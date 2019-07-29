Who is Rep. John Ratcliffe, the man Trump named to replace Dan Coats as director of national intelligence?

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he selected Rep. John Ratcliffe to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats when Coats leaves his post next month.

"I am pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence. A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves," Trump said in a tweet.

"I am deeply grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to lead our Nation’s intelligence community and work on behalf of all the public servants who are tirelessly devoted to defending the security and safety of the United States," Ratcliffe said.

Here is what you need to know about the man Trump has tapped to be the next director of national intelligence:

He is more ideologically aligned with Trump

Coats' tenure as Trump's intelligence community czar was at times rocky as the DNI director's assessments did not always conform to the president's political priorities.

Ratcliffe, 53, appears to be someone who will share more of Trump's perspectives.

For example, Coats declined to include immigration among the top threats facing the United States during his annual threat assessment before Congress in January, when Trump was calling it a national security threat. That same month, Ratcliffe voted against the appropriations bill to end a government shutdown because it did not include all the funds Trump had requested for a border wall and "ensure our national security needs are met."

"When the safety of American citizens is on the line, we just can’t afford to miss the mark," Ratcliffe said in a tweet explaining his decision to vote against the bill.

What the director of national intelligence does

The director of intelligence is the head of the U.S. intelligence community. After the Septemeber 11, 2001, the 9/11 Commission cited a lack of communication and cooperation between various law enforcement and intelligence agencies as being partly to blame for a failure to identify warning signs that might have prevented the attack.

The DNI was established to better coordinate those agencies to prevent future domestic attacks. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence prepares the president's daily intelligence briefing and advises senior military commanders, as well as Congress, on national intelligence.

As a Cabinet-level position, the director of national intelligence requires Senate confirmation.

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, listens as former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies in Washington, July 24, 2019.

He made an impression during Mueller's testimony

Ratcliffe gained national attention last week when he aggressively questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller. He argued the entire second volume of Mueller's report on potential acts of obstruction of justice never should have been written.

"You wrote 180 pages about decisions that weren’t reached, about potential crimes that weren’t charged or decided," Ratcliffe said. "Respectfully, by doing that, you managed to violate every principle and the most sacred of traditions about prosecutors."