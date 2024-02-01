Rep. Jones declines to lead House in pledge; Top GOP leader calls for resignation

Tennessee House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison is calling for Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, to resign from office after he declined to lead the House of Representatives in the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag during session on Thursday.

Traditionally, the pledge is recited immediately after the invocation at the beginning of each House session, and is led by the member who hosts the minister of the day.

Jones hosted Sally Wells, president of the Native American Indian Association of Tennessee, who offered a prayer in the Choctaw language. But prior to session, Jones submitted a handwritten note to the House Clerk requesting not to lead the chamber in the pledge.

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, submitted this handwritten note to the House Clerk's office requesting not to lead the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag on Feb. 1, 2024.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, called on House Minority Leader Karen Camper, D-Memphis, to lead the body in the pledge instead.

“The reason why I did not join my colleagues in the pledge is that I can not say the words ‘liberty and justice for all’ with colleagues who have done everything in their power to roll back liberty and justice for women, for minorities, for LGBTQ+ people,” Jones told The Tennessean.

“This was about trying to draw attention to the fact that I am surrounded by hypocrites,” Jones said. “I hope that we can get to a day that we can live up to the words of the pledge – liberty and justice for all.”

A Sergeant at Arms asks Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, to stop speaking out of turn in the House hearing room during a heated exchange between representatives at a committee meeting at Cordell Hull State Office Building in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Speaking to reporters after session, Faison called Jones’ refusal “shameful,” and “a disgrace,” and “an embarrassment to veterans and to the people who have come before us.”

“That flag represents the Constitution. To me, you can’t break the two apart. You’ve given up your ability to serve here,” Faison said. “That oath is sacred to every one of us. That flag represents the oath. In my opinion, he should resign.”

Tennessee House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison poses in his office at the Cordell Hull Building on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. When Faison was 13-years-old, his sister Rebekah died following a car accident involving a drunk driver. Years later as a representative, Faison has become advocate for organ donation and for stricter DUI laws.

Jones said Faison’s call for him to resign is “ironic, coming from a chairman of a House Republican Caucus who refused to resign after he tried to pull down the pants of a referee.” He said his action was in no way an attempt to disrespect the military – particularly as he is the son of a U.S. Marine veteran, grandson of a U.S. Navy veteran, and great grandson of a veteran of World War II.

Faison apologized over his role in the attempt to pants the referee in 2022. "I was bad wrong," he said at the time.

It is unclear whether a member of the House of Representatives has ever declined to lead the chamber in the Pledge of Allegiance before, though in 2001, Memphis Democrat Henri Brooks refused to recite the pledge from her seat, saying that the pledge is a symbol of colonies that enslaved her ancestors.

Recitation of the pledge has been a part of each session day since a change to the House Rules in 1969. Prior to that, the House recited the pledge during Tuesday meetings only, according to Legislative Historian Eddie Weeks.

While introducing Wells, Jones recognized indigenous and native American culture and heritage as an integral part of Tennessee’s history.

“Today’s prayer is a form of resistance and persistence in the face of generations of cultural erasure and historical revisionism that have sought to write indigenous people out of American history and everyday life,” Jones said.

Jones continues to be a controversial figure in the legislative, regularly clashing with his Republican colleagues. He, along with Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, were expelled in April over their role leading a gun-control protest on the House floor. But the pair were quickly reappointed by local officials in Nashville and Shelby County and reelected during special elections.

Vivian Jones covers state politics and government for The Tennessean. Reach her at vjones@tennessean.com.

