Rep. John Thompson responds after traffic stop, supports release of video

Jul. 12—The Black St. Paul state lawmaker under a spotlight after being cited for driving with suspended privileges and calling it racial profiling responded publicly for the first time Monday evening.

State Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, released a statement that covered several aspects of his stop, the circumstances that led up his illegal driving status, and the questions that were raised after it became clear that he has been renewing his Wisconsin driving license since 2005.

In a statement that was at times defiant and at other times contrite, Thomspon did not back down from his assertion that he was the victim of racial profiling. But he cast it as a systemic issue, rather than an accusation against the individual St. Paul sergeant who pulled him over for not displaying a front license plate on his vehicle.

Additionally, Thompson said he would support the release of the officer's body camera video footage, which he suggested would not show any outward signs of impropriety — essentially an endorsement of St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell's earlier assertion that "the traffic stop was by the books."

But that doesn't make it OK, Thompson said.

"In the video, you won't see the officer do anything that isn't by the book, but the issue is we need to rewrite the book," said Thompson, a freshman lawmaker with a history of activism representing St. Paul's East Side. "I do not know the officer who pulled me over, and I have no reason to believe they have any hate towards me specifically. Officers do, however, work in a system that has allowed these too often pretextual traffic stops to continue despite tragic consequences."

Thompson was a supporter of legislation that would have prohibited police from pulling over drivers for violations that don't pose a public safety risk — such as the broken tail light Philando Castile was pulled over for, or the expired tabs that led to the stop of Daunte Wright. Both were Black men who shot and killed by suburban Twin Cities police officers during those traffic stops.

Instead, cops would be required to write tickets and mail them. However, the bill, which failed to gain Republican support, needed to reach DFL Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's desk by the end of last month, and would not have exempted the violation of driving with no front license plate — Thompson's initial violation.

THOMPSON EXPLAINS CIRCUMSTANCES

Among the highlights of Thompson's statement:

— He said he was driving without a front plate — the reason he was pulled over — because he lacked a part to attach it. He takes responsibility for this, he said.

— "I live and work in St. Paul," he said, attempting to clear up questions surrounding his residency that arose from his Wisconsin drivers license.

— Regarding the Wisconsin license, which he had renewed several times since 2005, including in November when he was on the ballot in Minnesota, he said this: "I previously lived in Wisconsin, and my family and I considered moving back there to care for a family member, who will now be coming to live here. ... My Wisconsin license hadn't previously posed an issue for me, but I will now be changing it to a Minnesota license, as I should have before."

— Regarding the suspension of his Minnesota driving privileges for owing child support: "During my stop, I was also informed that my license had been suspended for a minor child support issue, one which was resolved long ago. I owe $0 in child support." This is consistent with public court records and a statement from the Department of Public Safety, which reinstated his Minnesota driving privileges days later.

— During the stop, Thompson informed the officer he was a state representative. While the context of this remains unclear, Thompson addressed the issue: "The desire to be treated with respect and be able to drive away from this interaction safely was why I informed the officer I was a State Representative during our conversation. Too many Minnesotans are dealing with barriers like this without a respectable title in front of their name."

"After all of this, I was only given a ticket for driving with a suspended license," the statement says. "I do not know why I wasn't cited for driving without the front license plate — the reason for my stop."

In his statement, in which he several times invoked his friend Philando Castile, Thompson said he agreed with what had become a small but important chorus of prominent Democrats who were calling for him to be transparent.

"As much as I hate how recent coverage of this issue has been about me, I recognize I have an obligation to my constituents, and owe them an explanation. I have an obligation for Black men who don't have the platform that I do. I'm pushing legislation for more police accountability, and this situation is a great example of why that work matters."

Among those fellow Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party members was Walz and party Chairman Ken Martin.

WALZ CALLED FOR VIDEO RELEASE

On Sunday, Walz said Thompson should allow police to release the body camera footage.

"Yes," Walz said when asked directly by TV reporter Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning. "It's Representative Thompson's choice, but I'm a big believer ... body camera footage should be released in all situations, not just where it exonerates the police or if it shows something the police did wrong."

Walz said the public "deserves to know" precisely what went down when Thompson was stopped."

"I do believe that elected representatives do need to be held to a higher standard," Walz said. "I've got 20 years of tax returns out there that anybody can go online today and find. I think you should be held to that higher standard. I don't know all the facts in this, but I think Minnesotans deserve to know what happened. If you're going to be responsible for writing the laws, if you're going to be asking people to do things, there is a responsibility for you to follow them. So in this case I'll wait and pass judgment when it gets there, but I think the default position is always transparency."

DFL CHAIR 'DISAPPOINTED'

On Sunday, Martin, chair of the DFL Party, issued the following statement on "Thompson's recent actions":

"Nobody is above the law, including our elected officials. We expect all of our elected officials, regardless of party, to not only follow the law, but to hold themselves to the highest standards. Whether they like it or not, their words, actions, and behavior are going to be scrutinized by the public. As such it is important for people in positions of power and influence to model the type of behavior we expect from everyone. Representative John Thompson fell short of that standard, and I am disappointed by his recent actions."

WILL VIDEO BE RELEASED?

Axtell asserted, after watching body camera video worn by an officer involved in Thompson's stop, that it wasn't racially motivated but rather: "the traffic stop was by the books. What happened afterwards was anything but."

That cast attention to the footage, and the state's largest police association, the head of Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association called for the footage to be made public.

Several aspects of state law deal with the public release of body camera footage. One portion states that the subject of the recording has access to it and can release it, potentially with redactions if other people who haven't consented are shown.

The St. Paul police department also supports releasing the video, but still has to go through procedures to ensure anything released is done so legally, Steve Linders, a department spokesman, said Monday.

"Right now, the matter is with the city attorney's office and we're waiting for their opinion on the matter," Linders said.

Separately, Thompson "could expedite the process" if he signs a police department form, authorizing the video's release, and has it notarized, Linders said

As a lawmaker, Thompson championed a proposal that would have required the swift release of body camera footage when police use deadly force, although it never reached Walz's desk amid Republican opposition.

Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report.