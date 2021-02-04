Rep. Jim McGovern favors resolution stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments

Speaking on the House floor Thursday, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said he supported a resolution calling for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to be removed from her committee assignments.

Video Transcript

JIM MCGOVERN: QAnon is a dangerous, sick cult. Period. And nobody, nobody-- certainly nobody in this chamber-- should ever, in any way, shape, or form try to associate themselves with them. They're not patriotic individuals. s They are pushing sick, dangerous, violent conspiracy theories.

Many of the people who attacked this chamber on January 6 had their QAnon flags and insignias. So give me a break. You know, I don't know what it's gonna take for some here to act. And I will just repeat what I said earlier. I don't know what the hell happened to the Republican Party.

The party of Lincoln, the party of Eisenhower, the party of Reagan is becoming the party of Marjorie Taylor Greene and the party of violence, of violent conspiracy theories. If anyone has any question about the things that she has said or done, anybody who's watching, you know, just spend a moment and look at her social media posts. Don't take my word for it.

You know, go research it for yourself. Google it. It's all there. They go well beyond anything that we have seen from any member in this party. Encouraging violence against another member. Posting and saying that 9/11 was a hoax. That school shootings were planned by gun safety advocates. Spreading anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim conspiracies and hate speech.

That's all there. We're not just saying this. It's there. Now, I'm a big believer in the ethics committee process, but I don't need an investigation to tell me what I can read with my own eyes. The only question is this. What are we gonna do about it?

Just as there was bipartisan agreement that Congressman King had no business on a committee, there should be bipartisan agreement that Congresswoman Greene doesn't either.