Rep. John Lewis to lie in state next week at the US Capitol

WASHINGTON – Rep. John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have announced.

Lewis, a civil rights icon and longtime member of Congress, died July 17 at after a months-long battle with cancer. He was 80.

An invitation-only ceremony will be held Monday afternoon while Lewis lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda. The general public will be allowed to visit the Capitol and pay their respects later Monday and on Tuesday.

Lewis will lie in state outdoors for the public visitation on the east front steps of the Capitol because of COVID-19 precautions.

In accordance with Washington's coronavirus guidelines, all visitors will be required to wear a mask, and social distancing will be enforced.

The Capitol is still closed to public tours because of the pandemic, and lawmakers have been asked to follow social distancing protocols inside the building.

Lewis' family asked that people not travel from across the country to Washington, D.C., because of the pandemic. They instead asked for virtual tributes online with the hashtags #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity.

The proceedings in Washington are part of six days of ceremonies to celebrate Lewis' life. A military guard will accompany his casket through all the events, and social distancing and face masks will be required at all of the events. The events will also be livestreamed.

Before the honors in Washington, two days of observances will be held in Alabama. Lewis will lie in repose at Troy University, in Troy, Alabama, and at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama.

On Sunday morning, the procession will cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, , which Lewis crossed with civil rights marchers in 1965 in what became known as "Bloody Sunday" after marchers were beaten by state troopers. Lewis was to lie in state at the Alabama State Capitol on Sunday evening.

After two days of observances in Washington, the procession will travel to Georgia on Wednesday morning. Lewis will lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday; a celebration of life will be held Thursday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

