also drop. In the morning, from 10:30 or 11:00 you cannot be out here on the field.”Climate change has left parts of the Iberian peninsula at its driest in 1,200 years.That's according to a study published last month in the Nature Geoscience journal. Spain has suffered three unusually long heatwaves this summer that have stoked devastating wildfires.Working at night, from sundown till 2 or 3 a.m., has its benefits not only for the pickers, but also for the grapes before they are pressed to make wine, according to vineyard owner Andres Morate.“The main reason is so people can work in optimal conditions. There are benefits for the grapes too, clearly, because the cooler the grape is when it gets to the cellar, the less we have to bring down the temperature to control it. We all benefit.”Morate prides himself on sustainable, eco-friendly production without the use of chemical fertilizers or irrigation.He says that for the best results the grapes need to develop at a gradual pace from when they form on the vine to when they are harvested.But of late, the weather has fast-tracked that process, to detrimental effect.For the pickers, though, it's just been a relief to be out of the midday sun.

  • Taiwan fires at drones from China

    Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island's resolve to respond to new provocations.

  • Trump team likely sought to conceal classified docs at Mar-a-Lago, DOJ tells judge

    The 36-page filing was the department’s most detailed account yet of its evidence of obstruction of justice.

  • DOJ says some privileged documents identified in screening of seized Mar-a-Lago documents

    The filing comes after a U.S. district judge signaled her intent to appoint a special master to serve as a third-party screener of the documents.

  • Michigan sheriff sought to seize multiple voting machines, records show

    A sheriff in Barry County, Michigan, already under state investigation for alleged involvement in an illegal breach of a vote-counting machine, sought warrants in July to seize other machines in an effort to prove former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, documents reviewed by Reuters showed. The proposed warrants sought authorization to seize vote tabulators and various election records from the offices of the Barry County and Woodland Township clerks, the documents showed. The two jurisdictions have not been previously identified as targets in the sheriff’s investigation into suspicions that machines in the county were rigged to siphon votes from Trump.

  • College Gameday host reacts to Lee Corso concerns

    Not so fast my friend...

  • Her 252-square-foot tiny home was her humble castle. Then the city forced her out.

    Policymakers continue to enforce their vision of acceptable living, which favors single-family homes with private driveways on quiet streets.

  • California Approves Bill to Punish Doctors Who Spread False Information

    Trying to strike a balance between free speech and public health, California’s Legislature on Monday approved a bill that would allow regulators to punish doctors for spreading false information about COVID-19 vaccinations and treatments. The legislation, if signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, would make the state the first to try to legislate a remedy to a problem that the American Medical Association, among other medical groups and experts, says has worsened the impact of the pandemic, resulting in t

  • White House tweets about Buchanan’s PPP loans after he criticized Biden student loan plan

    “Somebody needs to inform President Biden that job-saving PPP loans were designed to be forgiven unlike student loans,” said a spokesperson with Rep. Buchanan’s office.

  • Female athlete becomes first Vietnamese to win the 'world's toughest' triathlon

    A female athlete has become the first Vietnamese competitor to win the Deca Ultra Triathlon World Championship at the Swissultra in Switzerland on Sunday. Considered the world’s toughest triathlon competition, the Swissultra covers 10 times the distance of a normal triathlon. Vu Phuong Thanh, 32, finished first in the event’s female category after swimming 38 kilometers (approximately 23.61 miles), cycling 1,800 kilometers (approximately 1,118.46 miles) and running 422 kilometers (approximately 262.22 miles) over the span of 14 days.