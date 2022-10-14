Rep. Jim Jordan's Rant About 'Real America' Backfires Spectacularly

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was called out on Thursday for trying to distract voters from an explosive day of hearings by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Thursday’s hearings included new information from Trump insiders on how his advisers urged him to declare victory before the votes had been counted in a plan that was hatched before Election Day itself.

One White House aide said Trump knew he lost but he didn’t want the public to know because it was “embarrassing.”

Instead of addressing the new revelations, Jordan tweeted:

Real America can’t afford gas, groceries, or rent.



When will the January 6th Committee address those issues? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 13, 2022

Jordan has told a shifting story about whether or not he spoke with Trump on the day of the assault on the U.S. Capitol and has refused to testify despite being subpoenaed by the committee.

His critics on Twitter weren’t having his deflections:

Oh, @Jim_Jordan -- the January 6th committee is focused on the attempt by Donald Trump to illegally remain in office. They're not allowed to branch out to other issues, for example they cannot explore how you covered up the sexual abuse of student athletes in your charge. https://t.co/DA862g1Ysy — Bill Prady ⚛️ (@billprady) October 13, 2022

UNBELIEVABLE. Jim Jordan is talking about gas prices and he and every one of his Republican colleagues voted “NO” on the oil and gas price gouging bill on May 19. We need to plaster this everywhere.



Real America knows Jim Jordan full of crap. https://t.co/a8xjM6BqMQpic.twitter.com/UDk9jel0EY — Aaron Black (@ABlackPolitical) October 13, 2022

Who did you text on Jan. 6th? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 13, 2022

congrats to Jim Jordan on accepting the left's economic critique of the US. I look forward to him introducing a bill to help poor people economically. https://t.co/s0MiIMeUr6 — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 14, 2022

I'm a real American in real America. Gas, groceries, and rent *are* too high and those issues matter a great deal to me.



So does protecting our democracy from insurrectionists and authoritarian forces like Jim Jordan. I can care about many things at once https://t.co/S60QHdqdGZ — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) October 13, 2022

I'm not the brain genius you are but wouldn't a *different* committee make more sense to address those issues?



But we'll remember this when you're chairing The Hunter Biden Drag Queen Story Hour committees. https://t.co/WFoPB1vPdr — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) October 13, 2022

"WHEN WILL THE NFL START PLAYING HOCKEY???" — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) October 13, 2022

Real America has a cat stuck up a tree.



When will the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives address this issue? https://t.co/fCZoxzCZhj — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 13, 2022

A reminder that Ohio GOP Congressman @Jim_Jordan is one of the lawmakers ignoring a subpoena from the @January6thCmte.



If Republicans take back the House next month, Jordan is likely to chair the House Judiciary Committee and have subpoena power himself. https://t.co/n4XfTpDRVf — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) October 13, 2022

Do you know what a "committee" is, Jim?



Anyway, if you're wondering why so many Americans are struggling to survive, maybe take a good, long look at your Party's voting record. https://t.co/YZkujAdNg6 — Odessa Kelly (@OdessaKellyTN) October 13, 2022

Interesting that a man that stood by and let numerous kids get sexually molested, Gym, a man who knew but didn't stop it, is asking someone to "Address and issue" @Jim_jordanhttps://t.co/12uGWBOBIn — Titus (@TitusNation) October 13, 2022

Real America doesn't mock witnesses with disabilities testifying before Congress and look the other way during sexual assaults when they are a teacher.



That's what PREDATORS do! https://t.co/Hg5222tsyb — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) October 13, 2022

Pretty sure the GOP's three-point plan to deal with the economy--Hunter Biden, drag queen story hour, and why can't I say the n-word if they can say it--will do the job. https://t.co/hHgBRQJcmb — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 14, 2022

Real America to you is the Koch brothers and other billionaires who pump money into your shitass campaign and keep you in business making them more moolah. Quit pretending to give a flying fuck about the ordinary people whose taxes are going up again this year thanks to the @GOP. https://t.co/NsxuTdTePv — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) October 14, 2022

Real America knows Gym Jordan doesn't give a damn about whether real Americans can afford gas, groceries, or rent, and he sure as hell doesn't give a crap about democracy or the rule of law. https://t.co/FttmyAK3Wr — Kevin Necessary (@knecessary) October 13, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.