Rep. Jordan: Dems changed rules in 'unconstitutional fashion' because 'they knew they couldn't win'
President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?
Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered authorities Tuesday to rebuild a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalized and set on fire by a mob last week, drawing condemnation from the government and leaders of minority Hindus. The court ruled after authorities said they arrested more than 100 people for attacking the temple and several police officers were fired for neglecting to protect the structure. Supporters of Pakistan’s radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and residents attacked the building after being incited by a local cleric who was opposed to the temple's planned renovation.
The Associated Press still hasn't called either of Georgia's Senate races, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.> Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M> > — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.> It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. GASEN> > — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021The New York Times election needles concur.> Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr> > — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50. And with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate
The president gave the nation's highest civilian honor to one of his most vocal defenders in Congress.
Observations of distant galaxies have seen signs of a modified theory of gravity that could dispense with the invisible, intangible and all-pervasive dark matter.
Hundreds of minority Shiites continued a sit-in for a fourth straight day Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan to protest the killing of 11 Shiite Hazara coal miners by the Islamic State group. Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's request that the miners be buried, family members insisted they would do so only when Prime Minister Imran Khan personally visits them to assure their protection.
Democrat Jon Ossoff is claiming victory over Republican David Perdue in their Georgia Senate runoff, though the race still remains too close to call.The Democratic Senate candidate spoke during a live stream on Wednesday morning as the latest results show him leading Perdue by about 16,000 votes with 98 percent of votes reported, according to The New York Times. A winner in the race has not yet been projected by The Associated Press or any of the major television networks, however, and Perdue hasn't conceded."It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," Ossoff said. "Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me."Ossoff in his address also pledged to "serve all the people of the state" and "give everything I've got to ensuring that Georgia's interests are represented in the U.S. Senate."Democrat Raphael Warnock was previously projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in their Senate runoff. A victory by Ossoff would, therefore, allow Democrats to take control of the Senate, creating a 50-50 split between both parties where ties would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate
Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in dawn raids on democracy activists on Wednesday in the biggest crackdown since China last year imposed a security law which opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony. Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy advocates were arrested in raids on 72 premises as the authorities said last year's unofficial vote to choose opposition candidates in city elections was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government. The arrests were linked to an unprecedented, independently organised and non-binding vote to select opposition candidates for a since-postponed legislative election.
Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.
Dozens of Kashmiri activists rallied in Pakistan's capital Tuesday to urge the United Nations to ensure Kashmir's right to self-determination under a decades-old resolution on the disputed region. Chanting slogans including “we want freedom" they urged the world community to take notice of alleged Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The rally in Islamabad came as Kashmiris marked the anniversary of a U.N. resolution passed in 1948 that called for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India.
While campaigning in Georgia before tomorrow’s runoff elections, President-elect Joe Biden said Americans could receive $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks if Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock are elected to the Senate.
Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate
AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Embracing Qatar's ruler, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidarity. The kingdom's foreign minister said Riyadh and its Arab allies agreed to restore ties with Doha to end a boycott imposed in mid-2017, in a deal backed by Washington but which a United Arab Emirates official suggested would take time. While the communique contained no detailed confirmation of a deal, the apparent breakthrough signalled hope for mending a rift between major U.S. allies two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office and at a time of tensions with Iran.
"This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.
The European Union’s executive commission gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, providing the 27-nation bloc with a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent. The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine. The decision came against a backdrop of high infection rates in many EU countries and strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people.
If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff maintain their leads and win both up-for-grab Georgia Senate seats when the votes are all counted from Tuesday's election, the Senate will be split 50-50. Once Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in on Jan. 20, Democrats will have 51 votes and control of the chamber — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will be majority leader and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will be minority leader, among other changes.> If everything stands here's some a look into a shift in Senate committee leadership. > > The following shift from ranking to chairman> > Banking, Housing, Urban Affairs: Sherrod Brown > > Budget: Bernie Sanders > > Finance: Ron Wyden > > HELP: Patty Murray > > Appropriations: Patrick Leahy> > — Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 6, 2021There have only been three other 50-50 Senate splits in U.S. history, mostly for short periods, The Washington Post reports, and it isn't clear how this one will work out. The last time the Senate was evenly divided, from January to June 2001, Democratic leader Tom Daschle (S.D.) and Republican leader Trent Lott (Miss.) reached a power-sharing agreement in which the committees were split evenly. Lott was majority leader from when Vice President Dick Cheney (R) took office until Democrats convinced Vermont Republican Jim Jeffords to switch parties, giving Democrats a 51-49 majority.For those six months, "I could have been a horse's rear, and said, 'We have the majority, the hell with you,'" Lott told the Post on Tuesday. "And we would have had daily warfare." The Senate could replicate that 2001 agreement, as McConnell suggested in 2016, but Lott is skeptical, given the increased polarization in the Senate. "Tom Daschle and I used to talk more in a day than Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer do in a month of Sundays," he said.Either way, Democrats can use their 51 votes to set the Senate agenda, green-light President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet and other appointees, confirm federal judges and Supreme Court nominees, and pass certain budget-related items under the reconciliation process. Most other legislation needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster — which Democrats could also scrap but won't, thanks to objections from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and other moderates.Since Democrats also control the House, the Post's Dave Weigel notes, they can use the Congressional Review Act to kill any Trump administration regulations enacted in the past few months, as Republicans did liberally with Obama administration regulations in early 2017. If either Georgia Democrat loses, the Senate remains in GOP control.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun
Georgia officials overseeing the state's Senate runoffs on Tuesday hit back at a tweet from President Donald Trump stoking fears about voting machines, saying that despite an early problem in one county, the elections were running smoothly. The tweet was retweeted more than 45,000 times. Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office responded in a statement that although some issues were reported, they did not stop the vote and were resolved by 10 a.m.
Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company believes in "democratic principles," but employees publicly accused him of hypocrisy.
Dr. David Tom Cooke says his choice to participate in a clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine is like his grandmother’s decision to leave the Jim Crow South to work in California’s naval shipyards during World War II. She was determined to contribute even though the country didn't recognize her as worthy of full rights. Today, it's Cooke's sense of duty and experience as a Black man that led him to test out Pfizer's vaccine in August and make it his mission to allay concerns about its safety among Black friends, family and community members. “When you look at the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, communities of color are disproportionately affected in regards to death," said Cooke, head of general thoracic surgery at UC Davis Health, the Sacramento area's major trauma center.