Rep. John Thompson says 2019 arrest was due to discrimination, prosecutor says due to behavior

Jul. 21—As he was being arrested Nov. 21, 2019, John Thompson told the court Tuesday that he had made up his mind to fight what he felt were charges biased by discrimination.

Now a member of the Minnesota House, Rep. Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, took the stand in a misdemeanor case in Hennepin County District Court in which he is accused of obstructing legal process regarding a disruption that forced a lockdown at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. The jury will begin deliberations Wednesday.

"This is the African-American experience. ... This is how we're treated regularly," he told the court. "In my mind, I'm saying I'm going to court. I'm going to fight because this is discrimination."

Thompson was the final witness called to the stand by his attorney Jordan Kushner in the third day of his jury trial.

The trial is the latest of several setbacks for the representative that have turned his own party against him, such as a July 4 traffic stop in St. Paul that revealed Thompson has been using a Wisconsin driver's license, and the publication of the details in a string of past allegations of violence against women. Thompson has denied the allegations.

Some of the state's most powerful Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, have called on Thompson to resign. Thompson, elected last November to represent St. Paul's East Side, has said he will not resign.

Regarding the Robbinsdale incident, Thompson told the court that the police and hospital staff were "inhumane" and "insensitive" to his and his family's grief. He and others had come out to support a family friend who had attempted suicide. He maintains that the treatment he received by police and staff was a reaction to him being a Black man.

The prosecution testified that the police officers were just doing their job to keep the peace after the large group became unruly.

Thompson's obstruction charge is a misdemeanor, which states that the defendant obstructs, resists or interferes with a peace officer while the officer is engaged in the performance of official duties. If convicted, he could face up to 90 days in jail or $1,000 fine or both.

ER LOCKED DOWN AFTER FIGHT

Before Thompson arrived at the hospital that day, two women who had come to see the patient, Darnell Carpenter, had been fighting in the emergency room's waiting area, according to witness testimony. Police reported that upwards of 50 people had gathered and were becoming disruptive.

Carpenter survived the attempted suicide. He was called as a witness earlier in the trial.

By the time Thompson arrived, the hospital was on a soft lockdown, meaning the outside doors to the ER waiting room were closed.

Thompson was angry that he could not enter and was further upset when his wife, Aleatha Thompson, was denied entrance to use the bathroom.

The Thompsons went around to a different door to get into the hospital. Once inside, Thompson was again denied entrance to the emergency room.

THOMPSON SHOUTS, BRINGS UP RACE

Video from the body cameras of two Robbinsdale police officers and video from Thompson's own phone of the altercation that led to his arrest were shown to jurors.

Thompson became argumentative, loudly shouting and demanding access to Carpenter. He claimed the hospital's reason for going into a soft lockdown was due to "white fragility."

"I know that if this wasn't a family of color, we wouldn't be treated like this," he told the court.

Prosecutor Derek Archambault noted that Carpenter's immediate family had been allowed back and that the staff was not all white.

As Thompson continued to argue with authorities, the hospital made the decision to go to a hard lockdown, meaning no one would be allowed in and ambulances would be turned away. Robbinsdale police called for back up from other departments.

When Thompson ignored police instruction to back down, he was arrested.

Judge Michael K. Browne had previously told the prosecution that Thompson's activities as an activist, such as his obscenity-laced speech in Hugo on Aug. 14, 2020, where he and others beat effigies of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll and his wife, could not be used in court.